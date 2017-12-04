₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by Groovenaija360(m): 12:36pm
One Mrs Rose who resides in Alesa community in Eleme Town,Rivers State has been brutally battered by two Hoodlums in the late hours of yesterday in her Husband's absence.
A source who sent the details to groovenaija360, disclosed that
''the hoodlums are neighbors who live in the same compound with Mrs Rose at Alesa.
And that the incident took place after the two hoodlums (probably cult boys) finished ingesting Tramadol and alcohol and wanted to step out of the compound late at night, called out on their neighbor Mrs Rose, to come and open the passage door for them. The neighbor who was fast asleep didn't hear them calling and other neighbor came and opened the passage door.
In that highness, angry mood was activated, they bashed into her room where she was lying Unclad with hot drinks in there pockets, beat her half dead and tumbled her room''
Groovenaija360 further gathered that the hoodlums are now resting in police custody, meanwhile the pregnant woman was rushed to a near by hospital for urgent treatment.
>>>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/hoodlums-beat-pregnant-woman-to-coma-after-taking-tramadol-in-rivers-graphic/
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by Oluwasaeon(m): 12:37pm
I don't want to believe this
5 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by python1: 1:03pm
This IPOB terrorism should be tamed fast before it assumes same level as boko haram.
4 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by HeOrShe: 1:08pm
I swear those guys didn't take tramodol..
Tramodol does not behave dis way.. The guy below me knows am saying the truth.
7 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by Groovenaija360(m): 1:14pm
cc;lalasticlala,mynd 44 is this good .
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by chaelmic(m): 3:29pm
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by maxiuc(m): 3:30pm
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by pTomz(m): 3:31pm
wetin man no go hear again...
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by missunknown(f): 3:31pm
Are you trying to be funny or what? Take your stupidity elsewhere, are you an abandoned child cos you have no regard for a mother
NwaChibuzor13:
23 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by jtjohn(m): 3:32pm
NwaChibuzor13:Is something wrong with u.
12 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by maxiuc(m): 3:32pm
NwaChibuzor13:
Oh Lord do it for him even if it is just a small Sense please dash this your son
5 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by molas02: 3:32pm
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 3:32pm
NwaChibuzor13:
May sometinz like dis happen to ur wife . Amen!
15 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by YoungMILITANT: 3:32pm
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by ib4real95(m): 3:32pm
NwaChibuzor13:You can say this again when same is done to your heavily pregnant wife
8 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by Dreythecreator: 3:32pm
Serious issue!
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by asatemple(f): 3:33pm
Thank God the woman didn't die. The signs of end time keep increasing by the day
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by kkko(m): 3:33pm
python1:I swear IPOB gives you sleepless night immemorial. You and your useless president is still not taming your saint Fulani herdsmen and you're here calling IPOB. God have mercy on your miserable life
8 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by Dramadiddy(m): 3:34pm
Madness is getting on the high
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by hokafor(m): 3:34pm
Joblessness + poverty=frustration. how can two men fight a pregnant woman? If i am the husband I must make sure they spend good number of years in prison to reset their brain.
1 Like
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by jtjohn(m): 3:34pm
NwaChibuzor13:many are mad few are roaming.
2 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by BlueRayDick: 3:34pm
Tramadol doesn't work this way. It just cools off Ur system and makes u relax. Tramadol doesn't make u go berserk like a rabid dog.
Those guys obviously ingested some hard drugs too powerful for their brain to function well
4 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by santopelele(m): 3:36pm
NwaChibuzor13:YOU BE BUNKOR, MUST YOU DISPLAY HOW STUPID YOU ARE IN THE PUBLIC?
2 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by smithsydny(m): 3:37pm
Nwaamaikpe and that foolish nwachibuzor13 see there work
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by jiinxed: 3:38pm
python1:
3 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by oluwazoba25: 3:38pm
python1:I don't no why you are this stupid?
2 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Beat Pregnant Woman To Coma, After Taking Tramadol In Rivers (graphic) by koolsnoop2(m): 3:41pm
[quote author=NwaChibuzor13 post=62969211] Ordinary beating and you wanted to die?
Moreover your co tenants called you to come and open door for them and you pretended as if you did not hear? They no beat am well sef.[/quote/
Don't worry seed time n harvest never.
You go marry by God grace n your wife shall beat up by your naighbour when she is pregnat.
This is not a curse but a reminder of you get what you wish your fellow human.
1 Like
