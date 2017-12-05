Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Runtown – Energy (official Video) (1672 Views)

Download New Song: Runtown – Energy (prod. By Del B) / D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) / [VIDEO] Runtown – Lagos To Kampala Ft. Wizkid (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



“Energy” is the second official video Runtown drops in 2017, The Pon Pon Master who made it through the first quarter of the year with “ Mad Over You ” enjoys the middle of the year with his first single of the year “ For Life ” and he finally drops a year end banger titled “Energy”.

The Full Video to “Energy” by Runtown is available for Full Stream & Download Below, Don’t forget to share.





cc: lalasticlala fyneatboi missyb3



Via: https://360jamer.com/video-runtown-energy/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejkNXMiVfPU Few weeks after dropping the audio to “ Energy ”, Eric Many top man Runtown finally unveils the Video to his hit single “ Energy ”.“Energy” is the second official video Runtown drops in 2017, The Pon Pon Master who made it through the first quarter of the year with “ Mad Over You ” enjoys the middle of the year with his first single of the year “ For Life ” and he finally drops a year end banger titled “Energy”.The Full Video to “Energy” by Runtown is available for Full Stream & Download Below, Don’t forget to share.cc: lalasticlala fyneatboi missyb3 1 Like

wow!

dope video et lalasticlala

Another unadulterated noise!

Shessh 2 Likes







This trash has taken all of my energy. This trash has taken all of my energy. 2 Likes 1 Share

please I'm using this medium to beg a good heart here to bless me with at least N2,000. I've been drinking garri since morning. God bless

Account no: 6552648274

Bank name: fidelity bank





I just want to announce that I am going for Big Brother Nigeria 2018 I need your prayers oh. They must select me to be part of the housemates I am so sorry for derailing this thread. Please forgive meI just want to announce that I am going for Big Brother Nigeria 2018 I need your prayers oh. They must select me to be part of the housemates

#SoundIt!

BentiBenti:

please I'm this medium to beg a good heart here to bless me with at least N2,000. I've been drinking garri since morning. God bless

Account no: 6552648274

Bank name: fidelity bank







How can any human debase themselves like this?



You are no different from those able bodied Almajiris carrying enamel plates doing Babi-Allah.



That's what you should use your plate for instead of for drinking garri. How can any human debase themselves like this?You are no different from those able bodied Almajiris carrying enamel plates doing Babi-Allah.That's what you should use your plate for instead of for drinking garri. 2 Likes 1 Share

Sentiments apart, de song is W.A.C.K

KushyKush:





I just want to announce that I am going for Big Brother Nigeria 2018 I need your prayers oh. They must select me to be part of the housemates I am so sorry for derailing this thread. Please forgive meI just want to announce that I am going for Big Brother Nigeria 2018 I need your prayers oh. They must select me to be part of the housemates Lol are you serious? Lol are you serious?

NwaAmaikpe:



I'm serious boss I'm serious boss

ibkayee:



Lol are you serious? 43 million looks like a serious money

For no specific reasons i just like this bloke

NwaAmaikpe:





Say what's on your mind. Say what's on your mind. 1 Like

KushyKush:



43 million looks like a serious money Lol if you go I will actually campaign for you Lol if you go I will actually campaign for you

Be aware that this fellow username are agent of government media outlet paid to decieve Nigerians in Nairaland forum, they comment on any topic against Buhari administration trying to convince Nigeria that Buhari is the last option they spend the whole day spaming on Comment against Goverment. Please my brothers and Sisters don't be deceive by this Wicked people who are collecting money to sold their fellow Nigeria to this evil adminstration, the likes of them are full in other Social Media paid by Buhari Lauretta Onochie.



Ngeneukwenu, python, seunmsg, sarrki, 1 Like

Another Mad over You beat.

ibkayee:



Lol if you go I will actually campaign for you Thanks for the support. Vizkiz/papikush for the money 1 Like

BentiBenti:

please I'm using this medium to beg a good heart here to bless me with at least N2,000. I've been drinking garri since morning. God bless

Account no: 6552648274

Bank name: fidelity bank

Bet9ja! Bet9ja!

BentiBenti:

please I'm using this medium to beg a good heart here to bless me with at least N2,000. I've been drinking garri since morning. God bless

Account no: 6552648274

Bank name: fidelity bank is nairaland the new ring road is nairaland the new ring road

I too like this song eeh

KushyKush:



43 million looks like a serious money If you really want to go, then you shouldn't say it here. Not everyone here has your good at their hearts, learn to keep some certain things to yourself, there are monitoring spirits. If you really want to go, then you shouldn't say it here. Not everyone here has your good at their hearts, learn to keep some certain things to yourself, there are monitoring spirits. 1 Like

Threebear:



If you really want to go, then you shouldn't say it here. Not everyone here has your good at their hearts, learn to keep some certain things to yourself, there are monitoring spirits.

You think I'll hide my identity when I get to the house? You people should pray for me joor.

KushyKush:





You think I'll hide my identity when I get to the house? You people should pray for me joor. When you get into the house, tell us you are pappykush, I'll die on top your matter. When you get into the house, tell us you are pappykush, I'll die on top your matter.

Threebear:



When you get into the house, tell us you are pappykush, I'll die on top your matter. Make I go start fasting and prayer. They must choose me for this matter. Their father

nice video



Customized Jersey promo, check my signature..Dont miss

DancingSkeleton:

is nairaland the new ring road boss pls just help ur boy. boss pls just help ur boy.

darkenkach:



Bet9ja! I don't play it boss. I don't play it boss.

The beat/tune is catchy but the lyrics and delivery is poor, Runtown could actually do better..

NwaAmaikpe:







This trash has taken all of my energy. we still waiting for the day breeze of sense shall blow ur brain. Till then continue we still waiting for the day breeze of sense shall blow ur brain. Till then continue