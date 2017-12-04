₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,440 members, 3,949,965 topics. Date: Monday, 04 December 2017 at 02:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar (5917 Views)
14-year-old Girl Raped & Murdered Buried In Anambra (Obituary Poster) / Photos Of The 16-Year-Old Girl Raped By Medical Doctor In Enugu State / Twelve-year-old Girl Raped By Aunty’s Customer, Son Within One Week (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by DRIFTyKING(m): 10:32am
According to Facebook user George Odok who doubles as a journalist, an unidentified 13-year-old girl has died while giving birth to a set of twins conceived after she was raped by a pastor in Calabar.
George while replying a comment revealed that one of the twin babies also died with the teenage mother while the other survived.
https://www.lailasblog.com/13-yr-old-girl-raped-pastor-dies-giving-birth-set-twins-calabar/
`
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by DrMuzungu: 10:53am
B@stard "pastor" should be raped until he gets pregnant (read: forever, in hell).
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by Spanner4(m): 1:36pm
Imagine....what a nonsense.
hypocrites
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by NwaChibuzor13: 1:36pm
That girl is not strong at all. How can you die because you are giving birth to ordinary twins? People who are giving birth to triplets and quadruplets nko? Just last week, an 11 yrs old girl in my street gave birth to a bouncing set of triplets and here is a 13yrs old girl that cannot handle just 2.
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by LordPOSEIDON: 1:37pm
ALAGBA. E KARE OO!!! E KU'SE OLUWA
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by dayleke(m): 1:37pm
RIP to her
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by osasyankee(m): 1:37pm
Hell is real
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by Mobuoy19: 1:37pm
Stories like this makes my heart bleed... How did we get to this?? So sad humans have lost humanity...
May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by b0rn2fuck(m): 1:37pm
This issue of pastor things for Nigeria tire me
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by IPOBrep: 1:37pm
hope its not redeemed pastor cos the number of their pastors in detention is increasing every day.
they are almost competing with omonile
1 Like
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by hahn(m): 1:37pm
He was only doing his work of his god
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by Newbiee: 1:37pm
Ehn!
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by fighterjetc130(m): 1:37pm
NA WA 0000
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by sajb(m): 1:37pm
Sad News... May her soul rest in peace Amen... .
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by GogobiriLalas: 1:37pm
I guess it is the h*rny spirit not the holy spirit in this case...may her soul RIP
1 Like
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by ducramsey99(m): 1:37pm
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by dayleke(m): 1:37pm
That pastor no try at all o...
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by nNEOo(m): 1:38pm
Junk news
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by Aden777(m): 1:38pm
no b everybody wey hold microphone for alter b pastor abeg... some are resource persons
1 Like
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by Ruggedfitness: 1:38pm
According to Facebook user George Odok who doubles as a journalist, an unidentified 13-year-old girl has died while giving birth to a set of twins conceived after she was raped by a pastor in Calabar.
In the end, the name of the pastor will never air then this will just die down and he will go free
1 Like
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by Pavore9: 1:38pm
And where is the Pastor?
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by Ruggedfitness: 1:38pm
fffd
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by tasceige(m): 1:38pm
Mmmmh
But how do I believe this nah.
"Question: What will happen if everyone makes heaven?
Answer: some Nigerian pastors will feel cheated.
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by HeOrShe: 1:38pm
Nigeria pastors are more devilish than the devil..
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by Naughtytboy: 1:38pm
Strong connection is when ur mum is in charge of sharing food and drinks at a wedding ceremony.
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by bentlywills(m): 1:39pm
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by Hier(m): 1:39pm
cf
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by whytevardy(m): 1:39pm
the moral lesson there is that we should stop taken our children to Bible studies.
end time pastors
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by Samusu(m): 1:40pm
Oh My God
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by Hier(m): 1:40pm
HeOrShe:
Not all Pastors are from God
Some people are not called to ministry
2 Likes
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by apholaryn: 1:41pm
NwaChibuzor13:u sef go don grow hair down there o and yet u still lack sense.smh
6 Likes
|Re: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By Pastor Dies Giving Birth To Set Of Twins In Calabar by DaRuud: 1:41pm
How are we sure you are nit the one who got the 11 year old pregnant. quote author=NwaChibuzor13 post=62970718] That girl is not strong at all. How can you die because you are giving birth to ordinary twins? People who are giving birth to triplets and quadruplets nko? Just last week, an 11 yrs old girl in my street gave birth to a bouncing set of triplets and here is a 13yrs old girl that cannot handle just 2. [/quote]
Ghana: Mohamed Ussif Kantoosi Jailed 20 Years For Impersonation / Alfa Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 17 Year Old In Lagos / Apple Iphone 6 64GB - Silver ₦ 193,000
Viewing this topic: E99E(m), Jayboot(m), Oliveronline(m), stexsy(m), eiat(f), oshomo200, Okikioluwa27(m), Jay95(m), itzMizELo(f), Uniquewise, justine14, TheWalkingMind, hysteriabox(m), Jackdaniels16(m), arukwe123, Brai777(m), LagosismyHome(f), Nasiruddeen(m), Memories12411, casig, obyikye(f), Crown128(m), GeleFanzgore, gabby02, angelamina(f), abuaaliyah(m), vikendios(m), AbuAmmaar77, SweetPuffPuff(f), Jonwesley(m), A1PHA(m), juitar(m), Jeeb111(m), jisenga(f), DFair1(f), Tims4all(m) and 111 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16