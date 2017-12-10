₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by Abbey2sam(m): 10:00pm On Dec 06
Are the mods sleeping
Lalasticlala please update the scores
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by numerouno01(m): 10:00pm On Dec 06
nawao which kind molesting be all these
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by ipledge01: 10:01pm On Dec 06
Theboss100:Na 5-0 he be oo
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by 2nattie(m): 10:02pm On Dec 06
Make them allow Salah score him own na
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by webizone(m): 10:06pm On Dec 06
Chei Sevilla wan cut my ticket. My 2k last card.
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by ghst(m): 10:08pm On Dec 06
5-0 Liverpool is on fiaaaaaaaaaaaa Mod update na,nawa o mods be hating on pool
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by webizone(m): 10:13pm On Dec 06
webizone:Sevilla na idiot team. Confirmed.
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by mrbillz(m): 10:13pm On Dec 06
MODS NO GRE UPDATE OUR SCORE
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by ipledge01: 10:19pm On Dec 06
6-0
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by akeentech(m): 10:19pm On Dec 06
This game will end 5-5
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by Emasel(m): 10:21pm On Dec 06
akeentech:
Even Liverpool gets 3 redcards , it can't happen
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by akeentech(m): 10:22pm On Dec 06
This game will end 6-6
They will fight back
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by Dutchey(m): 10:22pm On Dec 06
mod don taya to update.....in another development pls help me be Sevilla & Napoli to win o...just to win 5odds only
1 Like
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by akeentech(m): 10:22pm On Dec 06
Emasel:just watch
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by mazimee(m): 10:23pm On Dec 06
6 : 0 Mane with a brace
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by openmine(m): 10:23pm On Dec 06
Come who dey control dis thread...its 6-0 nah
Or the mods dey jealous?
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by omenpetrol: 10:25pm On Dec 06
So the mods finally now put Great Liverpool on Front Page
1 Like
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by Equal2DeTask: 10:29pm On Dec 06
akeentech:
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by mazimee(m): 10:30pm On Dec 06
I knew Salah would score. 7: 0
1 Like
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by Noblewhiz(m): 10:30pm On Dec 06
this guys are in good in Bleep
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by Equal2DeTask: 10:30pm On Dec 06
omenpetrol:Mhen.....they r now fans...
1 Like
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by akeentech(m): 10:30pm On Dec 06
The game will end 7-7
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by Etuagievin: 10:31pm On Dec 06
Liverpool are gradually solving their defensive issues. Good one!
1 Like
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by openmine(m): 10:36pm On Dec 06
akeentech:keep dreaming
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by P0intBlank(m): 10:37pm On Dec 06
Is there any doubt about the strongest league atm?
5/5 (that's a record. No league has ever produced 5 teams in the second round)
Compare - Spain: 3/4, Germany: 1/4, Italy: 2/3, France: 1/3
Of which 4 won their groups comfortably
W21 D6 L3, Win Percentage: 70%
Moreso, they have been six games between Spanish and English teams, the English teams didn't lose a single game (W2 D4 L0)
19 Likes
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by kinibigdeal(m): 10:38pm On Dec 06
Lalas247:You bet?
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 10:39pm On Dec 06
Lalas247:
Hey sexy, man city eyaff finally lost this season **kizzez**
1 Like
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by 2nattie(m): 10:45pm On Dec 06
akeentech:
Na hand dem wan take score?
1 Like
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by yungstar092(m): 10:45pm On Dec 06
LesbianBoy:Very good, av been waiting for them to lose, i cn nw start adding them to my ticket
1 Like
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by lordtim001(m): 10:48pm On Dec 06
Though this thread is for Man City,who else saw Mangala's python dance with Fred?
This Man City and their scaredy cat defenders. Come Sunday,we will beat up their ass
MUN VS MCI
10/12/17
6:15pm
1 Like
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by roqrules04(m): 10:50pm On Dec 06
This is Murder
|Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by echobazz: 10:50pm On Dec 06
Liverpool's attack is absolutely devastating
Who's next please ?
