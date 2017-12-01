



POLICE OFFICERS SHOT 18YRS OLD SOPHIA OGOGO AND ONE OTHER OVER N1,000 AND DESTROYED EVIDENCE



A police officers attached to the Ibusa Divisioner Police station shot 18yrs old Sofia Ogogo and one Victor Emeagwai at a check point (Attach is pictures of the car, Miss Sophia and Victor Emeagwai).



One of the officers simply identified as Sergeant Abua is allegedly on the run. After the incident on 19th November, 2017 Sergeant Abua rushed to the station, drop his Gun and ran away.



In their efforts to destroy evidence not knowing pictures of the car had already been taken, Police officers at Force Headquarters Asaba led by one CSP took the car key from Jerry Akinlabi and informed him it was order from Delta State Commissioner of Police and after CP Press Conference the car will be returned. Later they returned the car, with no blood stain, they also patched the bullet holes on the vehicle and painted.



The other officers who carried out the attempted murder of Sophia are currently in detention Zone 5 Benin led by ASP Akhabue Easter while one of them Sergeant Abua is still on the run.



Why will the Nigeria Police (Delta State Command) destroy evidence?

Where is Sergeant Abua?



Our lawyers will be doing the needful to see that all the officers involved in the attempted murder of Jerry Akinlabi, Victor Emeagwai, Sophia Ogogo are brought to book and pay dearly for it'







