₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,093 members, 3,952,316 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 05:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment (7741 Views)
Kiss Daniel Reacts After Getting Sued By His Former Label / G-worldwide Entertainment Sues Kiss Daniel To Court (see Details) / Kiss Daniel Leaves G-worldwide, Launches “FLY BOY I.N.C” His Own Record Label (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by Letenwam: 2:23pm
Earlier today we reported that superstar singer Kiss Daniel who left his former record label, G-Worldwide Entertainment to launch his own record label 'Flyboy Inc', was dragged to court by his former record label.
However Kiss Daniel's camp said they 'have not received letter or court papers from anyone', following G-Worldwide's public notice and obtaining a court injunction dated November 30, 2017.
Kiss Daniel who has also reacted to the report on Instagram wrote;
"Oluwatobiloba Daniel Dhikrullah Anidugbe this is gonna be a sweet victory for you young man #Nodo#warning #sense"
https://www.lailasblog.com/havent-received-letter-kiss-daniel-reacts-getting-sued-former-label/
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by omoboy110: 2:25pm
hmm,so it is happening
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by KushyKush: 2:26pm
G-worldwide is a failed record label hiding under the success of kiss daniel. Trust me, if kiss was in DMW or YBNL he will be competing with the likes of wizkid.
By the way... I am going for Big Brother Nigeria 2018. You guys should get ready to vote for me. Abeg oh
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by ReorxTohGan(m): 2:37pm
G-WORLDWIDE na trash label,if sugaboi knws woris good for him,he shud beta go join fly boi I.N.C,before dia emperor eat all his suga finish!!!
9 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by Munae(f): 2:40pm
Kiss Daniel is Bae!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by Tension532(m): 2:48pm
Munae:
8 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by Tamarapetty(f): 3:01pm
So childish ,someone cannot shine in peace again
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by AntiWailer: 4:33pm
You better talk to real lawyers.
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by lilfreezy: 4:34pm
ReorxTohGan:How are they are trash label? who knows kiss Daniel before G-W came with there money and team to brush him up to a star. Y'all are forgetting that the guy signed a contract, he read the terms and conditions before signing. If you guys keep encouraging them young folks to dishonor contract agreement I'm afraid no sponsor will be interested in investing in young talents anymore, knowing fully well they will abandon the agreement.
An agreement is an agreement. Kiss Daniels got this one wrong
22 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by ElPadrino33: 4:35pm
Oga better calm down. Court cases can take years whilst an injunction is served to estop you from making your music. Hunger go just finish you, go and ask brymo
9 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by LordPOSEIDON: 4:35pm
I SWEAR!
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by BafanaBafana: 4:35pm
Everyone with little money is now starting a record label. Na wao
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by fqudus(m): 4:35pm
Nigerians and our greed ehn
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by mpowa(m): 4:35pm
He shouldn't brag if he doesn't have any genuine point to stand on in court, he should rather find a way to settle it amicably. Agreement is agreement no matter how terrible it is... Except if they breach their own side.
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by Playz: 4:36pm
I agree.. If you play your cards right.
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by favoritte: 4:36pm
Small boy with Big God
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by Dramadiddy(m): 4:36pm
hoping for the best for u oh.. I really love your music and ur sound is unique..
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by okonja(m): 4:36pm
Dhikrullah...what a great name
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by MaconAwire(m): 4:36pm
LIKE SERIOUS, EVEN TOT G-WORLDWIDE WAS KISS DANIEL'S OTHER NAME.....
.
badt mkt for them sha their only artist don go
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by mpowa(m): 4:37pm
BafanaBafana:Why won't they, when our record labels are cut throat people, they feast on artistes rather than help them fly. Collaboration is very hard in Africa.
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by gifu: 4:37pm
website with beauty at low cost price
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by kay29000(m): 4:38pm
Talk is cheap.
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by Nonnyflex(m): 4:38pm
Lol... This one don't know that anything and everything is possible in Nigeria... If you know what's good for you start lookin for a good lawyer
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by Pepsi101: 4:38pm
Its not that easy Bro, even with your hard evidences.
Ask Brymo
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by JeffreyJamez(m): 4:38pm
KushyKush:
Hiding under the success of kiss Daniels?....excuse me, who was Kiss Daniels before G Worldwide signed him?
3 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by videkon: 4:38pm
So we have 2 types of victories: (1)SWEET VICTORY and (2)BITTER VICTORY... okay o.h
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by directorXixXICK(m): 4:39pm
E don dry pain emperor geezy....e nor go dry hear him name for songs again
#truthman Lai Mohammed
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by donlucabrazi(m): 4:39pm
There's a thin line between love and hate.....
Most upcoming Artistes out of desperation sign all sorts of ridiculous contracts.
Daniel, it's not about online rantings. Get a competent Lawyer to look at the contract you signed to find loop holes that can free you. If there isn't any way out, kindly see the contract through and put this ugly incidence behind you. You are talented and will surely find your feet when the time is right
Better still, since the relationship is already sour, negotiate a settlement deal and pay them off. This way you will be off the hook and find your own path
Now Lesson to others: Always involve a Lawyer in ALL Legal and contractual matters. A contract may seem juicy on the surface, but may have underlying traps that takes only an expert to detect. Imagine restraining the boy from using his stage name "KISS DANIEL" probably his record label owns the name, which is quite ridiculous
My 2 Cents....
3 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by donlucabrazi(m): 4:39pm
But people greedy sha! After making money off this boy's talent, this is how they want to pay him back?......Tufiakwa!
Tomorrow now, when Kiss Daniel nor gree attend Emperor Geezy wedding, all of us go begin shout.....Yeye dey smell
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by JeffreyJamez(m): 4:40pm
ReorxTohGan:
All this one ones wey no know anything go dey talk. Lol...
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Reacts To Lawsuit By G-Worldwide Entertainment by Sezua(m): 4:44pm
Munae:And you have boyfriend ohh
Photos From Ini Edo’s Sister’s Wedding / Guys, Meet Amanda Lepore, The Woman With The Most Expensive Body On Earth / Is She The Most Beautiful Black Girl?? You Need To See These Photos.
Viewing this topic: OtunbaAde101(m), Misterdhee1(m), AZeD1(m), Impenia, freestylebony(m), wumade(f), euroboy95, Besto(m), Doctee, ObaIgwe1, lightheart(m), GoodFaith, dubxy(m), timbros(m), MillionDollars, CHAIRMANMAO(m), osmodes(m), Kimcutie, Hijay09(f), Moses247(m), Kimzylove(f), victorakpabome, jenny123, webcalculator, romeorailss, auxioneer(m), lafuria1(m), BigBelleControl(m), khamas19, Joyintwos(m), biodun95, deeptechcool(m), tola09(m), lilcashking(m), DANDARLO(m), Rahbiew, Shuayb0(m), ejyke84, DjHypno(m), kennynelcon(m), Greatvin, jeevyww(m), yebokos(m), AllwriteMedia(m), Smith35(m), litaninja(m), feelgoodstuffs(m), mailkeem(m), kola639, COdeGenesis, dkingsman82(m), survLordmayor(m), kolexy(m), Elnino4ladies, fasty, DoubleSixMUZIK(m), slapacha, tnthommie(m), khendytoyn, Desola1(f), IMO22(m), Phargbemmy(m), Umunwa07(m), jiggyniga, BNM1(m), tabaski, larrybarry(m), Godson201333(m), jammyboi(m), mamale8(m), deyhollu, justayo, Juicybreed(m), Preator, eminemkayc, Kezzy2(f), vivlyviv, ibuj(m), clevadani, kelEmi(m), Lifestone(m), Kahy1, lilfreezy, Duru009(m), Geist(m), TonyCizzy(m), mattsteve(f), Ugomajority, ponziponzi(m), debssy(m), utch(m), remmyagun, cosxzbay, Freshemzy(m), allybee(f), Juanthenairague, dumo1(m), puma90, mickeymimi, femoomo, Youngboss54(m), grimripper, bondosman07 and 154 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9