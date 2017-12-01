₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ford Sues John Cena For Selling High-End Car Within A Month Of Purchase
John Cena must definitely have some Nigerian blood in him, as only a Nigerian can do such.
When Ford launched its Application Programme for the Ford GT, observers noted the hoops and hurdles Ford set up to manage its relationship with the high-end clientele club.
Actor John Cena took delivery of a custom 2017 GT in September, then sold the coupe not even a month later — an audacious violation of the purchase contract he signed, which bound owners to hold onto their cars for at least two years.
For such treason, Ford sued Cena in U.S. District Court last week, seeking more than $75,000 in damages.
Cena paid $466,376.50 for the liquid blue coupe with the “Dark Energy” interior and made a video about taking delivery of the car around September 23.
Not long after that love-fest, sometime around October 20, the GT had a new owner.
Ford called Cena a few days later when it heard about the sale, and said Cena breached the agreement.
The ex-WWE wrestler is alleged to have later texted Ford, “I completely understand and as stated, I’m willing to work with you and Ford to make it right.
“My sincerest apologies,” and explained the sale was “for cash to take care of expenses.”
Ford’s lawsuit alleges Cena never made it right, after snagging “a handsome profit.”
Ford wants restitution for that profit, for “damages and losses, including, but not limited to, loss of brand value, ambassador activity, and customer goodwill due to the improper sale,” and for an attorney and court costs.
The whole situation is kind of kooky, considering Cena’s car collection numbers roughly 22 cars, one of them a 2006 Ford GT.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/12/ford-sues-customer-for-selling-high-end.html
The hustle is real, no be only Naija...
No be him car?
But him don buy the car now... I'm not understanding
ok
E get some men way no no or understand watin day happen globally.
Who are local champions and all they know is "zombing" about in local treads, shouting Sai baba.
You see those men you wont see them in this tread
WATCH OUT
Heeheh when money speaks what is it to say again
It seems Ford people are Mad.
It's his Car now, what's their business
Our blood is dope
D's is funny
Cena
All these contracts sha
John Cena should be ready for a tapout.
I just pity the poor boy,
Such a hefty build but a tiny preek.
For him money again?
Mtcheeeeeew
My money my car wetin concern you
Oyinbo people
Vanity upon vanity
What is their buzz
Contract is contract
22 cars.. this is serious
Samusu:do you know anything about "an agreement"?
Did you read the part where it was stated that 'he is ready to cooperate and make things right'?
lol mad man you don see his dick??
Nice whip
