Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:37pm
GOOOMEZ nearly
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:38pm
Bring on Firmino asap
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:39pm
Like someone said earlier we need another goal to dash this peoples hopes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Notion(m): 4:40pm
Firmino coming in Salah going off
Wtf kloop
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Equal2DeTask: 4:41pm
itsandi:yes o 3rd now....check the log
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Notion(m): 4:43pm
Solanke shld have been taken out
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:45pm
Cmon you redmen
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Notion(m): 4:46pm
Come on Liverpool score more
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by szen(m): 4:48pm
West Ham play pass this Everton na.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:49pm
Rooney scores from the penalty kick
LIV 1-1 EVE
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Notion(m): 4:49pm
damn lovren
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by mukina2: 4:49pm
GOOOAAL
MY FPL
ROO
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Notion(m): 4:49pm
Penalty
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by mukina2: 4:49pm
aieromon:
Hi sweetie
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:49pm
Fuckingg soft penalty
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by skillful01(m): 4:50pm
F.uck up. Coutinho in. YNWA
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by szen(m): 4:51pm
Football is soooo unfair. Everton have offered absolutely nothing in this game, and out of nowhere they have a penalty.
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by RoyalBlak007: 4:51pm
♤ Waaaaaayyynnnneeeeee Rőooòooonneeèyyyyyy!
♤ ápàri
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:51pm
mukina2:
I enjoyed your ogbono soup
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Notion(m): 4:51pm
Bleep referee too soft for a penalty
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:52pm
We must take all 3points
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Ghnaija(m): 4:52pm
This one no worth penalty Chelsea fans now
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Keneking: 4:52pm
Keneking:
Mukina2 close thread
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by enemyofprogress: 4:53pm
Deepfreezer:I like it when the fukn is so soft
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Weareone202: 4:53pm
The game is getting interesting
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by RoyalBlak007: 4:54pm
♤Coutinho
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:55pm
Stand up for INGs
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by RoyalBlak007: 4:55pm
♤Coutinho
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Deepfreezer(m): 4:56pm
enemyofprogress:just like ur name
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Notion(m): 4:56pm
Rooney score his first ever Merseyside derby
|Re: Liverpool Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 10th December 2017 by Drummerboy15: 4:57pm
klopp be gambling with the match resting key players. Match wey dem suppose don kill this Everton since 1st half. This kind coach no fit win anything, cant even capitalise on chelsea defeat. stupid coach that should have started All his key players and win this match since the first half
