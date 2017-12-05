Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment (7741 Views)

However Kiss Daniel's camp said they 'have not received letter or court papers from anyone', following G-Worldwide's public notice and obtaining a court injunction dated November 30, 2017.



Kiss Daniel who has also reacted to the report on Instagram wrote;



"Oluwatobiloba Daniel Dhikrullah Anidugbe this is gonna be a sweet victory for you young man #Nodo#warning #sense"



hmm,so it is happening





G-worldwide is a failed record label hiding under the success of kiss daniel. Trust me, if kiss was in DMW or YBNL he will be competing with the likes of wizkid.

G-WORLDWIDE na trash label,if sugaboi knws woris good for him,he shud beta go join fly boi I.N.C,before dia emperor eat all his suga finish!!! 9 Likes

Kiss Daniel is Bae! 2 Likes 1 Share

Munae:

Kiss Daniel is Bae! 8 Likes

,someone cannot shine in peace again So childish,someone cannot shine in peace again

You better talk to real lawyers. 2 Likes

ReorxTohGan:

G-WORLDWIDE na trash label,if sugaboi knws woris good for him,he shud beta go join fly boi I.N.C,before dia emperor eat all his suga finish!!! How are they are trash label? who knows kiss Daniel before G-W came with there money and team to brush him up to a star. Y'all are forgetting that the guy signed a contract, he read the terms and conditions before signing. If you guys keep encouraging them young folks to dishonor contract agreement I'm afraid no sponsor will be interested in investing in young talents anymore, knowing fully well they will abandon the agreement.



How are they are trash label? who knows kiss Daniel before G-W came with there money and team to brush him up to a star. Y'all are forgetting that the guy signed a contract, he read the terms and conditions before signing. If you guys keep encouraging them young folks to dishonor contract agreement I'm afraid no sponsor will be interested in investing in young talents anymore, knowing fully well they will abandon the agreement.

An agreement is an agreement. Kiss Daniels got this one wrong

Oga better calm down. Court cases can take years whilst an injunction is served to estop you from making your music. Hunger go just finish you, go and ask brymo 9 Likes

I SWEAR!

Everyone with little money is now starting a record label. Na wao 2 Likes

Nigerians and our greed ehn

He shouldn't brag if he doesn't have any genuine point to stand on in court, he should rather find a way to settle it amicably. Agreement is agreement no matter how terrible it is... Except if they breach their own side.

I agree.. If you play your cards right.

Small boy with Big God 1 Like

hoping for the best for u oh.. I really love your music and ur sound is unique..

Dhikrullah...what a great name

LIKE SERIOUS, EVEN TOT G-WORLDWIDE WAS KISS DANIEL'S OTHER NAME.....



.

badt mkt for them sha their only artist don go

BafanaBafana:

Everyone with little money is now starting a record label. Na wao Why won't they, when our record labels are cut throat people, they feast on artistes rather than help them fly. Collaboration is very hard in Africa. Why won't they, when our record labels are cut throat people, they feast on artistes rather than help them fly. Collaboration is very hard in Africa.

Talk is cheap.

Lol... This one don't know that anything and everything is possible in Nigeria... If you know what's good for you start lookin for a good lawyer

Its not that easy Bro, even with your hard evidences.





Ask Brymo

G-worldwide is a failed record label hiding under the success of kiss daniel. Trust me, if kiss was in DMW or YBNL he will be competing with the likes of wizkid.

Hiding under the success of kiss Daniels?....excuse me, who was Kiss Daniels before G Worldwide signed him? Hiding under the success of kiss Daniels?....excuse me, who was Kiss Daniels before G Worldwide signed him? 3 Likes

So we have 2 types of victories: (1)SWEET VICTORY and (2)BITTER VICTORY... okay o.h

E don dry pain emperor geezy....e nor go dry hear him name for songs again



#truthman Lai Mohammed

There's a thin line between love and hate.....



Most upcoming Artistes out of desperation sign all sorts of ridiculous contracts.



Daniel, it's not about online rantings. Get a competent Lawyer to look at the contract you signed to find loop holes that can free you. If there isn't any way out, kindly see the contract through and put this ugly incidence behind you. You are talented and will surely find your feet when the time is right



Better still, since the relationship is already sour, negotiate a settlement deal and pay them off. This way you will be off the hook and find your own path



Now Lesson to others: Always involve a Lawyer in ALL Legal and contractual matters. A contract may seem juicy on the surface, but may have underlying traps that takes only an expert to detect. Imagine restraining the boy from using his stage name "KISS DANIEL" probably his record label owns the name, which is quite ridiculous



My 2 Cents.... 3 Likes





But people greedy sha! After making money off this boy's talent, this is how they want to pay him back?......Tufiakwa!



Tomorrow now, when Kiss Daniel nor gree attend Emperor Geezy wedding, all of us go begin shout.....Yeye dey smell





G-WORLDWIDE na trash label,if sugaboi knws woris good for him,he shud beta go join fly boi I.N.C,before dia emperor eat all his suga finish!!!

All this one ones wey no know anything go dey talk. Lol... All this one ones wey no know anything go dey talk. Lol... 2 Likes