You’re also aware that when making his skits, he uses the popular Snapchat filter that gives his face a different look and changes his voice, giving it a sort of comic effect.



Well, over time, since he came into prominence on IG, people have always wondered what his real face looks like – and now, we’ve finally gotten the chance to indirectly put a face to his name.



According to Lasisi, his real face has never earned him any money, so why show it off? Yeah well, it’s nice to know it’s not a robot that’s behind his hilarious skits… so… kudos to his works!



lol. i think its him

Lol.. OP, how did you get his picture?? Cause it's not on his page. 2 Likes

hello lasisi, somtin is happening ryt now, ur real face have bin unveil. 13 Likes



The end time guy Is that lasisi69The end time guy 36 Likes

Who come reveal my face.. 9 Likes

Whether it's him or not, that guy has a madt sense of humour. 30 Likes

uniqueness is one thing that can make you go far in anything you are into and that is one thing that has stood this guy out among his peers especially now that the comedy world is becoming saturated. this guy very funny and talented i swear. 7 Likes

His mouth still wide though

Lasiaisi elenu gboro 6 Likes

And then? 1 Like

Sum juz happen right now. 1 Like

I'm on IG, ain't hating but I don't know the nigga though. Ain't lying. 8 Likes 1 Share

Social media a great tool in making people voice get heard and also creating wealth. A lot of people use it for crime and getting themselves popular for the wrong reasons.

I think some of his jokes are too insulting 1 Like





there is nothing exposed about his face we have been seeing all the time



just that you decided to make a big deal out of it



ARE YOU MAD??



there is nothing exposed about his face we have been seeing all the timejust that you decided to make a big deal out of itARE YOU MAD?? 14 Likes

This is not lasisi now, this is the famous lalasticlala on nairaland 1 Like

Nonsense.... 1 Like

.. wehdone Las Elenu Hello every one, it's lasisi, something just happened right now, honestly I can't even lie..... comic display of real life occurrences.. wehdone Las Elenu 4 Likes

No matter how hard you try, you cannot cover pregnancy with your palm 3 Likes



Som'n jus happn right now Hello is lasisi againSom'n jus happn right now 1 Like

Whether it's him or not, that guy has a madt sense of humour. True! True!

If you want news, go to Vanguard's website. Don't come and spread your misery here.

I know say dem go expose the face very soon cuz e b like say dem wan feature am for one movie.

Som juz happened right now. 1 Like

"Hold on sir, I'm coming" "Are you mad? ""Hold on sir, I'm coming" 1 Like

Lady on phone, "Is that the police station?

A man has entered my house and he is

molesting me right now!... Can you...

Aaaaaaah! Aaaaaaah! Awwwwww!

Oooooooh! Yeaaahhh! Arrest him

tomorrowww?! 1 Like