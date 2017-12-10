₦airaland Forum

Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by Abbey2sam(m): 10:00pm On Dec 06
Are the mods sleeping
Lalasticlala please update the scores
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by numerouno01(m): 10:00pm On Dec 06
nawao which kind molesting be all these
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by ipledge01: 10:01pm On Dec 06
Theboss100:
Bad belle people stay off. Mod pls update its 4-0
Na 5-0 he be oo
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by 2nattie(m): 10:02pm On Dec 06
Make them allow Salah score him own na
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by webizone(m): 10:06pm On Dec 06
Chei cry Sevilla wan cut my ticket. My 2k last card. cry
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by ghst(m): 10:08pm On Dec 06
5-0 Liverpool is on fiaaaaaaaaaaaa Mod update na,nawa o mods be hating on pool
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by webizone(m): 10:13pm On Dec 06
webizone:
Chei cry Sevilla wan cut my ticket. My 2k last card. cry
Sevilla na idiot team. Confirmed.
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by mrbillz(m): 10:13pm On Dec 06
MODS NO GRE UPDATE OUR SCORE
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by ipledge01: 10:19pm On Dec 06
6-0 cry cry cry
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by akeentech(m): 10:19pm On Dec 06
This game will end 5-5
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by Emasel(m): 10:21pm On Dec 06
akeentech:
This game will end 5-5

Even Liverpool gets 3 redcards , it can't happen
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by akeentech(m): 10:22pm On Dec 06
This game will end 6-6
They will fight back
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by Dutchey(m): 10:22pm On Dec 06
mod don taya to update.....in another development pls help me be Sevilla & Napoli to win o...just to win 5odds only

1 Like

Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by akeentech(m): 10:22pm On Dec 06
Emasel:


Even Liverpool gets 3 redcards , it can't happen
just watch
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by mazimee(m): 10:23pm On Dec 06
6 : 0 Mane with a brace
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by openmine(m): 10:23pm On Dec 06
Come who dey control dis thread...its 6-0 nah grin grin grin
Or the mods dey jealous?
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by omenpetrol: 10:25pm On Dec 06
So the mods finally now put Great Liverpool on Front Page shocked shocked shocked

1 Like

Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by Equal2DeTask: 10:29pm On Dec 06
akeentech:
This game will end 6-6 They will fight back
tongue
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by mazimee(m): 10:30pm On Dec 06
I knew Salah would score. 7: 0

1 Like

Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by Noblewhiz(m): 10:30pm On Dec 06
this guys are in good in Bleep
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by Equal2DeTask: 10:30pm On Dec 06
omenpetrol:
So the mods finally now put Great Liverpool on Front Page shocked shocked shocked
Mhen.....they r now fans...

1 Like

Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by akeentech(m): 10:30pm On Dec 06
The game will end 7-7
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by Etuagievin: 10:31pm On Dec 06
Liverpool are gradually solving their defensive issues. Good one!

1 Like

Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by openmine(m): 10:36pm On Dec 06
akeentech:
The game will end 7-7
grin grin grin keep dreaming
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by P0intBlank(m): 10:37pm On Dec 06
Is there any doubt about the strongest league atm?

5/5 (that's a record. No league has ever produced 5 teams in the second round)
Compare - Spain: 3/4, Germany: 1/4, Italy: 2/3, France: 1/3

Of which 4 won their groups comfortably

W21 D6 L3, Win Percentage: 70%

Moreso, they have been six games between Spanish and English teams, the English teams didn't lose a single game (W2 D4 L0)





19 Likes

Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by kinibigdeal(m): 10:38pm On Dec 06
Lalas247:
Typo jare is ni mo fe so
You bet?
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 10:39pm On Dec 06
Lalas247:

Omo Buruku





Lesbo no follow my guys play .... grin

Hey sexy, man city eyaff finally lost this season **kizzez** angry angry

1 Like

Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by 2nattie(m): 10:45pm On Dec 06
akeentech:
The game will end 7-7

Na hand dem wan take score?

1 Like

Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by yungstar092(m): 10:45pm On Dec 06
LesbianBoy:


Hey sexy, man city eyaff finally lost this season **kizzez** angry angry
Very good, av been waiting for them to lose, i cn nw start adding them to my ticket

1 Like

Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by lordtim001(m): 10:48pm On Dec 06
Though this thread is for Man City,who else saw Mangala's python dance with Fred?grin

This Man City and their scaredy cat defenders. Come Sunday,we will beat up their ass
MUN VS MCI
10/12/17
6:15pm

1 Like

Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by roqrules04(m): 10:50pm On Dec 06
This is Murder
Re: UCL: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow (7- 0) On 6th December 2017 by echobazz: 10:50pm On Dec 06
Liverpool's attack is absolutely devastating cry

Who's next please ?

