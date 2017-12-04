₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by stane007: 6:33am
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/ebonyi-govt-moves-to-cover-up-alleged-governors-aide-rape-case/amp/
Photo: https://www.lailasblog.com/governor-umahis-aide-allegedly-arrested-raping-facebook-friend/
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by biacan(f): 6:34am
Men are heartless.......they should have drag him by the balls on there way to the station
2 Likes
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by Destined2win: 6:39am
biacan:Biacan the English Murderer, stop generalizing
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by Partnerbiz: 6:40am
so bad
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by Destined2win: 6:42am
He needs to be De-kongified
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by UbanmeUdie: 6:54am
There is no proof to substantiate the victims claim.
It was just a business transaction gone wrong!
Case settled.
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by cherr(f): 7:27am
Get you a decent steady girlfriend, they won't listen
The prefer nasty hookup. See what it got you?
2 Likes
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by 1nigeriamyfoot: 11:27am
See as they turned it into politics?
1 Like
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by sotall(m): 11:27am
OK
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by BruncleZuma: 11:27am
Stop hooking up online...it's just avatar and mirrors.
2 Likes
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by NoSidonLook: 11:27am
Oh lawd
So embarrassing
Like my uncle aide back in Canada raped a girl he met online. He was fired immediately.
I personally wrote his sack letter
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by Sixaxis: 11:27am
Too bad if true...despite his status quo.
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by 9jatatafo(m): 11:28am
Jail his ass
1 Like
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by jonnytad(m): 11:28am
Hope no bi Oga commit the main koko...... Cuz d way our politicians dey run after toto dis days, mouth no fit talk am o.
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:28am
Only God and the 2 people involved knows the truth!
But if it is true that the rape took place, I pray that the guy would be exposed and punished so that it would serve as a deterrent to all government officials that no one is above the law
And all the rapist out there!
May the truth Sayer be victorious.
Amen!
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by chinawapz(m): 11:29am
Let thy Kingdom comes...this is getting out of hands
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by moderatorr1: 11:29am
the lady is stu
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by mrphysics(m): 11:29am
I know the guy. He is even a nairalander and a facebook friend. It must be a blackmail. Ladies now form anything to get attention of a guy that rejected them.
This guy is very active, this must be a blackmail
1 Like
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by jamalnation: 11:30am
everywhere issue this is getting out of hands
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by rapulu4: 11:30am
This man may walk free.
Sad! Very sad!!
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by UnknownT: 11:30am
LOL.... THE DUDE IS A NAIRALANDER NAH
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by brucealex49: 11:30am
shameful man
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by dannytoe(m): 11:31am
FG should declear 2017 the year of rape.
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by tywend: 11:31am
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by mrphysics(m): 11:31am
UnknownT:Yeah. The dude is a nairalander
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by oshe111: 11:31am
He could have been the person that was raped by the girl but because in NIGERIA, girls CANT rape boys, they would always believe the girls when then have finished raping the guy and then put up their VICTIM GAME
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by maxiuc(m): 11:32am
I don't believe anything
You Went to his house for what
What are the evidence to prove
Medical report nko
The way girls shout rape this days is Much
After the playing the lead role you will see them crying rape forming victim and claiming innocente
I believe the girl 5% and believe the guy 95%
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by LordPOSEIDON: 11:32am
When I think abouh this life sometimes i just laff. especially this Nigeria... Sex workers dey complain say no market, and rape cases dey increase. ee dey confuse Me I swear!
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by fernandooleku(m): 11:32am
.
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by BmarhoSMD(m): 11:33am
he should be seriously dealt with. what nonsense!!
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by Kingsleyuc(m): 11:33am
Nobody is above the law
Nobody is above the law
Cake Baking And Decorations Full Expert Training Pdf And Videos Download FREE...check my profile
|Re: Francis Nwaze In Rape Scandal With Esther Odinakachi, Facebook Friend by BreezyRita(f): 11:34am
Rape everywhere........
"If he did not rape me how did I know his house"? Is this part of the evidence she claims to have? Or is it the confirmed forceful penetration
1 Like
