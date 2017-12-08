₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,487 members, 3,957,386 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 08:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog (1131 Views)
Tips To Drive More Traffic To Your Blog / 5 Ways To Drive Traffic To Your New Blog / Easiest Ways On How To Drive Traffic To Your Blog (1) (2) (3) (4)
|15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by acupikin: 9:04am On Dec 07
Blogging as a profession over the years has evolved in the way it used to be done.Every business owner who’s ever hosted a blog has experienced the frustration of trying to gain readership.Most people have given up on blogging due to low traffic but I will advice you to remain consistent and learn new ways of driving traffic to your blog.
1. write more.
Studies demonstrate that the all the more you update your blog, the more traffic it will get. Google gives higher need to sites with new articles,contents stories etc. So in other to get more traffic to your blog update it often like a minimum of five times a week.
2. Promote with social media.
Share each new blog post across your social media networks, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. If you spend time cultivating your networks and share great content, social media sites can become some of your top traffic sources.This is proven and tested .
3.Guest Blogging.
One of the best sources of high quality traffic is Guest Blogging, if you haven’t heard of blogging yet, you have been living under a rock! Blogs are websites on which experts discuss topics in a casual, essay-like format. Guest blogging is when a blogger like you writes an article on another blog. That’s Free Traffic from Other People’s Blogs!
4.Compose better titles.
The titles for your blog posts are more vital than the substance itself. That is on account of titles enable potential visitors and users to choose whether they should click and read more. Focus on the article titles you see on magazine covers. They lure readers with promises and solutions. When you do likewise, your readership will experience a large increase.
5. Have a niche.
While you may be interested in football, exotic travel destinations, Little League baseball,romance stories and weight loss, you’ll confuse your audience if your content doesn’t follow a clear pattern. Decide who your target audience is, what they want to read and what specific messages you want to convey.
6.Include photos in your blog
Studies have shown that photos in blog posts boost readership. Not only does a photo make the post look more appealing and interesting, but you can also include keywords in the Alt Image tag on the photo, boosting search engine optimization (SEO) for your site. Keep in mind that you can’t just pull any photo from Google because you risk violating copyright laws. When you pull photos on google or any site always remember to ask for permissions too.
7.Avoid Plagiarism
what is plagiarism? the practice of taking someone else’s work or ideas and passing them off as one’s own.Its one of the things that can kill blog traffic.Your post may not appear on google top searches.People may have read the content you plagiarized somewhere else and see no need to read it again on your blog.
6.Make use of keywords
Speaking of SEO, keywords are at the heart of SEO. One of the easiest and simpliest ways to generate more traffic to your website is to ensure that every page on your site has a keyword strategy. So for each blog post you write, choose one key phrase that you believe readers would use to find that post. Next, insert that phrase into the title of the post, the headline on the page, within the content on the page at least two times, in a featured image on the page and also as part of the page link. Keyword concentration helps Google understand what that page is about, which can ultimately lead to more traffic from the search engines.
Note-keywords do not refer to single words.
7. Include links.
When you mention another company’s product or service in a blog post, include a link to that company’s page because Google likes to see outbound links on your site Plus, readers appreciate it when you provide resources to make it easier for them to find the things they’re looking for.
8. Invite guest authors
When others write for your blog, you add more content that you didn’t have to write yourself. As a bonus, those authors will also share with their followers and may ask you to write for them, opening up new readership avenues for you.
9.Make use of forum
Forum are a great source of driving traffics to your website/blog ,You should make use of large forums like naijadailies,Nairaland and reddit etc.
10. Add videos
Google owns YouTube, which is one of the many reasons that videos can drive more traffic to your site. Write some interesting content and supplement it with short videos that are informative and entertaining.
11. Invest in sponsored posts
If you believe your audience is spending time on Facebook, occasionally invest in sponsored posts.You can “Boost” a post and increase its reach significantly.The charges vary though.
12. Include A Mailing List
You can include a mailing list so people can subscribe to your Blog via email
In addition to the tips above, the following smart strategies will also help increase readership:
13. Make your content easy to read by using plenty of subheads, bullets and numbered lists.
14. Make it easy for blog visitors to subscribe to your RSS feed.
15. Invite readers to leave a comment, then respond and let them know you’re engaged.
source-http://www.metrodailies.com/news/15-proven-ways-drive-traffic-blog/
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by acupikin: 9:04am On Dec 07
cc:lalsticlala help me push to fp
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by stephenmorris(m): 1:15pm On Dec 07
BiafraBushBoy what do you think
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by BiafraBushBoy(m): 1:54pm On Dec 07
stephenmorris:
Lol... Let me read.
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by UltimateBlogger: 3:14pm On Dec 07
Again!!!
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by kay29000(m): 6:43am
Okay. Cool.
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by Austema(m): 6:44am
Blogers confusing themseves since 1900
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by webincomeplus(m): 6:44am
Well, these are the same old tips that have been flogged to death everywhere on the web.
The only way to pull traffic and succeed as a blogger these days is to BE CREATIVELY UNIQUE.
When other entertainment blogs are posting the same shitty gossips that people have read on Linda Ikeji's blog, you'll stand out easily by publishing unique and well-researched stuffs like, "Which of these Nigerian celebrities has the most beautiful sitting room?" (You can replace "sitting room" with whatever assets that Nigerian celebrities readily flaunt online.) Learn from sites like Buzzfeed.
Similarly, if you're blogging about small businesses, rather than publish the same rehashed information on how to start certain businesses in Nigeria, take your time to interview someone who is really into the business and get some unique stuff from them. People will better appreciate practical and valuable information provided by experts. A headline like "Nigerian expert reveals how to start a poultry business with N100,000" will attract more visits than the same old "How to start a poultry business in Nigeria."
So, it's all about creativity.
1 Like
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by lambertpope: 6:46am
You are on point, yesterday I created a thread for simplest but one of the best way to drive traffic to blog. Without organic traffic, blog is useless because no matter the quality of the article of your blog, without readers its useless. All bloggers needs to work on their traffic, not traffic is useless but quality organic traffic is the best.
You can check my profile to see my thread or check my signature to read the entire article on my blog.
Good morning
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by Offpoint: 6:53am
let me design your blog for you for an affordable prices... holla me if you're interested
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by chily11: 6:54am
That's great... Mind reviewing https://go2pedia.blogspot.com.ng/ Thanks
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by yeyerolling: 6:54am
Post your traffic stats na
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by MrWondah(m): 6:55am
Comment on other blogs your comments should be sensible.
Offer answers in forums like quora, answer.com
Get featured on huf post
Pay for advertisement
Support a cause in your locale.
Use trending tools like twitter Google to answer questions
Write posts on commonly asked questions in other blogs in your niche.
If you need help don't pm me I'm not available to answer your questions
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by agwom(m): 6:59am
Good...
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by Nonnyflex(m): 7:02am
The funny irony is that people who spearhead these topics don't have a trending blog... How can someone teach us something that they haven't done themselves.... If I am made PRESIDENT of Nigeria.. Apart from building statues in every round about, I will ban COPY AND PASTE
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by Tender1(m): 7:05am
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by Luiz1: 7:21am
webincomeplus:Nice points Doc. But I think many of the points u cited aren't that feasible for many Nigerian bloggers cost wise - we all know that most of them are struggling...
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by bionixs: 7:49am
acupikin:just call successful pastors names like bastards,scammers,fake and just relax,traffic will even jam. As many losers would be struggling to back it up
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by donqx: 8:03am
oh
|Re: 15 Proven Ways To Drive Traffic To Your Blog by Revolva(m): 8:05am
we don here oo
oya see my blog below signature
(0) (Reply)
Countdawn To Obasanjo / What If An Open Source Web Project Is Setup Today, How Will You React? / Coldfusion Mx 5,6,6.1developer ,7
Viewing this topic: dammy13(m), Terver90, edwinmiles, Welder(m), dynamo007(m), Revolva(m), AutoReportNG, lodgerill2, mistayeancah(m), Floyd45(m), Owo2015, acupikin and 6 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23