|Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 12:52pm
A trailer knocked down and killed a man in Kaduna yesterday. According to Malam Mustapha Yamusa Rigasa, the accident happened at Peugeot junction, Kaduna around 6:30 pm.FRSC officials rushed to the scene and evacuated the corpse.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/trailer-kills-man-in-kadunaphotos.html?m=1
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by geraldmezi(m): 12:53pm
RIP
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:53pm
Such a flexible guy.
Hope he did not die?
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 12:54pm
N
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by LeeMason: 12:54pm
What a horrible way to die
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 12:55pm
There should be lesson to all this news by the op
It should not only be for consumption
They should state what caused it
How to prevent it
Rip to the dead
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Kingdolo(m): 12:55pm
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by CoolextPhoenix(m): 12:55pm
RIP
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by eTECTIVe(m): 12:56pm
NwaAmaikpe:
U do know dis ur post is outrightly insensitive and dumb... Theirs a huge difference between sounding sarcastic and stupid..
sarrki:
Mr. Man ur English seems to be suffering from recession these days... Abi u're beginning to lose cognitive functions slowly
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by ChuxMyk(m): 12:57pm
NwaAmaikpe:Lmao. This guy is a fool
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 12:57pm
May he rest in peace... And for those talking about his flexibility and status, I pray that when dangote trailer hits u you will be more flexible and more alive in Jesus name
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 12:57pm
RIP
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by zealous2121: 12:57pm
December makes me want to always open psalm 91 and read it like it's my life guild to success in my exam..
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Bankyb10(m): 12:57pm
Dear God. Dont let us follow december and end 2017
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by donstan18(m): 12:57pm
ee
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 12:58pm
such a gory sight...RIP to the dead...
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Tension532: 12:58pm
NwaAmaikpe:goat
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by pdppower: 12:59pm
NwaAmaikpe:It is said that trailer crushes him to death and you are here asking of he did not die. May he RIP
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by deco22(m): 12:59pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Owerri1stSon: 12:59pm
zoba88:
Very bad.. Rip to him.. Work of Afonja
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by donstan18(m): 1:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Where is your conscience?
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by heisenbergheise(m): 1:00pm
Rip
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by smardray(m): 1:00pm
Ur protection.... lord...let it abide with me
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by tishbite41: 1:00pm
sarrki:praise the Lord, Hallelujah!!! first time I ve seen something objective n sensible from you. The Good Lord that have started it will perfect it in ur life in Jesus name Amen.
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by micgray100(m): 1:01pm
It is well..
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Ojuororun: 1:01pm
RIP
|Re: Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Lataability(m): 1:03pm
NwaAmaikpe:guy u be goat infact u be monkey.. where is ur container sowi i mean conscience
