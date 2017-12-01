Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Munachi Abii Shares 2017 Christmas Pictures (8324 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



Shared with caption ..



Christmas is just around the corner.

Graciously beautiful @munachiabii

Photographer @busoladakolo



Don't miss the Christmas photo package, book to know more.



BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/nigeria-female-rapper-munachi-abii-shares-2017-christmas-pictures/







how can someone just be beautiful anyhow... 38 Likes

Never heard her songs before, but she's cute.



Some were born to be beautiful, others turned out like this... 1 Like

We should not however forget that there's a Christ in every Christmas. 8 Likes 1 Share

Beauty at it's peak, If there's a definiton of a beautiful woman, then Aunty Muna deserves such accolade. At her age she still Glows more than Globacom 1 Like

Flawless

Cute

I need ONLY three strokes with this bish. Condomless.

wow lovely and flawless photos

1 Like

My crush way back... Still looking beautiful.

seeing ladies like this wanna make me break up with my girlfriends.

Aunty the aunty





She's too hot I tried liking the post but my finger got burnt..She's too hot 2 Likes

q

Always beautiful 1 Like

[color=#990000] [/color][color=#990000] chaii some bae sabi fine sha

ceezarhh:

how can someone just be beautiful anyhow... I taya o! I taya o!

WHO DOES SHE TAKE HERSELF AS?

The geh fine sha 1 Like

Nwa mara mma milk and honey

me sef share my own

when is she getting married?

Ageless beauty 2 Likes

Wow so cute

Nothing wey no be news 4 dz forum

Hmmm, OK o



