|Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by BornStunner1: 12:48pm
The Great Oba of Benin Omo'noba N'edo Uku Akpololo , His Royal Highness Oba Ewaure II.... Is pictured here in a private jet on a flight With his Chiefs!
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by BornStunner1: 12:48pm
..Oba GHA to kpehe ....... Isee!!
Lalasticlala , Mynd44
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by Keneking: 12:49pm
Great...Long Live the King
Oba of Lagos ...Oya e don set oh
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by intruxive(m): 12:57pm
Oba flexing while his subjects are selling themselves into slavery in libya
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by thesicilian: 1:01pm
That doesn't look like the Oba of Benin
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 1:02pm
intruxive:
Food for thought 101
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 1:03pm
Rented Private Jet
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by nifemi25(m): 1:04pm
Those kings are really enjoying. In my next life i will belong to the royal family.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by yanshDoctor: 1:04pm
oba of Benin doesn't have private jets,
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by BornStunner1: 1:08pm
yanshDoctor:
Don't say what you don't know.... We that know and posted it know what's on ground
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 1:13pm
He's got no private jet?
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by Abee79: 1:51pm
yanshDoctor:
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by iamJ(m): 1:56pm
he doesnt own a jet, it was hired but nobody go tell una
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by ped21: 1:59pm
Palace of kano people culture( emir of Kano)
Palace of sokoto people culture in Nigeria (suntan of sokoto)
Palace of ife people culture ( ooni of ife)
Palace of onitsha people culture ( obi of onitsha)
Palace of benin people culture ( oba of Benin,)
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by Duru1(m): 2:09pm
These people are completely demented.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by Fukafuka: 2:42pm
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 2:42pm
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 2:42pm
Too much publicity stunt on this Oba lately.
Has his throne been fully modenized?
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by Kingsleyuc(m): 2:42pm
Oba The Oba...Enjoy
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 2:43pm
Very soon oba will be pictured with laptop.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by Youngricko: 2:43pm
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by GudluckIBB(m): 2:43pm
My Oba dey use iphone 7 red product
Umogun gha tor Kpere
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by rocknation62(m): 2:44pm
OBA IS BALLING...
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 2:44pm
ped21:
Meaning wetin na? U just de paste this thing for every thread today, hope all is well?
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by kennygee(f): 2:44pm
intruxive:
Even before he got there, his subjects have been selling themselves into slavery. Na him dey sell them?
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by princeade86(m): 2:45pm
Third class king
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by dejavubobo1(m): 2:45pm
The gods don dey fly jet, the browse internet with IPhone.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 2:45pm
ok...let him continue
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by rocknation62(m): 2:46pm
thesicilian:Yea...dats d OBA OF LAGOS
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, In Private Jet With His Chiefs (Photos) by dejavubobo1(m): 2:46pm
princeade86:ancestors & historians go come fr ur head now..
