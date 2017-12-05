₦airaland Forum

Runtown – Energy (official Video) by iamVirus(m): 2:19pm
Few weeks after dropping the audio to “ Energy ”, Eric Many top man Runtown finally unveils the Video to his hit single “ Energy ”.
“Energy” is the second official video Runtown drops in 2017, The Pon Pon Master who made it through the first quarter of the year with “ Mad Over You ” enjoys the middle of the year with his first single of the year “ For Life ” and he finally drops a year end banger titled “Energy”.
The Full Video to “Energy” by Runtown is available for Full Stream & Download Below, Don’t forget to share.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejkNXMiVfPU

Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by iamVirus(m): 2:19pm
wow!
dope video et lalasticlala
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Threebear(m): 3:19pm
Another unadulterated noise!
Shessh

Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:23pm
shocked


This trash has taken all of my energy.

Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by BentiBenti: 4:24pm
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by KushyKush: 4:24pm
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Playz: 4:25pm
#SoundIt! cheesy
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:26pm
shocked


How can any human debase themselves like this?

You are no different from those able bodied Almajiris carrying enamel plates doing Babi-Allah.

That's what you should use your plate for instead of for drinking garri.

Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by LordPOSEIDON: 4:26pm
Sentiments apart, de song is W.A.C.K undecided undecided
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by ibkayee(f): 4:27pm
Lol are you serious?
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Roseey0(f): 4:27pm
grin
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Timileyin008: 4:28pm
For no specific reasons i just like this bloke
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Threebear(m): 4:29pm
NwaAmaikpe:


shocked
grin Say what's on your mind.

Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by ibkayee(f): 4:29pm
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by dignity33: 4:29pm
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by darkenkach(m): 4:29pm
Another Mad over You beat.
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by darkenkach(m): 4:30pm
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by DancingSkeleton(m): 4:30pm
is nairaland the new ring road undecided
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by otijah(m): 4:30pm
I too like this song eeh
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Threebear(m): 4:30pm
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Threebear(m): 4:34pm
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by KushyKush: 4:36pm
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by wildchild02: 4:40pm
nice video

Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Realhommie(m): 4:44pm
The beat/tune is catchy but the lyrics and delivery is poor, Runtown could actually do better..
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by FroshJaynex(m): 4:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


This trash has taken all of my energy.
we still waiting for the day breeze of sense shall blow ur brain. Till then continue
Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Realhommie(m): 4:45pm
KushyKush:

Make I go start fasting and prayer. They must choose me for this matter. Their father grin
If you fit make am to the house, with Nairaland support you fit win sef..

