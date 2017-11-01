₦airaland Forum

4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by Dammie365(f): 10:15pm On Dec 03
Being financially prudent is more a thing of habit than anything else. There are certain ways (habits) people who desire financial independence and freedom live to ensure they achieve this desire. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 of these habits of financially smart people.


They Have a Budget


The concept of budgeting might be daunting but it is extremely important to help efficiently and effectively manage your finances. Without a budget, you are going to end up falling into the pit of financial irresponsibility. A budget is just too important to be ignored. Having a budget will make it easier for you to see where your money is going and help you better direct it to where you want it to go. Just be sure to be disciplined with your budget and actually let it guide your spending, as opposed to it just being drawn up for decoration.


They Avoid Impulse or Emotional Purchases

Impulsive purchases might indeed be very tempting but financially smart people have mastered the art of overcoming these temptations and delaying purchase until they’re sure that they really want the item (s) and can afford it. Typically, they apply the 24-hour rule (which is one of the best ways to combat the habit of impulsive purchases) when they want to make such impulsive or emotional purchases. Before making the purchase, they go home, think about the item and if they really need it, and then they check their budget to be sure they can afford it before they eventually return the next day to make the purchase or decide it is unnecessary and not make the purchase.


They Don’t Take Their Debit Cards Along With Them Everywhere They Go

This is one of the smartest financial moves that you can make to ensure that you restrict your spending to what your budget stipulates. It is just way to easy to spend more than anticipated when you carry your debit cards. However, if you stick to carrying cash most of the time, it will be easier for you to restrict your spending to the amount you have on yourself at that moment.

They Live Within Their Means

This can really not be overemphasized. Living within your means is such an easy concept that is unfortunately so hard for most of us to employ, mainly because it requires a lot discipline. There is simply no better mark of financial smartness than being able to successfully live within your means. Living outside your means is actually a bad habit that can end up drowning your finances and leaving you in a financial mess. Financially smart people know to ensure that in all circumstances they live within their means, and within what they can conveniently afford.

Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by haaaaaaaaa(m): 10:21pm On Dec 03
All depends on how the money is made and how it flows in continually. There are so many rich wasteful spenders.

Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by blessedvisky(m): 11:11pm On Dec 03
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by squarelead(m): 11:45pm On Dec 03
Good one up there OP
Good one up there OP

Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by maxiuc(m): 10:53am
I go everywhere with my debit card and still don't spend

Hmm is all about decipline

Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by Samusu(m): 10:53am
Noted
Noted

Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by opestein: 10:54am
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by UbanmeUdie: 10:54am
shocked



This is a basic rule for the impoverished.



The rich play by a different sets of rule.

Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by Jaytecq(m): 10:55am
see and noted
see and noted
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by opestein: 10:55am
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by Webman007: 10:55am
Earn More Than You Spend
Earn More Than You Spend
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by opestein: 10:55am
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by danchuzzy(m): 10:55am
All depends on how the money is made and how it flows in continually. There are so many rich wasteful spenders.

Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by ceezarhh(m): 10:55am
no matter how "smart" you are financially, Nigerian economy will make you look "foolish"...

Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by sajb(m): 10:56am
Many people are yet to financially stable...
Dear Mod, I would be glad if you can show the people how to be financially stable....
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by MightyHand(m): 10:56am
That's bullshit when you have multiple source of income...
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by opestein: 10:56am
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by holluwai(m): 10:56am
Cut your coat according to the material wey dey ni o
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by opestein: 10:57am
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by Jaytecq(m): 10:57am
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by jerryunit48: 10:58am
Okay but remember that we spend money to make money
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by lawrence35(m): 11:00am
They also invest, aggressively too

Start now, check my signature
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by Safiaa(f): 11:00am
Lol I'm going to try and start doing number 3. My cards are always with me cry
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:04am
Hey princess
Hey princess
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by jeff1607(m): 11:08am
avoid ladies too
for guys
avoid ladies too
for guys
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by jericco1(m): 11:09am
living within your means remains the best.
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by iihtNigeria: 11:16am
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by Deffi(m): 11:16am
Yes, they aren't impulse spenders, but calculative & methodical ones.

Afterall, its not easy to earn this $$$ nah....

Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by ChiefSweetus: 11:20am
Lol meaning I am not financially smart. grin
No worry, money dey come, money dey go. Can't save N1b and die for nothing without enjoying mbok.
Re: 4 Habits Of Financially Smart People by BabbanBura(m): 11:32am
hope say u dey enjoy za oza sins too cos if u die na termite go chop am

