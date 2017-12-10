Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 (7336 Views)

Are the mods sleeping

Lalasticlala please update the scores

nawao which kind molesting be all these

Theboss100:

Bad belle people stay off. Mod pls update its 4-0 Na 5-0 he be oo Na 5-0 he be oo

Make them allow Salah score him own na

Sevilla wan cut my ticket. My 2k last card. CheiSevilla wan cut my ticket. My 2k last card.

5-0 Liverpool is on fiaaaaaaaaaaaa Mod update na,nawa o mods be hating on pool

webizone:

Chei Sevilla wan cut my ticket. My 2k last card. Sevilla na idiot team. Confirmed. Sevilla na idiot team. Confirmed.

MODS NO GRE UPDATE OUR SCORE

6-0

This game will end 5-5

akeentech:

This game will end 5-5

Even Liverpool gets 3 redcards , it can't happen Even Liverpool gets 3 redcards , it can't happen

This game will end 6-6

They will fight back

mod don taya to update.....in another development pls help me be Sevilla & Napoli to win o...just to win 5odds only 1 Like

Emasel:





Even Liverpool gets 3 redcards , it can't happen just watch just watch

6 : 0 Mane with a brace



Or the mods dey jealous? Come who dey control dis thread...its 6-0 nahOr the mods dey jealous?

So the mods finally now put Great Liverpool on Front Page 1 Like

akeentech:

This game will end 6-6 They will fight back

I knew Salah would score. 7: 0 1 Like

this guys are in good in Bleep

omenpetrol:

So the mods finally now put Great Liverpool on Front Page Mhen.....they r now fans... Mhen.....they r now fans... 1 Like

The game will end 7-7

Liverpool are gradually solving their defensive issues. Good one! 1 Like

akeentech:

The game will end 7-7 keep dreaming keep dreaming

Is there any doubt about the strongest league atm?



5/5 (that's a record. No league has ever produced 5 teams in the second round)

Compare - Spain: 3/4, Germany: 1/4, Italy: 2/3, France: 1/3



Of which 4 won their groups comfortably



W21 D6 L3, Win Percentage: 70%



Moreso, they have been six games between Spanish and English teams, the English teams didn't lose a single game (W2 D4 L0)











Lalas247:

Typo jare is ni mo fe so You bet? You bet?

Lalas247:



Omo Buruku











Lesbo no follow my guys play ....

Hey sexy, man city eyaff finally lost this season **kizzez** Hey sexy, man city eyaff finally lost this season **kizzez** 1 Like

akeentech:

The game will end 7-7

Na hand dem wan take score? Na hand dem wan take score? 1 Like

LesbianBoy:





Hey sexy, man city eyaff finally lost this season **kizzez** Very good, av been waiting for them to lose, i cn nw start adding them to my ticket Very good, av been waiting for them to lose, i cn nw start adding them to my ticket 1 Like





This Man City and their scaredy cat defenders. Come Sunday,we will beat up their ass

MUN VS MCI

10/12/17

6:15pm Though this thread is for Man City,who else saw Mangala's python dance with Fred?This Man City and their scaredy cat defenders. Come Sunday,we will beat up their assMUN VS MCI10/12/176:15pm 1 Like

This is Murder