Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by BornStunner1: 12:48pm
The Great Oba of Benin Omo'noba N'edo Uku Akpololo , His Royal Highness Oba Ewaure II.... Is pictured here in a private jet on a flight With his Chiefs!

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by BornStunner1: 12:48pm
..Oba GHA to kpehe ....... Isee!!


Lalasticlala , Mynd44

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by Keneking: 12:49pm
Great...Long Live the King shocked shocked shocked
Oba of Lagos ...Oya e don set oh grin grin grin

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by intruxive(m): 12:57pm
Oba flexing while his subjects are selling themselves into slavery in libya undecided

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by thesicilian: 1:01pm
That doesn't look like the Oba of Benin

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 1:02pm
intruxive:
Oba flexing while his subjects are selling themselves into slavery in libya undecided


Food for thought 101

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 1:03pm
Rented Private Jet grin

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by nifemi25(m): 1:04pm
Those kings are really enjoying. In my next life i will belong to the royal family.
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by yanshDoctor: 1:04pm
oba of Benin doesn't have private jets,

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by BornStunner1: 1:08pm
yanshDoctor:
oba of Benin doesn't have private jets,

Don't say what you don't know.... We that know and posted it know what's on ground
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 1:13pm
He's got no private jet? shocked
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by Abee79: 1:51pm
yanshDoctor:
oba of Benin doesn't have private jets,

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by iamJ(m): 1:56pm
he doesnt own a jet, it was hired but nobody go tell una

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by ped21: 1:59pm
Palace of kano people culture( emir of Kano)
Palace of sokoto people culture in Nigeria (suntan of sokoto)
Palace of ife people culture ( ooni of ife)
Palace of onitsha people culture ( obi of onitsha)
Palace of benin people culture ( oba of Benin,)
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by Duru1(m): 2:09pm
These people are completely demented.

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by Fukafuka: 2:42pm
cool

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 2:42pm
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 2:42pm
Too much publicity stunt on this Oba lately.





Has his throne been fully modenized?

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by Kingsleyuc(m): 2:42pm
Oba The Oba...Enjoy


Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 2:43pm
Very soon oba will be pictured with laptop.

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by Youngricko: 2:43pm
grin
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by GudluckIBB(m): 2:43pm
My Oba dey use iphone 7 red product

Umogun gha tor Kpere

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by rocknation62(m): 2:44pm
OBA IS BALLING...

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 2:44pm
ped21:
Palace of kano people( emir of Kano)
Palace of sokoto people in Nigeria (suntan of sokoto)
Palace of ife people( ooni of ife)
Palace of onitsha people ( obi of onitsha)
Palace of benin people ( oba of Benin,)

Meaning wetin na? U just de paste this thing for every thread today, hope all is well? undecided

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by kennygee(f): 2:44pm
intruxive:
Oba flexing while his subjects are selling themselves into slavery in libya undecided

Even before he got there, his subjects have been selling themselves into slavery. Na him dey sell them?

3 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by princeade86(m): 2:45pm
Third class king

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by dejavubobo1(m): 2:45pm
The gods don dey fly jet, the browse internet with IPhone.
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 2:45pm
ok...let him continue
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by rocknation62(m): 2:46pm
thesicilian:
That doesn't look like the Oba of Benin
Yea...dats d OBA OF LAGOS tongue tongue tongue

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by dejavubobo1(m): 2:46pm
princeade86:
Third class king
ancestors & historians go come fr ur head now..

