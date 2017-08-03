Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) (11239 Views)

Source; A man caused a scene earlier today in Owerri, Imo state capital. The able-bodied man stripped off his clothes as he walked around in only his underwear along a busy road. Some people concluded that the man might have run insane considering his display in public. The shocking incident happened along MCC/Uratta road in Owerri.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/shock-man-removes-cloths-walks-underwear-owerri-photos.html

This is serious

sey village people no dey rest for december period ? 19 Likes

The man is going to d statue arena to pose as statue since Roguechas Okoroawusa has not moulded him 10 Likes

Maybe he is unhappy 1 Like

Commissioner for happiness should put a call across to him. 30 Likes

Has the Ministry of Happiness not started work in Imo already 20 Likes







If i tell you that something is vomiting money for this man at home as he is doing this,will you believe me? If i tell you that something is vomiting money for this man at home as he is doing this,will you believe me? 4 Likes

Ok

Money ritual gone wrong

hmmm

It's our work o 5 Likes 1 Share



what ....chaiii

village pipu do catch dis one join ooo what....chaiiivillage pipu do catch dis one join ooo 3 Likes

Won't be surprised if Okorocha starts weighing up a plan to erect his statue too. The slogan of Imo state should just kukuma be changed to "Home Of Statues."

skibi owerri. 1 Like

Hmmmm 1 Share

This is as a result of too much happiness. Kudos to the minister of happiness 2 Likes

g

Lol

Why are people still sad in imo state even after the appointment of a Commissioner for happiness.



Buhari should appoint a Minister in that regard as soon as possible. According to Owele Rochas the Sculptor, Happy people are healthy people.

Frustration personified

I don’t blame him na.

When dem don suspend Keke napep nko. Wetin you wan make he do.

Oya commissioner of happiness come and do your job

Stupid observers. He has succeeded in using all of una destiny. The more the crowd, the more the efficiency of the charm.







Next post pls 1 Like 1 Share

Happiness commissioner command epp

soft work

Lol

AnodaIT:

Money ritual gone wrong

He should have first consulted the skull mining experts abi? He should have first consulted the skull mining experts abi? 2 Likes

Houseofglam7:

Commissioner for happiness should put a call across to him.

Very soon he will end up this way......