|Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by Nkemakonam62: 6:53am
The nation’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves sustained a 13-month weekly winning streak, adding $455 million in one week despite interventions in the market, shoring it up to $34.82 billion.
The development signals an assurance of Nigeria’s ability to honour its international obligations and a boost to foreign investors, who took a flight to safety in the wake of the country’s foreign currency earning crisis caused by oil price volatility.
It is also renewing confidence that the 2018 forex reserves target of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) put at $40 billion is achievable, as the apex bank steps up its management of forex earnings.
This is coming just as the country expects the inflow of proceeds of the $3 billion Eurobond that was oversubscribed by about $11 billion and split across 10-year and 30-year tranches at issuance yield of 6.5 per cent and 7.625 per cent, respectively.
The rise in the stock of foreign reserves’ was recorded despite series of interventions by CBN in recent times to support the local currency, especially as it auctioned $210 million last one week.
Consequently, the naira has maintained stability against the major currencies as data showed that the exchange rates across segments have oscillated between N359.98 and N364 in all trading days.
At the popular investors platform (I&E Window), the rate closed at N360.65 per dollar, while turnover averaged $114.07 million daily, according to data from the FMDQ OTC Securities.
Meanwhile, the apex bank other agencies involved in the implementation of the Financial System Strategy (FSS 2020) will meet this week- Wednesday and Thursday, in Lagos, to mark 10 years of strategising to bring into existence the FSS 2020.
The objective of the event is to review the status of the FSS 2020 programme and deliberate on the priorities and strategies for the next three years (2018-2020).
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by BruncleZuma: 7:11am
Please explain this in terms of the availability of garri and rice.
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by kay29000(m): 7:16am
Great
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by 989900: 7:18am
Brent FTW!
Naira should be appreciating against the dollar, why is it not . . .?
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by jericco1(m): 7:19am
how e take concern us? garri still dey cost.
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by tociano009(m): 7:20am
Buhari self
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by smithsydny(m): 7:20am
Y our food still high ?
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by ashjay001(m): 7:21am
Wailers still wont see anything good abt this!
Foreign investors confidence, will go sky high!
smithsydny:
How big is ur farmland
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by hardywaltz(m): 7:23am
CBN should remove the N360/$ exchange rate at the interbank and allow the Naira appreciate to N330/$
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by divicode: 7:24am
Where are the children of Atiku, the flat.inos?
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by damilare442: 7:25am
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by Sabadon(m): 7:28am
abeg present exchange rate na wetin
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:29am
hardywaltz:
I don't know why they have not done this. It's been 360 naira to a dollar for months now.
Why not try 330....and over time,optimistically, bring it to 300?
Economists would know better though...i am just a layman
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by wamiikechukwu(m): 7:31am
Ummm
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by miky(m): 7:35am
BruncleZuma:
with that thinking you might be a poor man forever!!
if its BBN una go understand
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by BruncleZuma: 7:38am
miky:
Hmmm na wa how does that satisfy my query , first you start with good morning then proceed with your explanation.
Throwing a diatribe when I clearly asked for a layman's explanation means you're either missing a 5th chromosome or you have no manners. Now get lost before I change it for you.
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by 9jakohai(m): 7:46am
BruncleZuma:
Rice: not enough forex to import rice....till oil reaches $120 per barrel and above.
Garri: no effect.
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by RapportNaija(m): 7:46am
Forex abi forestry?
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by BruncleZuma: 7:46am
9jakohai:
You go school.
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by 9jakohai(m): 7:49am
AdolfHitlerxXx:
not an economist....but, if we want an appreciation in the naira...we need to earn more forex...and the only way to do that is via oil rising above $100 per barrel.
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by Winning123: 8:02am
Because you import almost all you need and don't manufacture/produce enough, garri and rice will continue to be expensive.
BruncleZuma:
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by abescom: 8:02am
I personally do not want the naira to appreciate unless it will lead to prices of commodities coming down.
I earn in dollars and I will feel no gain at all if naira goes to say N250/$1 while prices of things in the market remain stagnant.
Government needs to force marketers to also bring down prices of commodities in the market to balance things up.
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by 9jakohai(m): 8:06am
989900:
1. Nigeria needs Brent to be at $120 and above to see some appreciation.
2.Much of the forex we earn goes to debt servicing.
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by Allwility: 8:16am
Nigeria needs to explore other sources of earning forex and not depend majorly on oil. Unless there's a war between Iran and Saudi Arabia, or US and North Korea I don't see oil prices going back to $100.
Besides with all the talks of renewable energy we need to start looking for possible alternatives to counter major shocks in the long run.
By the way, I thought nickel was discovered in commercial quantities in the North last year. Why is nobody talking about tapping into that $400B nickel mine?
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by seguno2: 8:24am
989900:
Round-tripping by Buhari and his Fulani owners of Nigeria
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by seguno2: 8:25am
9jakohai:
So why is Buhari borrowing more money with nothing to show for ït
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by Pesuzok(m): 8:31am
BruncleZuma:
Not everything is Garri and Soup
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by 9jakohai(m): 8:31am
seguno2:
Because, every oil dependent economy needs to borrow money when prices crash.
We are currently earning $60 less per barrel of oil than we did in 2014...and that value was as low as $80 in 2016.
And even then, the money won't be enough...we have to service debts, and have a reserve still......
That is why we need to make the hard choices to go industrial....
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by BruncleZuma: 8:32am
Pesuzok:
So how does this 1984ish proclamation of economic prosperity affect you?
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by Pesuzok(m): 8:34am
AdolfHitlerxXx:
I think CBN wants it to hover around 360, in that way they are also getting more naira in exchange for dollar.
Let us wait for the economist to give a better view
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by smithsydny(m): 8:37am
ashjay001:have u eaten today? Go get some food foody
|Re: Forex Reserves Gain $455m In One Week Amid Intervention by seguno2: 8:37am
9jakohai:
Was Buhari not supposed to be the messiah to make the hard choices?
