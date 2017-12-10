₦airaland Forum

Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:37pm
GOOOMEZ nearly
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:38pm
Bring on Firmino asap
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:39pm
Like someone said earlier we need another goal to dash this peoples hopes
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Notion(m): 4:40pm
Firmino coming in Salah going off



Wtf kloop
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Equal2DeTask: 4:41pm
itsandi:
Are they climbing more higher than Chelsea
yes o 3rd now....check the log
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Notion(m): 4:43pm
Solanke shld have been taken out

1 Like

Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:45pm
Cmon you redmen
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Notion(m): 4:46pm
Come on Liverpool score more
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by szen(m): 4:48pm
West Ham play pass this Everton na.
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:49pm
Rooney scores from the penalty kick

LIV 1-1 EVE
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Notion(m): 4:49pm
undecided undecided undecided lipsrsealed damn lovren
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by mukina2: 4:49pm
GOOOAAL
MY FPL

ROO grin grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Notion(m): 4:49pm
Penalty
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by mukina2: 4:49pm
aieromon:
Rooney scores

LIV 1-1 EVE

Hi sweetie grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:49pm
Fuckingg soft penalty
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by skillful01(m): 4:50pm
F.uck up. Coutinho in. YNWA
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by szen(m): 4:51pm
Football is soooo unfair. Everton have offered absolutely nothing in this game, and out of nowhere they have a penalty.

1 Like

Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by RoyalBlak007: 4:51pm
♤ Waaaaaayyynnnneeeeee Rőooòooonneeèyyyyyy!
grin ápàri
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:51pm
mukina2:


Hi sweetie grin

cool cool I enjoyed your ogbono soup

1 Like

Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Notion(m): 4:51pm
Bleep referee too soft for a penalty
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:52pm
We must take all 3points
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Ghnaija(m): 4:52pm
This one no worth penalty Chelsea fans now

Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Keneking: 4:52pm
Keneking:
1-1

Mukina2 close thread grin grin grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by enemyofprogress: 4:53pm
Deepfreezer:
Fuckingg soft penalty
I like it when the fukn is so soft
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Weareone202: 4:53pm
The game is getting interesting
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by RoyalBlak007: 4:54pm
♤Coutinho grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:55pm
Stand up for INGs
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by RoyalBlak007: 4:55pm
♤Coutinho grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:56pm
enemyofprogress:
I like it when the fukn is so soft
just like ur name
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Notion(m): 4:56pm
Rooney score his first ever Merseyside derby
Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Drummerboy15: 4:57pm
klopp be gambling with the match resting key players. Match wey dem suppose don kill this Everton since 1st half. This kind coach no fit win anything, cant even capitalise on chelsea defeat. stupid coach that should have started All his key players and win this match since the first half

