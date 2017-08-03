₦airaland Forum

Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:13pm
A man caused a scene earlier today in Owerri, Imo state capital. The able-bodied man stripped off his clothes as he walked around in only his underwear along a busy road. Some people concluded that the man might have run insane considering his display in public. The shocking incident happened along MCC/Uratta road in Owerri.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/shock-man-removes-cloths-walks-underwear-owerri-photos.html

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by marshalldgreat: 6:15pm
This is serious
Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by dyadeleye(m): 6:17pm
sey village people no dey rest for december period ?

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Arysexy(m): 6:19pm
The man is going to d statue arena to pose as statue since Roguechas Okoroawusa has not moulded him

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by jumobi1(m): 6:19pm
Maybe he is unhappy

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 6:21pm
Commissioner for happiness should put a call across to him.

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:21pm
Has the Ministry of Happiness not started work in Imo already

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:23pm
shocked


If i tell you that something is vomiting money for this man at home as he is doing this,will you believe me?

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by divicode: 6:25pm
Ok
Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by AnodaIT(m): 6:25pm
Money ritual gone wrong
Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Trust22(m): 6:25pm
hmmm
Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Vinstel: 6:25pm
It's our work o

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 6:26pm
undecided
what....chaiii
village pipu do catch dis one join ooo

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by iceboy4752(m): 6:26pm
Won't be surprised if Okorocha starts weighing up a plan to erect his statue too. The slogan of Imo state should just kukuma be changed to "Home Of Statues."
Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 6:26pm
skibi owerri.

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Colybaly: 6:26pm
Hmmmm

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by victorvezx(m): 6:27pm
This is as a result of too much happiness. Kudos to the minister of happiness

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by AK6464(m): 6:27pm
g
Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by johnstar(m): 6:27pm
Lol
Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by abdulaz: 6:27pm
Why are people still sad in imo state even after the appointment of a Commissioner for happiness.

Buhari should appoint a Minister in that regard as soon as possible. According to Owele Rochas the Sculptor, Happy people are healthy people.
Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by gasparpisciotta(m): 6:27pm
Frustration personified
Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by wolextayo(m): 6:27pm
I don’t blame him na.
When dem don suspend Keke napep nko. Wetin you wan make he do.
Oya commissioner of happiness come and do your job

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by JoeMaddog: 6:28pm
Stupid observers. He has succeeded in using all of una destiny. The more the crowd, the more the efficiency of the charm.



Next post pls

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 6:28pm
Happiness commissioner command epp
Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 6:28pm
soft work

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by hodisol1: 6:28pm
Lol
Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Lomprico2: 6:28pm
AnodaIT:
Money ritual gone wrong

He should have first consulted the skull mining experts abi?

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Threebear(m): 6:29pm
Houseofglam7:
Commissioner for happiness should put a call across to him.
grin
Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 6:29pm
Very soon he will end up this way......

Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 6:29pm
JoeMaddog:
Stupid observers. He has succeeded in using all of una destiny. The more the crowd, the more the efficiency of the charm.



Next post pls
somebody was just saying now now. And I just read your post.. Infact the guy said 2mmro the guy will be OK.

