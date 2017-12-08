



1. write more.



Studies demonstrate that the all the more you update your blog, the more traffic it will get. Google gives higher need to sites with new articles,contents stories etc. So in other to get more traffic to your blog update it often like a minimum of five times a week.



2. Promote with social media.



Share each new blog post across your social media networks, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. If you spend time cultivating your networks and share great content, social media sites can become some of your top traffic sources.This is proven and tested .



3.Guest Blogging.



One of the best sources of high quality traffic is Guest Blogging, if you haven’t heard of blogging yet, you have been living under a rock! Blogs are websites on which experts discuss topics in a casual, essay-like format. Guest blogging is when a blogger like you writes an article on another blog. That’s Free Traffic from Other People’s Blogs!



4.Compose better titles.



The titles for your blog posts are more vital than the substance itself. That is on account of titles enable potential visitors and users to choose whether they should click and read more. Focus on the article titles you see on magazine covers. They lure readers with promises and solutions. When you do likewise, your readership will experience a large increase.



5. Have a niche.



While you may be interested in football, exotic travel destinations, Little League baseball,romance stories and weight loss, you’ll confuse your audience if your content doesn’t follow a clear pattern. Decide who your target audience is, what they want to read and what specific messages you want to convey.



6.Include photos in your blog



Studies have shown that photos in blog posts boost readership. Not only does a photo make the post look more appealing and interesting, but you can also include keywords in the Alt Image tag on the photo, boosting search engine optimization (SEO) for your site. Keep in mind that you can’t just pull any photo from Google because you risk violating copyright laws. When you pull photos on google or any site always remember to ask for permissions too.



7.Avoid Plagiarism



what is plagiarism? the practice of taking someone else’s work or ideas and passing them off as one’s own.Its one of the things that can kill blog traffic.Your post may not appear on google top searches.People may have read the content you plagiarized somewhere else and see no need to read it again on your blog.



6.Make use of keywords



Speaking of SEO, keywords are at the heart of SEO. One of the easiest and simpliest ways to generate more traffic to your website is to ensure that every page on your site has a keyword strategy. So for each blog post you write, choose one key phrase that you believe readers would use to find that post. Next, insert that phrase into the title of the post, the headline on the page, within the content on the page at least two times, in a featured image on the page and also as part of the page link. Keyword concentration helps Google understand what that page is about, which can ultimately lead to more traffic from the search engines.



Note-keywords do not refer to single words.



7. Include links.



When you mention another company’s product or service in a blog post, include a link to that company’s page because Google likes to see outbound links on your site Plus, readers appreciate it when you provide resources to make it easier for them to find the things they’re looking for.



8. Invite guest authors



When others write for your blog, you add more content that you didn’t have to write yourself. As a bonus, those authors will also share with their followers and may ask you to write for them, opening up new readership avenues for you.



9.Make use of forum



Forum are a great source of driving traffics to your website/blog ,You should make use of large forums like naijadailies,Nairaland and reddit etc.



10. Add videos



Google owns YouTube, which is one of the many reasons that videos can drive more traffic to your site. Write some interesting content and supplement it with short videos that are informative and entertaining.



11. Invest in sponsored posts



If you believe your audience is spending time on Facebook, occasionally invest in sponsored posts.You can “Boost” a post and increase its reach significantly.The charges vary though.



12. Include A Mailing List



You can include a mailing list so people can subscribe to your Blog via email



In addition to the tips above, the following smart strategies will also help increase readership:



13. Make your content easy to read by using plenty of subheads, bullets and numbered lists.



14. Make it easy for blog visitors to subscribe to your RSS feed.



15. Invite readers to leave a comment, then respond and let them know you’re engaged.



