|How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by Sylverly(m): 3:37pm
Nairalanders, please I would appreciate your responses. It's urgently needed. I have a friend who wishes to know the salary grade for such positions , especially in Lagos.
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by RIPEnglish: 4:49pm
I am not expected them to earns more than 100k every month.
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by Runaway: 4:50pm
Let me ask google
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by Playz: 4:50pm
Depends on a lot of factors, like the doctors specialization in case of doctor's assistant and interrelationships skills for receptionist.
Hope I could help.
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by brunobaba(m): 4:50pm
It actually depends
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by nasman5: 4:50pm
Let hear from doctor in the house
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by Realrex: 4:51pm
.
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by eleojo23: 4:52pm
In naija abi abroad?
Do we even have physician assistants in Nigeria?
It's only abroad that I know they have something like that and Google says they earn about $40/hour (in the US)...
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by Jaytecq(m): 4:52pm
350+
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by debuscket(m): 4:52pm
There is nothing like doctor's assistant, or are u talking about nurses?
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by MrImole(m): 4:55pm
250 hundreds to 700 hundreds
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by nurez305(m): 4:58pm
45k
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by pol23: 4:58pm
Naija..
We care so much about money.
Yes,it's only normal to like money...But not to worship it.
If being a doctor will make you happy..follow your happiness not the money...
No profession pays more than the other.
Even the most worthless profession (Begging) has several people who are millionaires ...
The world richest Beggar from Saudi Arabia worth more than 3.5 million Euro...
How many of Shell staffs will make that much in their lifetime...
Even if you're omowobe....fight everyone till they crown you King of Oshodi...MC Oluomo is a millionaire and a strong man with police entourage.
Bobrisky is even richer than many of us that hates on him.
Back to the Topic..A no no ooo..
#Endsars
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by ANBAKO: 4:59pm
If doctors earn 200-350k monthly ....do the maths. Good luck in your quest.
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by Pebcak: 5:00pm
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by jid72: 5:01pm
atlast I made front page.. though had nothing to comment
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by mosho2good: 5:01pm
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by Tittusstar22(m): 5:03pm
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by Lexusgs430: 5:04pm
You are simply a Doctors secretary, depending on how busy the Doctor is and his/her workflow.....
Expect between N25 - N40K
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by joenor(m): 5:04pm
Depend sha.. my aunt, she's been paid over 260 Per Month including her allowance.
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by TheHistorian(m): 5:05pm
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by gretblue: 5:06pm
Which one is Dr assistant again?
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by cowleg(m): 5:09pm
No physician assistant in Nigeria. We only know trainee nurses aka nurse Eliza..
Salary 10k monthly
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by teamsynergy: 5:09pm
pol23:
this one is just ranting like a one legged fowl
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by raycoolman(m): 5:11pm
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by ogbu80: 5:14pm
RIPEnglish:roboskeske roboskeske
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by Kizyte(m): 5:22pm
I don't understand what you meant by Doctor's Assistant but a receptionist (Front Desk) Are paid 70K in my clinic (Private)
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by babadee1(m): 5:22pm
Sylverly:
It's not more than 60k at most a month.
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by madgoat(m): 5:27pm
joenor:
LIAR
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by MrBottle: 5:33pm
debuscket:And you think he wouldn't know who a nurse is and the supposedly " doctor's assistant".
|Re: How Much Do Doctor's Assistant And A Hospital Receptionist Earn? by Sylverly(m): 5:48pm
Playz:Let's say a Iraq degree holder in Anatomy or physiology
