#EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by Daminaj1(f): 10:21pm On Dec 03
DAMINAJ.COM

The drama between Nigerians and SARS t is still generating a lot of reactions. If you missed the whole thing, Nigerians used the #EndSars to complain about various incidence of unjust brutality.

Nigerian rapper Olamide who calls himself the "Voice of the Street" has reacted calling for the Men with guns (Police) to be well oriented.

You can also find the police reaction via on http://www.nairaland.com/4212731/sars-doing-fantastically-well-police
And the tweet by Assistance commisioner of police Abayomi Shogunle which sparked outrage can be seen below.


http://www.daminaj.com/2017/12/endsars-olamide-reacts-men-with-gun-are.html

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by mrbillz(m): 10:54pm On Dec 03
This Yomi Shogunle needs correct beating by 10 able men! Make them tie am for pole give am 200 strokes of koboko for spewing thrash all the time angry

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by Flexherbal(m): 11:05pm On Dec 03
More people are adding their voices.

2 Likes

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by boss01: 11:14pm On Dec 03
You sef talk, oga o
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by Dayoto: 1:14am
kiss

nice!

Reactants everywhere!

But wait o, the only thing wey dey pain me be say that kolokolo kpangolo Satellite wey Nigeria launch the other time... na where hin dey?

Most of you fit no get me, but the thing dey pain me seriously o.

6 Likes

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by itspzpics(m): 6:57am
abi now
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by ibbryte(m): 7:00am

I am certain olamide meant to say "guard".
But spelt "guide".

Cause sars has no mandate to "guide the people".

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by Realhommie(m): 7:05am
SARS wahala too much.. #EndSARS
Way to go Olamide, we need more celebrities to lend their voices..

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by pol23: 10:25am
True that.

1 Like

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by opestein: 10:26am
pol23:
True that.
see ur life
BruncleZuma:
grin grin grin grin
u just press wetin u first see come press rubbish
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by BruncleZuma: 10:26am
grin grin grin grin

Olamide it's guard...not guide but the context of your statement is agreeable.

This Shogunle should be cautioned.

2 Likes

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by neonly: 10:26am
Buhari sef

1 Like 1 Share

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by stevenson007: 10:26am
OLAMIDE ON THIS ONE!

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by BlancaJWhite: 10:26am
[/color][color=#550000] grin
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by adem30: 10:26am
ibbryte:

I am certain olamide meant to say "guard".
But spelt "guide".

Cause sars has no mandate to "guide the people".

Weldon

We know you must spot the error

5 Likes

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by teamsynergy: 10:27am
ibbryte:

I am certain olamide meant to say "guard".
But spelt "guide".

Cause sars has no mandate to "guide the people".
really..... so what's their mandate


y do police set up sensitization programs to discourage crime..
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by LordPOSEIDON: 10:27am
If U fresh for road, dem go embarass U. dem go say U be fraudster angry angry #EndSARS

4 Likes

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by Oche211(m): 10:27am
SARS is nothing bt a bunch of trained Government armed Robbers and kidnappers.
They should be scrapped and declared illegal.

4 Likes

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by opestein: 10:27am
stevenson007:
OLAMIDE ON THIS ONE!
neonly:
Buhari sef
u see ur life
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by LukeLook: 10:27am
Wetin shameless SARS still dey do sef?

1 Like

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by Tapout(m): 10:28am
pls they should also scrap road safety ... My heart dey Skip any time I see dem for road, even when I know I'm not defaulting cheesy grin grin

3 Likes

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by stevenson007: 10:28am
ibbryte:

I am certain olamide meant to say "guard".
But spelt "guide".

Cause sars has no mandate to "guide the people".

SO SOMEONE CANNOT MAKE MISTAKE AGAIN MR. PERFECT!

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by opestein: 10:28am
LordPOSEIDON:
angry
Oche211:
.
u see ur life
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by opestein: 10:28am
stevenson007:
GG
gg kor
Goal goal ni

1 Like

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by dontbothermuch: 10:28am
sad

The annoying part is that nothing will be done.

This govt sef

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by Pidginwhisper: 10:28am
shocked
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by ipobarecriminals: 10:29am
lipsrsealed
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by swaggss: 10:29am
Dayoto:
kiss

nice!

Reactants everywhere!

But wait o, the only thing wey dey pain me be say that kolokolo kpangolo Satellite wey Nigeria launch the other time... na where hin dey?

Most of you fit no get me, but the thing dey pain me seriously o.

Lawma people don do their job on it.....that stupid satellite thing is pangolo for real, i doubt say dem even lauch am dat time, all na Eye Service. grin grin grin
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by yeyeboi(m): 10:29am
Na so
Re: #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" by opestein: 10:29am
itspzpics:
abi now
na first to comment go kill u

(0) (1) (Reply)

