₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,606 members, 3,954,264 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 04:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) (12192 Views)
Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo / Baby Born By Mentally Challenged Woman In Ondo Named After Ondo 1st Lady(pics) / Mentally Challenged Woman Gives Birth By The Road In Asaba, Delta (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 1:21pm
Mentally Challenged man smoking by the road side Mokola Bridge roundabout area Ibadan....This particular Man sleeps on the bridge every night.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-mentally-challenged-man-smoking.html
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by Keneking: 1:22pm
The weather is cold
3 Likes
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by NLandIsHypocrit: 2:33pm
What problem do you have with that?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 2:59pm
No be our fly over I dey look so?
Truth be told,under that bridge resides different people who are mentally challenged,impoverished and homeless.
Sadly,Most of them are neither indigene of the City but far away migrants from other parts of the Country.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by miqos02(m): 2:59pm
Wow
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 2:59pm
its when he runs mad thats when he will know
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by ebothom(m): 2:59pm
and from the look of things, it's that same weed that did that to him
1 Like
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 2:59pm
What is wrong with that?
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 2:59pm
SMH...
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 2:59pm
At least not about TITHING and MEN OF GOD.
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 2:59pm
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 2:59pm
Lol. The guy dey revisit the source of him madness
1 Like
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by Zohobouy(m): 3:00pm
pkay
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by cremedelacreme: 3:00pm
When i see some mentally unstable people smoking weed, i will just be wondering where they normally buy the Rizla they use in wrapping the weed from and how they still remember how to carefully wrap the weed.
1 Like
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by jonnytad(m): 3:00pm
When sense is less
2 Likes
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 3:00pm
SMH....
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:00pm
I know him.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 3:00pm
Ibadan and Mad people, re inseparable
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:00pm
Mentally challenged man still smoking what challenged his mentality in the first place
4 Likes
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 3:01pm
FYI no be igbo make am kolo ooo...
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by MrMystrO(m): 3:01pm
Weed Does NOT cause Mental disorder, NEVER! Unfortunately we are living in a Nigerian Society where Superstition and unproven ideas are Real.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by lanightdavido(m): 3:01pm
Why will this make front page for God sake.Bad picture quality sef
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 3:01pm
.
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 3:01pm
This takes the blame away from his 'village people'. The villagers always get undue and unfair criticism. At least we are sure of the origins and root causes of his mental challenges.
People who take weed are likely to develop advanced forms of anxiety, mental stress and depression. Especially when you're not doing well financially... So the accumulated worries, stress, discomforts, malnutrition and discontentment can easily snowball into full blown 'mental crase'.
If you must smoke weed (and I strongly advise you NOT to), then you need to learn about the herb known as kava... Which has powerful stress and anxiety relieving properties. This herb called kava can singlehandedly prevent you from running mental as a result of the anxiety disorders arising from compulsive weed smoking. Don't ask me how I know. Just learn....
https://www.impressions.ng/power-of-kava-natural-cure-anxiety/
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by Michellla(f): 3:02pm
Vehement lack of news today.
1 Like
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 3:02pm
steady kushing
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by Angelb4: 3:02pm
Una for near the guy take the picx na
1 Like
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 3:02pm
His own madness is transparent, what do we have to say about the likes of bisi alimi, bobrisky, Nnamdi kanu, Efcc, NPF, NA, FFK and others who roam about social media to create lies, confusion and tension everywhere
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 3:02pm
Is it a new thing??
Yeye story
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by waleylagboy: 3:03pm
hm
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by charles2044: 3:03pm
The man go be like,... I no Kom fit die
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Smoking Weed By Roadside In Ibadan (Photos) by osteenbush(m): 3:03pm
Na person wey e head correct sell the weed give am
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Palm-wine / NMA On Assualt/attack Of Doctors At Their Duty Post / Save And Natural Fat Loss. (live Testimonies)
Viewing this topic: lafuria1(m), Ibusho, 1shortblackboy, munir090, thierry14(m), ojayunited(m), CheedyJ(m), Rhips, MrHighSea, abefeb1(m), georgio(m), KehindeOmololu(m), longest18(m), chyckxx(m), accelion(m), Interesting15, cyberblood, Beckino(f), streetfabulous, bettymatty, father01, edwardaigbokhan, livingg(m), dhesire(m), Vicargeneral(m), ttmacoy, Freddonance, martin1994(m), SkyLinkss(m), acorntree(m), maneasy, Oyecute(m), skimmy005, ibukun147(m), duduwest(m), Bold11, samskin(m), juncheng, Afroking29, osobase01(m), toyota3(m), Irukjames007(m), odetola, timibare, Windflower(f) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12