Things I'm Glad I Knew Before I Graduated by HushTee(m): 7:07am
Five years have passed since I graduated from university as a first-degree holder. I wasn’t lost. I remember this phase of my life vividly, transitioning from a full-time student to a man of myself – to someone who had to trust his guts. I had concrete plans, people to look up to, and amazing ideas. It has become easy to reflect on what I could have done differently, but how about I reflect on things I’m glad I knew before graduating.
There are times I wish someone would have pulled me by the ear and told me some genuine truths back then, I’m however glad that I learnt some things on my own. Now, with invaluable hindsight and exactly five years of experience under my belt, here are a few things I’m glad I knew before graduating from the university.
Grades Aren’t Everything
I had a terrible first year in the university and would’ve probably done better if I had put a lil bit more pressure on myself to be the best in every exam. This would have been a perfect attitude for great grades, but even after first year, I didn’t put any pressure on myself. Of cos, I started desiring amazing grades (I got some), but I unconsciously did more of stepping up my self-discovery game, and came to the realization that examinations is more of a test of retentive ability, than a test of creative ability. Then, I upgraded mode, stopped the crammings (which I was terrible at), and started the knowings and understandings (which I was really good at). Truthfully, I still could’ve done better if I had put in more effort into cramming, but that was it, I graduated knowing and understanding a lot more of what I’d need in my next phase in life
I’m not saying you shouldn’t put in every effort like till-day-breaks (popularly called TDB) or morning-till-night (popularly called MTN), but remember not to beat yourself up over an imperfect CGPA. What matters is that you put in effort to knowing and understanding the life application of all that you’re studying.
Try not to fail (Jack Ma said it), but remember, your GPA doesn’t in any way dictate the levels of success you’ll achieve.
You Don’t Need To Have It All Figured Out
One question I dread is “What’s next?”. It came a lot after during my National Youth Service year, and truthfully, I had a ready-made answer (going for my masters) which I never lied about. I never told anyone the complete truth though, because I wasn’t sure if they were plans that’ll go my way, and I wasn’t exactly interested in the being discouraged before I even ventured into them.
If you don’t have a clear idea like most recent grads, don’t you worry. It is in fact better to have a goal, and be open to flexibility. I was sure I’d get a lecturing job during my master’s degree days, but I didn’t. I wasn’t disappointed because I was, in my openness to flexibility, quick to figure out it was time to make something out of my other passions and skills. And the skills I acquired during my BSc. Degree came in handy in most situations. I’m still open to new opportunities, while I continue being a work in progress.
Relationships Are The Important For The Future
I’m not sure how I successfully surrounded myself with amazing people who would look out for me in any circumstance, but this helped develop my interpersonal skills, and made it easy for me to get help towards any cause, and for me to volunteer towards a cause. Five years after graduation, I don’t know how some of them still stand by me despite me not checking on them at times – it’s probably the same way I stand by the ones who rarely check on me. I’d like to think, from my experience, that making friends in the real world takes extra effort.
I am grateful for the relationships I built during my university days. Thank you guys for being my in-school family, for being there in the time of need, and for keeping in touch.
Goals Are Important, But Habit Are More Important
I remember how all those guys who used to motivate us back then kept hammering on “goal setting”, interestingly, they still do. I did set some goals, some realistic, some unrealistic, some achieved, some unachieved. I had not graduated when I realized why I didn’t achieve some of these goals. It wasn’t because I was slow or dumb, it’s because I didn’t get used to a specific way of life. Imagine you waking up to read every day at 1.30am, don’t you think it’ll have become something ingrained in your subconscious?
Every goal I met before graduation (even till date) were ones I formed a habit towards. Forming a habit towards them gave me a sense of belief, and led me to having a specific set of behavior and my desired outcome. Your goals become a reality if you change your habits.
Find Your Niche And Work It
Oh, I was doing a lot of things back then in school (or so I think). Actually, I was passionate about some of these things, like being in the playing the keyboard, singing in the choir, and being in the departmental press, faculty press, and union of campus journalist. Bizzarely, I was doing some other things I wasn’t passionate about, which of cos I didn’t last on (I’d rather not mention them).
You’re probably not talented like Travis Greene, Christiano Ronaldo, Fela Kuti or Tara Durotoye, don’t be worried. You’re still in the self-discovery process. Consciously or unconsciously know yourself - What do you do well? When do you work at your best? What do people honestly appreciate in you? These things helped my happiness in school, and still sustains it.
Taking A Break Can Sometimes Be A Good Thing
I rarely took breaks, I still rarely do, in fact, I sometimes wish I have 25/8 rather than 24/7, but every time I did, mhen, my comeback was always awesome, refreshing, and powerful. As we keep growing older, commitments and responsibilities get on the rise, but it is important not to lose sight of ourselves.
Taking a breather might be what is needed to recharge and get our priorities right. Taking a break doesn’t mean quitting, so take that break dear.
Businessmen Are Way Richer Than Lecturers
Everyone who gets a really good paying job or starts a business after university definitely went through a lecturer, or at least was lectured. I’m going to become a lecturer soon (Amen), but I’ve always known that as a lecturer, I won’t be in the top hundred thousand rich people in the world. Whaaaaaaat! Where would I even get the wealth? Except I’m involved in a business, or win grants, or maybe become a professor.
This seemingly shocking truth has brought me to the understanding that I have to combine my academics with entrepreneurship if I want to be richer than an average lecturer.
The Best Time To Start Something Is Now
Pre-university, I had this flare for reading many unrelated things and coming up with lines that brings them all together. It was precursor enough for me to get into school and develop my passion for writing. I saw university as the best time to pursue passions alongside schoolwork. Some of my friends said they were gonna do one business or the other. The ones who stood by their words are way up the ladder today. I developed my writing skills, and enjoyed myself doing lots of different writings every week. My only regret is that I didn’t start my freelance writing business back then.
Some students have less time to pursue other interests, but it’ll be of great benefit to get yourself into something, whether profit or nonprofit making. If you have to do anything, you’re in the best position to start - business, side hustle, anything, just start now, take the risks, test some ideas. If you’re successful, don’t be surprised the extent it can take you. And, of cos, you’d have a job/business waiting for you when you graduate.
Post-grad life changes quickly, but it can be fun if you’ve figured out some things while in school. If you haven’t graduated, embrace the lessons, if you have, welcome its applications. It hasn’t being exactly easy, but I’ve looked back several times and uttered lines of gratitude to God for making me enjoy the process. There are however some things I wish I knew, and I’ll share them in coming days. But for now, over to you.
Your turn! What were you glad to have learnt before graduating college? Share them with me in the comments!
is it advisable for someone to work while studying? I mean works like barbing, hair dressing, dry cleaning, e.t.c
depends on your department and how long you need to read to assimilate
What all students should do is learn to be self reliant and not read to be enslaved (employed).
Well said you learnt a lot..... The most important thing I learnt in school is that lecturers, bursar, security, portal, hod, professors and the rest derived joy in frustrating and seeing student struggling
very insightful I still get goosebumps when the question "what next?" crosses ma mind ..
best post I've seen in nairaland in a long while
It is also advisable to try and save while in school because the first few months of post graduation will be rocky and people may no be willing to give you the pocket money you have grown accustomed to
Set yourself up...another thing I learnt is that you should get all valid means of Identification before graduating. Your school ID will be useless after graduation.
So, during holidays, make an effort to acquire either a National ID card or voters card or drivers license. It would also be SMART to get an International Passport, you don't know where your opportunity may cone from and you need to be READY for anything. Let nothing hinder you
I am quarter to grad sha
But my businesses going fine
And I don't plan for job seeking
just confused... I don't even know the next thing in my life
yes, been doing it since February this year an it has sustained me in school
