A source who sent the details to groovenaija360, disclosed that



''the hoodlums are neighbors who live in the same compound with Mrs Rose at Alesa.

And that the incident took place after the two hoodlums (probably cult boys) finished ingesting Tramadol and alcohol and wanted to step out of the compound late at night, called out on their neighbor Mrs Rose, to come and open the passage door for them. The neighbor who was fast asleep didn't hear them calling and other neighbor came and opened the passage door.



In that highness, angry mood was activated, they bashed into her room where she was lying Unclad with hot drinks in there pockets, beat her half dead and tumbled her room''



Groovenaija360 further gathered that the hoodlums are now resting in police custody, meanwhile the pregnant woman was rushed to a near by hospital for urgent treatment.



I don't want to believe this I don't want to believe this 5 Likes

This IPOB terrorism should be tamed fast before it assumes same level as boko haram. 4 Likes

I swear those guys didn't take tramodol..



Tramodol does not behave dis way.. The guy below me knows am saying the truth. 7 Likes

wetin man no go hear again...

NwaChibuzor13:

Ordinary beating and you wanted to die?



Moreover your co tenants called you to come and open door for them and you pretended as if you did not hear? They no beat am well sef. Are you trying to be funny or what? Take your stupidity elsewhere, are you an abandoned child cos you have no regard for a mother 23 Likes

NwaChibuzor13:

Ordinary beating and you wanted to die?



Moreover your co tenants called you to come and open door for them and you pretended as if you did not hear? They no beat am well sef. Is something wrong with u. Is something wrong with u. 12 Likes

NwaChibuzor13:

Ordinary beating and you wanted to die?



Moreover your co tenants called you to come and open door for them and you pretended as if you did not hear? They no beat am well sef.



Oh Lord do it for him even if it is just a small Sense please dash this your son Oh Lord do it for him even if it is just a small Sense please dash this your son 5 Likes

NwaChibuzor13:

Ordinary beating and you wanted to die?



Moreover your co tenants called you to come and open door for them and you pretended as if you did not hear? They no beat am well sef.

May sometinz like dis happen to ur wife . Amen! May sometinz like dis happen to ur wife . Amen! 15 Likes

NwaChibuzor13:

Ordinary beating and you wanted to die?



Moreover your co tenants called you to come and open door for them and you pretended as if you did not hear? They no beat am well sef. You can say this again when same is done to your heavily pregnant wife You can say this again when same is done to your heavily pregnant wife 8 Likes



Thank God the woman didn't die. The signs of end time keep increasing by the day

python1:

This IPOB terrorism should be tamed fast before it assumes same level as boko haram. I swear IPOB gives you sleepless night immemorial. You and your useless president is still not taming your saint Fulani herdsmen and you're here calling IPOB. God have mercy on your miserable life I swear IPOB gives you sleepless night immemorial. You and your useless president is still not taming your saint Fulani herdsmen and you're here calling IPOB. God have mercy on your miserable life 8 Likes

Madness is getting on the high

Joblessness + poverty=frustration. how can two men fight a pregnant woman? If i am the husband I must make sure they spend good number of years in prison to reset their brain. 1 Like

NwaChibuzor13:

Ordinary beating and you wanted to die?



Moreover your co tenants called you to come and open door for them and you pretended as if you did not hear? They no beat am well sef. many are mad few are roaming. many are mad few are roaming. 2 Likes

Tramadol doesn't work this way. It just cools off Ur system and makes u relax. Tramadol doesn't make u go berserk like a rabid dog.



Those guys obviously ingested some hard drugs too powerful for their brain to function well 4 Likes

NwaChibuzor13:

Ordinary beating and you wanted to die?



Moreover your co tenants called you to come and open door for them and you pretended as if you did not hear? They no beat am well sef. YOU BE BUNKOR, MUST YOU DISPLAY HOW STUPID YOU ARE IN THE PUBLIC? YOU BE BUNKOR, MUST YOU DISPLAY HOW STUPID YOU ARE IN THE PUBLIC? 2 Likes

Nwaamaikpe and that foolish nwachibuzor13 see there work

python1:

This IPOB terrorism should be tamed fast before it assumes same level as boko haram. 3 Likes

python1:

This IPOB terrorism should be tamed fast before it assumes same level as boko haram. I don't no why you are this stupid? I don't no why you are this stupid? 2 Likes