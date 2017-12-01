Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #EndSARSBrutality: Olamide Reacts "Guide The People, Not Make Life Miserable" (9110 Views)

The drama between Nigerians and SARS t is still generating a lot of reactions. If you missed the whole thing, Nigerians used the #EndSars to complain about various incidence of unjust brutality.



Nigerian rapper Olamide who calls himself the "Voice of the Street" has reacted calling for the Men with guns (Police) to be well oriented.



And the tweet by Assistance commisioner of police Abayomi Shogunle which sparked outrage can be seen below.





This Yomi Shogunle needs correct beating by 10 able men! Make them tie am for pole give am 200 strokes of koboko for spewing thrash all the time 28 Likes 2 Shares

More people are adding their voices. 2 Likes

nice!



Reactants everywhere!



But wait o, the only thing wey dey pain me be say that kolokolo kpangolo Satellite wey Nigeria launch the other time... na where hin dey?



But wait o, the only thing wey dey pain me be say that kolokolo kpangolo Satellite wey Nigeria launch the other time... na where hin dey?

Most of you fit no get me, but the thing dey pain me seriously o.

I am certain olamide meant to say "guard".

But spelt "guide".



Cause sars has no mandate to "guide the people".



SARS wahala too much.. #EndSARS

Way to go Olamide, we need more celebrities to lend their voices.. 5 Likes 1 Share

True that.

Olamide it's guard...not guide but the context of your statement is agreeable.



Olamide it's guard...not guide but the context of your statement is agreeable.

This Shogunle should be cautioned.

Buhari sef 1 Like 1 Share

OLAMIDE ON THIS ONE!

ibbryte:



I am certain olamide meant to say "guard".

But spelt "guide".



Cause sars has no mandate to "guide the people".



Weldon



Weldon

We know you must spot the error

ibbryte:



I am certain olamide meant to say "guard".

But spelt "guide".



Cause sars has no mandate to "guide the people".

really..... so what's their mandate





really..... so what's their mandate

y do police set up sensitization programs to discourage crime..

If U fresh for road, dem go embarass U. dem go say U be fraudster #EndSARS 4 Likes

SARS is nothing bt a bunch of trained Government armed Robbers and kidnappers.

They should be scrapped and declared illegal. 4 Likes

Wetin shameless SARS still dey do sef? 1 Like

pls they should also scrap road safety ... My heart dey Skip any time I see dem for road, even when I know I'm not defaulting 3 Likes

ibbryte:



I am certain olamide meant to say "guard".

But spelt "guide".



Cause sars has no mandate to "guide the people".



SO SOMEONE CANNOT MAKE MISTAKE AGAIN MR. PERFECT! SO SOMEONE CANNOT MAKE MISTAKE AGAINMR. PERFECT!

The annoying part is that nothing will be done.



The annoying part is that nothing will be done.

This govt sef

Dayoto:





nice!



Reactants everywhere!



But wait o, the only thing wey dey pain me be say that kolokolo kpangolo Satellite wey Nigeria launch the other time... na where hin dey?



Most of you fit no get me, but the thing dey pain me seriously o.

Lawma people don do their job on it.....that stupid satellite thing is pangolo for real, i doubt say dem even lauch am dat time, all na Eye Service. Lawma people don do their job on it.....that stupid satellite thing is pangolo for real, i doubt say dem even lauch am dat time, all na Eye Service.

Na so