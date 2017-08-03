₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,681 members, 3,954,571 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 07:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) (11239 Views)
Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) / Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) / Nigerian Doctors Break Guinness Book Of Records By Removing Fibroid From A Woman (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:13pm
A man caused a scene earlier today in Owerri, Imo state capital. The able-bodied man stripped off his clothes as he walked around in only his underwear along a busy road. Some people concluded that the man might have run insane considering his display in public. The shocking incident happened along MCC/Uratta road in Owerri.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/shock-man-removes-cloths-walks-underwear-owerri-photos.html
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by marshalldgreat: 6:15pm
This is serious
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by dyadeleye(m): 6:17pm
sey village people no dey rest for december period ?
19 Likes
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Arysexy(m): 6:19pm
The man is going to d statue arena to pose as statue since Roguechas Okoroawusa has not moulded him
10 Likes
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by jumobi1(m): 6:19pm
Maybe he is unhappy
1 Like
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 6:21pm
Commissioner for happiness should put a call across to him.
30 Likes
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:21pm
Has the Ministry of Happiness not started work in Imo already
20 Likes
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:23pm
If i tell you that something is vomiting money for this man at home as he is doing this,will you believe me?
4 Likes
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by divicode: 6:25pm
Ok
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by AnodaIT(m): 6:25pm
Money ritual gone wrong
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Trust22(m): 6:25pm
hmmm
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Vinstel: 6:25pm
It's our work o
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 6:26pm
what....chaiii
village pipu do catch dis one join ooo
3 Likes
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by iceboy4752(m): 6:26pm
Won't be surprised if Okorocha starts weighing up a plan to erect his statue too. The slogan of Imo state should just kukuma be changed to "Home Of Statues."
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 6:26pm
skibi owerri.
1 Like
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Colybaly: 6:26pm
Hmmmm
1 Share
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by victorvezx(m): 6:27pm
This is as a result of too much happiness. Kudos to the minister of happiness
2 Likes
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by AK6464(m): 6:27pm
g
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by johnstar(m): 6:27pm
Lol
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by abdulaz: 6:27pm
Why are people still sad in imo state even after the appointment of a Commissioner for happiness.
Buhari should appoint a Minister in that regard as soon as possible. According to Owele Rochas the Sculptor, Happy people are healthy people.
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by gasparpisciotta(m): 6:27pm
Frustration personified
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by wolextayo(m): 6:27pm
I don’t blame him na.
When dem don suspend Keke napep nko. Wetin you wan make he do.
Oya commissioner of happiness come and do your job
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by JoeMaddog: 6:28pm
Stupid observers. He has succeeded in using all of una destiny. The more the crowd, the more the efficiency of the charm.
Next post pls
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 6:28pm
Happiness commissioner command epp
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 6:28pm
soft work
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by hodisol1: 6:28pm
Lol
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Lomprico2: 6:28pm
AnodaIT:
He should have first consulted the skull mining experts abi?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by Threebear(m): 6:29pm
Houseofglam7:
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 6:29pm
Very soon he will end up this way......
|Re: Man Strolls In Boxers In Owerri After Removing His Clothes (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 6:29pm
JoeMaddog:somebody was just saying now now. And I just read your post.. Infact the guy said 2mmro the guy will be OK.
1 Like 1 Share
Afghanistan Girl With Bright Green Eyes / What's Your Greatest Fear? / Travel Safe And Cheap:bus Fares Within And Out Of Nigeria
Viewing this topic: Steveadodo(m), Kennethodinaka(m), Wizkhalifa2(m), 8stargeneral, wtracy15(m), jamnzeakkor, Zandee3(m), ijeaify, pahen1991, Coolval22com, Sj11, Islie, akanji1, Alal(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), ruggedtimi(m), dordor4(f), SonsOfLiverpool(m), Diablo666, udemzyudex(m), kolafolabi(m), Baroque, coolplanet, rhamses, anastaciam, Godfather898989, Modipsss(f), justineu(m), Edelweiss44, Rybnyk(m), Vidamia(m), starlightRR(m), juvvy, Ten06, goslowgoslow, JoeMaddog, dammybabanla, tnthommie(m), Toyade888(m), brownciga, Teeboi56, ejikejoy, ettybaba(m), hopeyemidotcom(f), EKOBIZ, Ndolarr, alabluke, luckibabe, iykebest1(m), seandurse(m), larryjeffry(m), tolugeorgeinfo(f), Prechy08(m), arcniyi(m), lewizylee(m), ojiakuchike1(m), samcus(m), lungimiranza, sureheaven(m), Jenticles(f) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20