Wow

Am watching the match live on goal dot com

Ronaldo becomes the first player ever in the champions league to score in all 6ix group stage matches 10 Likes

ronaldo too love champions league 5 Likes

but was is happening to city na.. do u they want to follow the steps of their neighbors United.

If ronaldo doesn't score two goals, today is not Wednesday

2-1

Baba Nla won..C.gongongo

Ronaldo and champions league 5 Likes

ronaldo breaks another record 2 Likes

This game is irrelevant and inconsequential nau. why should I waste my time for what has no value.

Realkenny:

Ronaldo becomes the first player ever in the champions league to score in all 6ix group stage matches He's a legend.

I smell sack for this B.Dortmund Coach ooo nawa

2-2 now

aubumeyang now 2-2

WTF is wrong with Real Madrid? They want to pull a Liverpool on us?

2:2

update biko...it's 2 - 2.

Mod ,change scores abeg its 2:2

This Real Madrid team will get spanked by Barcelona in the el Classico. Messi alone will have a field day dancing through their sorry defense, and it would be a nightmare for Real if Dembele is fit to play on that day.

Mod make Una update this score naaaa

3-2

ObaKlaz:

This Real Madrid team will get spanked by Barcelona in the el Classico. Messi alone will have a field day dancing through their sorry defense, and it would be a nightmare for Real if Dembele is fit to play on that day. till then bro. till then bro. 1 Like

Make mods update na

3-2



This Man City and their scaredy cat defenders. Come Sunday,we will beat up their ass



MUN VS MCI

10/12/17

nice

na werey na

