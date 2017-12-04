₦airaland Forum

The Ebonyi State Government has denied any incidence of alleged rape by the Technical Assistant to the Governor on the New Media, Mr. Francis Nwaze.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Emmanuel Uzor, said the government believed it was a case of blackmail, adding that it was only being celebrated by members of the opposition party.

Our correspondent had reported that Nwaze and an undergraduate of the Ebonyi State University, Esther Odinakachi, were friends on Facebook.

Odinakachi was said to have asked the Governor Umahi David’s aide for help to defect from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The suspect reportedly invited her to his office for a discussion.

After a brief meeting on the appointed day, Odinakachi asked to leave when it became dark.

When the social media friends met for another discussion the following day, Nwaze was alleged to have driven her to his house where the alleged rape occurred.


While the undergraduate student insisted that she was raped, the governor’s aide denied having any sexual contact with her, saying he was being blackmailed.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Odah Loveth, had on Thursday confirmed that the matter was being investigated at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

However, on Sunday, the police spokesperson called our correspondent, saying she could not remember ever speaking with him.

She also noted that she had checked her call records and could not find any trace of our correspondent’s phone number to show they spoke.

“I have searched my phone and didn’t see any trace of speaking with anyone from Lagos to confirm a matter. The person (Nwaze) was just arrested yesterday (Saturday) and he is in custody as I am talking to you now. I wonder how I can confirm a matter before the arrest.

“The issue is that I have not been aware of that case. I called the Officer-in-Charge of SARS this morning (Sunday) and he told me that the guy was arrested yesterday for allegedly raping a girl; they even came to release him on bail, but they refused for now because a lot of people are interested,” she said.


Our correspondent sent a snapshot of his call history to her on a social media application, Whatsapp, to prove she spoke with PUNCH Metro.

The victim, Odinakachi, told our correspondent on Sunday that she led SARS operatives to Nwaze’s house where he was arrested.

She said, “He lied to you that he didn’t touch me. If he never touched me, how did I know his house? Even though the incident happened late in the night and I was helpless because of the reckless way he drove, I was able to identify the location. But I don’t know the address. He was arrested around 10pm. When he was arrested, he started making calls to the state governor to intimidate me.

“He thought he could take advantage of me because I am a student. His family members have been begging me, but I have refused to back down. I have a lot of evidence against him.”


She claimed that the result of a labouratory test conducted on her showed there was forceful penetration.

When our correspondent called back the state police spokesperson, Loveth, for a confirmation of the suspect’s arrest, which she had mentioned earlier, she said she could not confirm it.

The governor’s CPS, Uzor, said the government did not have any record of the case being reported to the law enforcement agencies.

He said, “There was no report of such an incident to the government or the security agencies. We read about it on Facebook and then The PUNCH. It was your paper that informed us. I am not aware that he was arrested by the police. I spoke with him yesterday (Saturday).

“This is a government that believes in human rights. If this (rape) truly happened, she should have explored the option of the office of Her Excellency, the wife of the state governor, to tell her story. The wife of the governor has been an advocate of such cases, whether sexual or otherwise. We also have the Ministry of Women Affairs and Youth Development.

“Personally, I believe if such a thing happened, the victim should have come to the government to let us know about it. As it stands now, I don’t have any case of rape. Whatever is happening in that case is shrouded in mystery. There is no proper channel to link the government with what is happening.

“When I first read it on Facebook, I called Nwaze to know what really happened. From what he said, it is a case of blackmail because of the way it is being celebrated. It is being celebrated by the opposition. So, I see it as one of the efforts to silence a voice that has been terrorising them. If he was arrested, I am not aware. If he raped anybody, I am not aware. And that is the position of the governor.”

When our correspondent called the suspect, Nwaze, his line indicated it had been switched off.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/ebonyi-govt-moves-to-cover-up-alleged-governors-aide-rape-case/amp/


Photo: https://www.lailasblog.com/governor-umahis-aide-allegedly-arrested-raping-facebook-friend/

Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by biacan(f): 6:34am
Men are heartless.......they should have drag him by the balls on there way to the station

Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by Destined2win: 6:39am
biacan:
Men are heartless.......they should have drag him by the balls on there way to the station
Biacan the English Murderer, stop generalizing

Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by Partnerbiz: 6:40am
so bad
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by Destined2win: 6:42am
He needs to be De-kongified
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by UbanmeUdie: 6:54am
There is no proof to substantiate the victims claim.


It was just a business transaction gone wrong!


Case settled.
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by cherr(f): 7:27am
Get you a decent steady girlfriend, they won't listen


The prefer nasty hookup. See what it got you? sad

Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by 1nigeriamyfoot: 11:27am
See as they turned it into politics?

Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by sotall(m): 11:27am
OK
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by BruncleZuma: 11:27am
Stop hooking up online...it's just avatar and mirrors.

Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by NoSidonLook: 11:27am
So embarrassing

Like my uncle aide back in Canada raped a girl he met online. He was fired immediately.
I personally wrote his sack letter
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by Sixaxis: 11:27am
Too bad if true...despite his status quo.
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by 9jatatafo(m): 11:28am
Jail his ass

Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by jonnytad(m): 11:28am
Hope no bi Oga commit the main koko...... Cuz d way our politicians dey run after toto dis days, mouth no fit talk am o.
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:28am
Only God and the 2 people involved knows the truth!

But if it is true that the rape took place, I pray that the guy would be exposed and punished so that it would serve as a deterrent to all government officials that no one is above the law

And all the rapist out there!

May the truth Sayer be victorious.

Amen!
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by chinawapz(m): 11:29am
Let thy Kingdom comes...this is getting out of hands


Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by moderatorr1: 11:29am
the lady is stu
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by mrphysics(m): 11:29am
I know the guy. He is even a nairalander and a facebook friend. It must be a blackmail. Ladies now form anything to get attention of a guy that rejected them.

This guy is very active, this must be a blackmail

Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by jamalnation: 11:30am
everywhere issue this is getting out of hands
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by rapulu4: 11:30am
This man may walk free.

Sad! Very sad!!
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by UnknownT: 11:30am
LOL.... THE DUDE IS A NAIRALANDER NAH
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by brucealex49: 11:30am
shameful man
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by dannytoe(m): 11:31am
FG should declear 2017 the year of rape.
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by tywend: 11:31am
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by mrphysics(m): 11:31am
UnknownT:
LOL.... THE DUDE IS A NAIRALANDER NAH
Yeah. The dude is a nairalander
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by oshe111: 11:31am
He could have been the person that was raped by the girl but because in NIGERIA, girls CANT rape boys, they would always believe the girls when then have finished raping the guy and then put up their VICTIM GAME
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by maxiuc(m): 11:32am
I don't believe anything

You Went to his house for what

What are the evidence to prove

Medical report nko

The way girls shout rape this days is Much

After the playing the lead role you will see them crying rape forming victim and claiming innocente

I believe the girl 5% and believe the guy 95%
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by LordPOSEIDON: 11:32am
When I think abouh this life sometimes i just laff. especially this Nigeria... Sex workers dey complain say no market, and rape cases dey increase. ee dey confuse Me I swear!
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by fernandooleku(m): 11:32am
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by BmarhoSMD(m): 11:33am
he should be seriously dealt with. what nonsense!!
Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by Kingsleyuc(m): 11:33am
Nobody is above the law



Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by BreezyRita(f): 11:34am
Rape everywhere........

"If he did not rape me how did I know his house"? Is this part of the evidence she claims to have? Or is it the confirmed forceful penetration angry

