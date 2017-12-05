₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Runtown – Energy (official Video) by iamVirus(m): 2:19pm
Few weeks after dropping the audio to “ Energy ”, Eric Many top man Runtown finally unveils the Video to his hit single “ Energy ”.
“Energy” is the second official video Runtown drops in 2017, The Pon Pon Master who made it through the first quarter of the year with “ Mad Over You ” enjoys the middle of the year with his first single of the year “ For Life ” and he finally drops a year end banger titled “Energy”.
The Full Video to “Energy” by Runtown is available for Full Stream & Download Below, Don’t forget to share.
cc: lalasticlala fyneatboi missyb3
Via: https://360jamer.com/video-runtown-energy/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejkNXMiVfPU
1 Like
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by iamVirus(m): 2:19pm
wow!
dope video et lalasticlala
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Threebear(m): 3:19pm
Another unadulterated noise!
Shessh
2 Likes
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:23pm
This trash has taken all of my energy.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by BentiBenti: 4:24pm
please I'm using this medium to beg a good heart here to bless me with at least N2,000. I've been drinking garri since morning. God bless
Account no: 6552648274
Bank name: fidelity bank
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by KushyKush: 4:24pm
I am so sorry for derailing this thread. Please forgive me
I just want to announce that I am going for Big Brother Nigeria 2018 I need your prayers oh. They must select me to be part of the housemates
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Playz: 4:25pm
#SoundIt!
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:26pm
BentiBenti:
How can any human debase themselves like this?
You are no different from those able bodied Almajiris carrying enamel plates doing Babi-Allah.
That's what you should use your plate for instead of for drinking garri.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by LordPOSEIDON: 4:26pm
Sentiments apart, de song is W.A.C.K
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by ibkayee(f): 4:27pm
KushyKush:Lol are you serious?
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by BentiBenti: 4:27pm
NwaAmaikpe:I'm serious boss
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Roseey0(f): 4:27pm
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by KushyKush: 4:28pm
ibkayee:43 million looks like a serious money
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Timileyin008: 4:28pm
For no specific reasons i just like this bloke
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Threebear(m): 4:29pm
NwaAmaikpe:Say what's on your mind.
1 Like
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by ibkayee(f): 4:29pm
KushyKush:Lol if you go I will actually campaign for you
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by dignity33: 4:29pm
Be aware that this fellow username are agent of government media outlet paid to decieve Nigerians in Nairaland forum, they comment on any topic against Buhari administration trying to convince Nigeria that Buhari is the last option they spend the whole day spaming on Comment against Goverment. Please my brothers and Sisters don't be deceive by this Wicked people who are collecting money to sold their fellow Nigeria to this evil adminstration, the likes of them are full in other Social Media paid by Buhari Lauretta Onochie.
Ngeneukwenu, python, seunmsg, sarrki,
1 Like
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by darkenkach(m): 4:29pm
Another Mad over You beat.
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by KushyKush: 4:30pm
ibkayee:Thanks for the support. Vizkiz/papikush for the money
1 Like
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by darkenkach(m): 4:30pm
BentiBenti:
Bet9ja!
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by DancingSkeleton(m): 4:30pm
BentiBenti:is nairaland the new ring road
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by otijah(m): 4:30pm
I too like this song eeh
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Threebear(m): 4:30pm
KushyKush:If you really want to go, then you shouldn't say it here. Not everyone here has your good at their hearts, learn to keep some certain things to yourself, there are monitoring spirits.
1 Like
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by KushyKush: 4:32pm
Threebear:
You think I'll hide my identity when I get to the house? You people should pray for me joor.
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Threebear(m): 4:34pm
KushyKush:When you get into the house, tell us you are pappykush, I'll die on top your matter.
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by KushyKush: 4:36pm
Threebear:Make I go start fasting and prayer. They must choose me for this matter. Their father
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by wildchild02: 4:40pm
nice video
nice video
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by BentiBenti: 4:41pm
DancingSkeleton:boss pls just help ur boy.
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by BentiBenti: 4:41pm
darkenkach:I don't play it boss.
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Realhommie(m): 4:44pm
The beat/tune is catchy but the lyrics and delivery is poor, Runtown could actually do better..
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by FroshJaynex(m): 4:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:we still waiting for the day breeze of sense shall blow ur brain. Till then continue
|Re: Runtown – Energy (official Video) by Realhommie(m): 4:45pm
KushyKush:If you fit make am to the house, with Nairaland support you fit win sef..
