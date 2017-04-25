Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) (16382 Views)

The Great Oba of Benin Omo'noba N'edo Uku Akpololo , His Royal Highness Oba Ewaure II.... Is pictured here in a private jet on a flight With his Chiefs! 7 Likes

..Oba GHA to kpehe ....... Isee!!





Lalasticlala , Mynd44 11 Likes 3 Shares



Oba of Lagos ...Oya e don set oh Great...Long Live the KingOba of Lagos ...Oya e don set oh 2 Likes 3 Shares

Oba flexing while his subjects are selling themselves into slavery in libya 55 Likes 2 Shares

That doesn't look like the Oba of Benin 2 Likes

intruxive:

Oba flexing while his subjects are selling themselves into slavery in libya



Food for thought 101 Food for thought 101 16 Likes

Rented Private Jet 11 Likes

Those kings are really enjoying. In my next life i will belong to the royal family.

oba of Benin doesn't have private jets, 5 Likes

yanshDoctor:

oba of Benin doesn't have private jets,

Don't say what you don't know.... We that know and posted it know what's on ground Don't say what you don't know.... We that know and posted it know what's on ground

He's got no private jet?

yanshDoctor:

oba of Benin doesn't have private jets, 4 Likes

he doesnt own a jet, it was hired but nobody go tell una 2 Likes

Palace of kano people culture( emir of Kano)

Palace of sokoto people culture in Nigeria (suntan of sokoto)

Palace of ife people culture ( ooni of ife)

Palace of onitsha people culture ( obi of onitsha)

Palace of benin people culture ( oba of Benin,)

These people are completely demented. 1 Like

Too much publicity stunt on this Oba lately.











Has his throne been fully modenized? 1 Like

Oba The Oba...Enjoy





Very soon oba will be pictured with laptop. 1 Like

My Oba dey use iphone 7 red product



Umogun gha tor Kpere 2 Likes

OBA IS BALLING... 1 Like

ped21:

Palace of kano people( emir of Kano)

Palace of sokoto people in Nigeria (suntan of sokoto)

Palace of ife people( ooni of ife)

Palace of onitsha people ( obi of onitsha)

Palace of benin people ( oba of Benin,)

Meaning wetin na? U just de paste this thing for every thread today, hope all is well? Meaning wetin na? U just de paste this thing for every thread today, hope all is well? 6 Likes 1 Share

intruxive:

Oba flexing while his subjects are selling themselves into slavery in libya

Even before he got there, his subjects have been selling themselves into slavery. Na him dey sell them? Even before he got there, his subjects have been selling themselves into slavery. Na him dey sell them? 3 Likes

Third class king 1 Like

The gods don dey fly jet, the browse internet with IPhone.

ok...let him continue

thesicilian:

That doesn't look like the Oba of Benin Yea...dats d OBA OF LAGOS Yea...dats d OBA OF LAGOS 3 Likes