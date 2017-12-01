₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by Daminaj1(f): 10:21pm On Dec 03
The drama between Nigerians and SARS t is still generating a lot of reactions. If you missed the whole thing, Nigerians used the #EndSars to complain about various incidence of unjust brutality.
Nigerian rapper Olamide who calls himself the "Voice of the Street" has reacted calling for the Men with guns (Police) to be well oriented.
And the tweet by Assistance commisioner of police Abayomi Shogunle which sparked outrage can be seen below.
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by mrbillz(m): 10:54pm On Dec 03
This Yomi Shogunle needs correct beating by 10 able men! Make them tie am for pole give am 200 strokes of koboko for spewing thrash all the time
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by Flexherbal(m): 11:05pm On Dec 03
More people are adding their voices.
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by boss01: 11:14pm On Dec 03
You sef talk, oga o
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by Dayoto: 1:14am
nice!
Reactants everywhere!
But wait o, the only thing wey dey pain me be say that kolokolo kpangolo Satellite wey Nigeria launch the other time... na where hin dey?
Most of you fit no get me, but the thing dey pain me seriously o.
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by itspzpics(m): 6:57am
abi now
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by ibbryte(m): 7:00am
I am certain olamide meant to say "guard".
But spelt "guide".
Cause sars has no mandate to "guide the people".
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by Realhommie(m): 7:05am
SARS wahala too much.. #EndSARS
Way to go Olamide, we need more celebrities to lend their voices..
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by pol23: 10:25am
True that.
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by opestein: 10:26am
pol23:see ur life
BruncleZuma:u just press wetin u first see come press rubbish
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by BruncleZuma: 10:26am
Olamide it's guard...not guide but the context of your statement is agreeable.
This Shogunle should be cautioned.
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by neonly: 10:26am
Buhari sef
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by stevenson007: 10:26am
OLAMIDE ON THIS ONE!
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by BlancaJWhite: 10:26am
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by adem30: 10:26am
ibbryte:
Weldon
We know you must spot the error
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by teamsynergy: 10:27am
ibbryte:really..... so what's their mandate
y do police set up sensitization programs to discourage crime..
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by LordPOSEIDON: 10:27am
If U fresh for road, dem go embarass U. dem go say U be fraudster #EndSARS
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by Oche211(m): 10:27am
SARS is nothing bt a bunch of trained Government armed Robbers and kidnappers.
They should be scrapped and declared illegal.
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by opestein: 10:27am
stevenson007:
neonly:u see ur life
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by LukeLook: 10:27am
Wetin shameless SARS still dey do sef?
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by Tapout(m): 10:28am
pls they should also scrap road safety ... My heart dey Skip any time I see dem for road, even when I know I'm not defaulting
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by stevenson007: 10:28am
ibbryte:
SO SOMEONE CANNOT MAKE MISTAKE AGAIN MR. PERFECT!
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by opestein: 10:28am
LordPOSEIDON:
Oche211:u see ur life
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by opestein: 10:28am
stevenson007:gg kor
Goal goal ni
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by dontbothermuch: 10:28am
The annoying part is that nothing will be done.
This govt sef
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by Pidginwhisper: 10:28am
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by ipobarecriminals: 10:29am
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by swaggss: 10:29am
Dayoto:
Lawma people don do their job on it.....that stupid satellite thing is pangolo for real, i doubt say dem even lauch am dat time, all na Eye Service.
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by yeyeboi(m): 10:29am
Na so
|Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by opestein: 10:29am
itspzpics:na first to comment go kill u
