Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos
|Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by WestAB(m): 8:37am On Dec 07
If you’re a conversant Instagram user, then you certainly should’ve come across a funny IG trend “hello everyone, Lasisi is here and something just happened right now“, well, you then should know that the trend was set by user, Lasisi Elenu.
You’re also aware that when making his skits, he uses the popular Snapchat filter that gives his face a different look and changes his voice, giving it a sort of comic effect.
Well, over time, since he came into prominence on IG, people have always wondered what his real face looks like – and now, we’ve finally gotten the chance to indirectly put a face to his name.
According to Lasisi, his real face has never earned him any money, so why show it off? Yeah well, it’s nice to know it’s not a robot that’s behind his hilarious skits… so… kudos to his works!
CC; Lalasticlala
More Pictures At
http://insightnaija.com.ng/something-just-happened-right-now-popular-instagram-comedian-lasisi-elenu-real-face-exposed/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0m5xsXV-jA
3 Likes
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by LordHiffy(m): 8:41am On Dec 07
lol. i think its him
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by NeeKlaus: 8:48am On Dec 07
Lol.. OP, how did you get his picture?? Cause it's not on his page.
2 Likes
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by SaintAlbert53: 8:52am On Dec 07
lolz
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by Sleekydee(m): 8:55am On Dec 07
hello lasisi, somtin is happening ryt now, ur real face have bin unveil.
13 Likes
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by Homeboiy: 9:00am On Dec 07
Is that lasisi69
The end time guy
36 Likes
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by lasisi69(m): 10:01am On Dec 07
Who come reveal my face..
9 Likes
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by quiverfull(m): 10:37am On Dec 07
Whether it's him or not, that guy has a madt sense of humour.
30 Likes
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by Agadsman(m): 12:20pm On Dec 07
uniqueness is one thing that can make you go far in anything you are into and that is one thing that has stood this guy out among his peers especially now that the comedy world is becoming saturated. this guy very funny and talented i swear.
7 Likes
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by NLProblemChild(m): 12:31pm On Dec 07
Why
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by XwhY(m): 5:42pm On Dec 07
His mouth still wide though
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by ShayGirl(f): 7:09pm On Dec 07
Lasiaisi elenu gboro
6 Likes
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 9:53am
And then?
1 Like
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by Emmyk(m): 9:53am
Sum juz happen right now.
1 Like
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by AlvanT(m): 9:54am
I'm on IG, ain't hating but I don't know the nigga though. Ain't lying.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by Teewhy2: 9:55am
Social media a great tool in making people voice get heard and also creating wealth. A lot of people use it for crime and getting themselves popular for the wrong reasons.
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by Iamdmentor1(m): 9:55am
I think some of his jokes are too insulting
1 Like
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by BiafranBushBoy: 9:55am
nice...
nice...
Click here to access it
1 Like
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by free2ryhme: 9:55am
WestAB:
there is nothing exposed about his face we have been seeing all the time
just that you decided to make a big deal out of it
ARE YOU MAD??
14 Likes
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by enemyofprogress: 9:55am
This is not lasisi now, this is the famous lalasticlala on nairaland
1 Like
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by Jayson1: 9:55am
I have really benefitted alot from this news.
Nonsense....
1 Like
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by makebrainz(m): 9:56am
Hello every one, it's lasisi, something just happened right now, honestly I can't even lie..... comic display of real life occurrences .. wehdone Las Elenu
4 Likes
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by brunofarad(m): 9:56am
No matter how hard you try, you cannot cover pregnancy with your palm
3 Likes
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by danthamccoy(m): 9:56am
Hello is lasisi again
Som'n jus happn right now
1 Like
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by Lilimax(f): 9:58am
quiverfull:True!
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by danthamccoy(m): 9:58am
Jayson1:If you want news, go to Vanguard's website. Don't come and spread your misery here.
7 Likes
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by KENZINCO(m): 9:59am
Lol
I know say dem go expose the face very soon cuz e b like say dem wan feature am for one movie.
Som juz happened right now.
1 Like
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by Ekennovative(m): 9:59am
"Are you mad? " "Hold on sir, I'm coming"
1 Like
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by Globalhustler(m): 9:59am
Lady on phone, "Is that the police station?
A man has entered my house and he is
molesting me right now!... Can you...
Aaaaaaah! Aaaaaaah! Awwwwww!
Oooooooh! Yeaaahhh! Arrest him
tomorrowww?!
1 Like
|Re: Lasisi Elenu Real Face Exposed! See Photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:59am
any difference
