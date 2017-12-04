Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar (5917 Views)

George while replying a comment revealed that one of the twin babies also died with the teenage mother while the other survived.



` According to Facebook user George Odok who doubles as a journalist, an unidentified 13-year-old girl has died while giving birth to a set of twins conceived after she was raped by a pastor in Calabar.George while replying a comment revealed that one of the twin babies also died with the teenage mother while the other survived.

B@stard "pastor" should be raped until he gets pregnant (read: forever, in hell). 1 Like 1 Share





Imagine....what a nonsense.



That girl is not strong at all. How can you die because you are giving birth to ordinary twins? People who are giving birth to triplets and quadruplets nko? Just last week, an 11 yrs old girl in my street gave birth to a bouncing set of triplets and here is a 13yrs old girl that cannot handle just 2. 1 Like 3 Shares

ALAGBA. E KARE OO!!! E KU'SE OLUWA

RIP to her

Hell is real

Stories like this makes my heart bleed... How did we get to this?? So sad humans have lost humanity...



May her soul rest in peace.

This issue of pastor things for Nigeria tire me

hope its not redeemed pastor cos the number of their pastors in detention is increasing every day.



they are almost competing with omonile 1 Like

He was only doing his work of his god

Sad News... May her soul rest in peace Amen... .

I guess it is the h*rny spirit not the holy spirit in this case...may her soul RIP 1 Like

That pastor no try at all o...

no b everybody wey hold microphone for alter b pastor abeg... some are resource persons 1 Like

According to Facebook user George Odok who doubles as a journalist, an unidentified 13-year-old girl has died while giving birth to a set of twins conceived after she was raped by a pastor in Calabar.

In the end, the name of the pastor will never air then this will just die down and he will go free

And where is the Pastor?

But how do I believe this nah.



"Question: What will happen if everyone makes heaven?



Answer: some Nigerian pastors will feel cheated.

Nigeria pastors are more devilish than the devil..

Strong connection is when ur mum is in charge of sharing food and drinks at a wedding ceremony.

the moral lesson there is that we should stop taken our children to Bible studies.

end time pastors

Oh My God

HeOrShe:

Nigeria pastors are more devilish than the devil..

Not all Pastors are from God



Some people are not called to ministry Not all Pastors are from GodSome people are not called to ministry 2 Likes

NwaChibuzor13:

That girl is not strong at all. How can you die because you are giving birth to ordinary twins? People who are giving birth to triplets and quadruplets nko? Just last week, an 11 yrs old girl in my street gave birth to a bouncing set of triplets and here is a 13yrs old girl that cannot handle just 2. u sef go don grow hair down there o and yet u still lack sense.smh u sef go don grow hair down there o and yet u still lack sense.smh 6 Likes