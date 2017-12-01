₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by 40ng: 1:31pm
@VIVIANGIST
Shared with caption ..
Christmas is just around the corner.
Graciously beautiful @munachiabii
Photographer @busoladakolo
Don't miss the Christmas photo package, book to know more.
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/nigeria-female-rapper-munachi-abii-shares-2017-christmas-pictures/
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by ceezarhh(m): 1:32pm
how can someone just be beautiful anyhow...
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by festwiz(m): 1:36pm
Never heard her songs before, but she's cute.
Some were born to be beautiful, others turned out like this...
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by thesicilian: 1:41pm
We should not however forget that there's a Christ in every Christmas.
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by folakemigeh(f): 2:39pm
Beauty at it's peak, If there's a definiton of a beautiful woman, then Aunty Muna deserves such accolade. At her age she still Glows more than Globacom
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by blackbeau1(f): 2:39pm
Flawless
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by miqos02(m): 2:40pm
Cute
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by ChiefSweetus: 2:40pm
I need ONLY three strokes with this bish. Condomless.
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by agadablog: 2:40pm
wow lovely and flawless photos
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by Macgreat(m): 2:40pm
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by chronique(m): 2:41pm
My crush way back... Still looking beautiful.
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by Terror666(m): 2:41pm
seeing ladies like this wanna make me break up with my girlfriends.
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by BruncleZuma: 2:42pm
Aunty the aunty
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by Spaxon(f): 2:42pm
I tried liking the post but my finger got burnt..
She's too hot
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by chaelmic(m): 2:42pm
q
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by Benjom(m): 2:43pm
Always beautiful
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by oluwaleinad: 2:43pm
[/color] [color=#990000]chaii some bae sabi fine sha
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by Lomprico2: 2:44pm
ceezarhh:I taya o!
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by judecares1: 2:45pm
WHO DOES SHE TAKE HERSELF AS?
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by showghan(m): 2:45pm
The geh fine sha
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by rallymento(m): 2:47pm
Nwa mara mma milk and honey
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by Blackops(m): 2:47pm
me sef share my own
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by SupremeBeast: 2:47pm
when is she getting married?
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by adadike281(f): 2:48pm
Ageless beauty
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by lovelylad(m): 2:49pm
Wow so cute
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by bentlywills(m): 2:51pm
Nothing wey no be news 4 dz forum
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by Ayoswit(f): 2:53pm
Hmmm, OK o
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by inagangan: 2:56pm
Certified Dentist.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1loK0xIxDns
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by inagangan: 2:57pm
7days Night Vigil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6dex_wGpJM
|Re: Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures by verygudbadguy(m): 3:01pm
Cute is an understatement.. One of the most beautiful creatures ever. I can't stop crushing on her and Eniola Lawrence.
