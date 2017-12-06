Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos (17665 Views)

The actor who was legally married to his now estranged wife confirmed the breaak up in an interview with Genevieve Mag. that he has called it quit with the mother of his two beautiful children, Aliyah and Morakinyo.



The actor said he met his wife in 2005 when he relocated to Nigeria but things however took the worst turn when he fell in love with his acting career in Nigeria.



Here is what he told Genevieve Mg. about his failed marriage;



I am separated from the mother of my kids. I have an 11 year old girl and a nine year old boy from her and they live in Atlanta. We met here in Nigeria, when I visited 12 years ago. I took her, with me, to the States and filed for her (married her on paper) with the hope to someday get married officially, but things took the wrong turn. So, for now I am married to my hustle.



So the guy I've been crushing on is married? 7 Likes

I think the movie he acted "My kids and I" has turned into reality now. 5 Likes 1 Share

Married to the game now, we don't do dates.

So he has been married for the past 12 years ? He still looks good. I followed him on Instagram yesterday. He's really cute.

So he has been married for the past 12 years ? He still looks good. I followed him on Instagram yesterday. He's really cute.

Lemme goan follow him too, we can't say...



Oh God, we the married ones with handsome husbands, keep our marriages for us, no matter the trials and temptations, amen 4 Likes 1 Share

After watching this guy in Husbands of Lagos, i knew there was no way he could stay married. he looks like his character in that film. 5 Likes

Before nko? I heard the guy is not good in bed 1 Like 1 Share

Work for Commissioner of Happiness immediately. 6 Likes 1 Share

HANDSOME 6 Likes

Oya make una go try una luck since he is free now Oya make una go try una luck since he is free now 1 Like

People hardly have much problem maritally but the moment u are a celebrity, omo forget , lots of unseen forces are at work.

Watch ROK TV Dstv 168 for one day.



Watch ROK TV Dstv 168 for one day. They will show like 4 of his movies.

all those single Actors at work run for your life

So this is what you do. Go about looking for cute guys to follow on instagram. Continue.



Continue. So this is what you do. Go about looking for cute guys to follow on instagram.Continue.

that's bad for the kids.