|Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by kidap: 1:52pm
Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo as made it official that he has divorced his wife.
The actor who was legally married to his now estranged wife confirmed the breaak up in an interview with Genevieve Mag. that he has called it quit with the mother of his two beautiful children, Aliyah and Morakinyo.
The actor said he met his wife in 2005 when he relocated to Nigeria but things however took the worst turn when he fell in love with his acting career in Nigeria.
Here is what he told Genevieve Mg. about his failed marriage;
I am separated from the mother of my kids. I have an 11 year old girl and a nine year old boy from her and they live in Atlanta. We met here in Nigeria, when I visited 12 years ago. I took her, with me, to the States and filed for her (married her on paper) with the hope to someday get married officially, but things took the wrong turn. So, for now I am married to my hustle.
http://news.nollyzone.com/actor-bolanle-ninalowo-divorces-wife-12-years-long-distance-marriage/
1 Like
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by Evablizin(f): 1:54pm
You tried,lemme clap for you nau?
5 Likes
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by Khd95(m): 1:57pm
This one wey be say na play/fvck boy he sabi act
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by sexybbstar(f): 2:00pm
So the guy I've been crushing on is married?
7 Likes
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by sexybbstar(f): 2:02pm
I think the movie he acted "My kids and I" has turned into reality now.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by Modelqwen(f): 2:07pm
sexybbstar:
as shocked as u ae.
1 Like
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by Pappyto: 2:12pm
Married to the game now, we don't do dates.
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by sexybbstar(f): 2:23pm
Modelqwen:So he has been married for the past 12 years ? He still looks good. I followed him on Instagram yesterday. He's really cute.
1 Like
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by miqos02(m): 3:20pm
Bad
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by Blackhawk01: 3:20pm
sexybbstar:
Lemme goan follow him too, we can't say...
17 Likes
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by desreek9(f): 3:20pm
Oh God, we the married ones with handsome husbands, keep our marriages for us, no matter the trials and temptations, amen
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by passyhansome(m): 3:20pm
AFONJAS AND DIVORCE SELF
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by RIPEnglish: 3:20pm
So what concerning me now? How do it affection my life?
1 Like
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by blackbeau1(f): 3:21pm
Unfortunately, I have no idea of who he is
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by Afam4eva(m): 3:21pm
After watching this guy in Husbands of Lagos, i knew there was no way he could stay married. he looks like his character in that film.
5 Likes
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by nairavsdollars: 3:21pm
Before nko? I heard the guy is not good in bed
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by Angelb4: 3:21pm
Work for Commissioner of Happiness immediately.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by pointstores(m): 3:21pm
HANDSOME
6 Likes
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by harizonal123(m): 3:21pm
sexybbstar:
Modelqwen:.
Oya make una go try una luck since he is free now
1 Like
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by 9jatatafo(m): 3:22pm
Married to your hustle indeed
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by Inception(m): 3:22pm
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by sureheaven(m): 3:22pm
People hardly have much problem maritally but the moment u are a celebrity, omo forget , lots of unseen forces are at work.
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by enemmo(f): 3:22pm
blackbeau1:
Watch ROK TV Dstv 168 for one day.
They will show like 4 of his movies.
3 Likes
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by xtybliss(f): 3:22pm
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by Amaso99(m): 3:23pm
.
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by Sirpaul(m): 3:23pm
all those single Actors at work run for your life
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by Marcofranz(m): 3:23pm
sexybbstar:So this is what you do. Go about looking for cute guys to follow on instagram.
Continue.
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by jericco1(m): 3:23pm
that's bad for the kids.
|Re: Bolanle Ninalowo And Wife Are Separated, Have 2 Children, A Boy & A Girl (Photos by trippingstins: 3:25pm
Is this Nas?
1 Like 1 Share
