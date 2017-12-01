Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) (12192 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-mentally-challenged-man-smoking.html Mentally Challenged man smoking by the road side Mokola Bridge roundabout area Ibadan....This particular Man sleeps on the bridge every night.

The weather is cold 3 Likes

What problem do you have with that? 10 Likes 1 Share





Truth be told,under that bridge resides different people who are mentally challenged,impoverished and homeless.



Sadly,Most of them are neither indigene of the City but far away migrants from other parts of the Country. No be our fly over I dey look so?Truth be told,under that bridge resides different people who are mentally challenged,impoverished and homeless.Sadly,Most of them are neither indigene of the City but far away migrants from other parts of the Country. 4 Likes 1 Share

its when he runs mad thats when he will know 7 Likes 1 Share

and from the look of things, it's that same weed that did that to him and from the look of things, it's that same weed that did that to him 1 Like

Lol. The guy dey revisit the source of him madness 1 Like

When i see some mentally unstable people smoking weed, i will just be wondering where they normally buy the Rizla they use in wrapping the weed from and how they still remember how to carefully wrap the weed. 1 Like

When sense is less 2 Likes

I know him. I know him. 1 Like 1 Share

Ibadan and Mad people, re inseparable

Mentally challenged man still smoking what challenged his mentality in the first place 4 Likes

FYI no be igbo make am kolo ooo... 2 Likes 2 Shares

Weed Does NOT cause Mental disorder, NEVER! Unfortunately we are living in a Nigerian Society where Superstition and unproven ideas are Real. 4 Likes 1 Share

People who take weed are likely to develop advanced forms of anxiety, mental stress and depression. Especially when you're not doing well financially... So the accumulated worries, stress, discomforts, malnutrition and discontentment can easily snowball into full blown 'mental crase'.



If you must smoke weed (and I strongly advise you NOT to), then you need to learn about the herb known as kava... Which has powerful stress and anxiety relieving properties. This herb called kava can singlehandedly prevent you from running mental as a result of the anxiety disorders arising from compulsive weed smoking. Don't ask me how I know. Just learn....



https://www.impressions.ng/power-of-kava-natural-cure-anxiety/ This takes the blame away from his 'village people'. The villagers always get undue and unfair criticism. At least we are sure of the origins and root causes of his mental challenges.People who take weed are likely to develop advanced forms of anxiety, mental stress and depression. Especially when you're not doing well financially... So the accumulated worries, stress, discomforts, malnutrition and discontentment can easily snowball into full blown 'mental crase'.If you must smoke weed (and I strongly advise you NOT to), then you need to learn about the herb known as kava... Which has powerful stress and anxiety relieving properties. This herb called kava can singlehandedly prevent you from running mental as a result of the anxiety disorders arising from compulsive weed smoking. Don't ask me how I know. Just learn....

steady kushing

Una for near the guy take the picx na 1 Like

His own madness is transparent, what do we have to say about the likes of bisi alimi, bobrisky, Nnamdi kanu, Efcc, NPF, NA, FFK and others who roam about social media to create lies, confusion and tension everywhere

Yeye story Is it a new thing??Yeye story

The man go be like,... I no Kom fit die