|Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by stephenduru: 9:28am
'As shared by Harrison...
POLICE OFFICERS SHOT 18YRS OLD SOPHIA OGOGO AND ONE OTHER OVER N1,000 AND DESTROYED EVIDENCE
A police officers attached to the Ibusa Divisioner Police station shot 18yrs old Sofia Ogogo and one Victor Emeagwai at a check point (Attach is pictures of the car, Miss Sophia and Victor Emeagwai).
One of the officers simply identified as Sergeant Abua is allegedly on the run. After the incident on 19th November, 2017 Sergeant Abua rushed to the station, drop his Gun and ran away.
In their efforts to destroy evidence not knowing pictures of the car had already been taken, Police officers at Force Headquarters Asaba led by one CSP took the car key from Jerry Akinlabi and informed him it was order from Delta State Commissioner of Police and after CP Press Conference the car will be returned. Later they returned the car, with no blood stain, they also patched the bullet holes on the vehicle and painted.
The other officers who carried out the attempted murder of Sophia are currently in detention Zone 5 Benin led by ASP Akhabue Easter while one of them Sergeant Abua is still on the run.
Why will the Nigeria Police (Delta State Command) destroy evidence?
Where is Sergeant Abua?
Our lawyers will be doing the needful to see that all the officers involved in the attempted murder of Jerry Akinlabi, Victor Emeagwai, Sophia Ogogo are brought to book and pay dearly for it'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/police-officers-shoot-18yr-old-sophia.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by stephenduru: 9:28am
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by Visible007: 9:31am
If I say Z you say O another man say O.. oh my guy na you sabi
5 Likes
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by Movic1(m): 9:31am
Looking for criminals in Uniform? Don't go far try NPF!
2 Likes
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by Obinovictor(m): 9:40am
Modify your topic please.. See blood everywhere
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by GraGra247: 9:40am
You can bet your life the rogue officers will go scot free. They're all rogues.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by chernest2002: 9:43am
This must be fulani police man.They are very wicked and heartless.
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by mammanbawa: 9:48am
It's high time these animals are scrapped off or restructured. Imagine killing innocent beings all in the name of protecting them. Bastards.
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by gwmlogistic: 9:48am
All this police men should have their weapon withdrawn and handed a baton,whistle and torch light or else the human specie is endangered
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by cosmatika(m): 11:03am
K
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by Kingdolo(m): 11:04am
Quite sad
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by eddieguru(m): 11:04am
waris all dis
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by Jh0wsef(m): 11:05am
Give me a Zeee.
A Hoe..
Another Hoeee!
Call it together, ZOOOOO!
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by iyke926(m): 11:05am
Fvck the police. They ain't nothing but a legal gang of criminals.
1 Like
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by oshe111(m): 11:05am
Kudos to the policeman for upgrading to 1000naira because it has always been 50naira
But he shouldnt forget that KARMA the harlot has been released and he would surely get FVCKED by IT
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by rawpadgin(m): 11:06am
Honestly speaking man, I will wipe out the entire family of any body that kill my love one unjustly
An eye for an eyes makes the world go blind but it's better for the world to have blind men than than evil men
1 Like
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by RIPEnglish: 11:06am
And the police are still alive? He should be kill fast.
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by Primusinterpares(m): 11:06am
seriously because of 1k
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by makky555(f): 11:06am
Chaii
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by Abudu2000(m): 11:06am
Talk about twisting a story to make it look like the police did it not sars. Mtcheew rip to that thick beautiful lady
#EndSars
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by Olypeppy(f): 11:06am
There was a country!
Pls remind me the function of NPF?
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by BruncleZuma: 11:06am
Nigerian Police reminds me of certain Nairalanders during the MMM craze...they know it's potentially damning but, who gives a fúck.
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by asdfjklhaha(f): 11:07am
H
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by giddy4me(m): 11:07am
This is too bad.
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by NLbully(m): 11:07am
#EndPolice
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by simeone007: 11:08am
is high time IG stop police on check point using gun
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by Lexiboyd(m): 11:08am
Primusinterpares:
Humans don't have value in this country..
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by ceezarhh(m): 11:08am
lack words to describe how I feel right now...
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:08am
Fvck the Police!!!
Legal criminals!
#EndNPF
#EndSARS
Which kind lawless country be dis sef
Infact
#EndNigeria
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by ewereff(m): 11:08am
gwmlogistic:that's jux the best o
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by Heywhizzy(m): 11:09am
popo for delta no just get joy at all.. very lawless set of people
Nigeria has the worst police force in the world and I put it to you that delta state has the worst set of police in Nigeria
|Re: Police Shoot 18-Year-Old Girl & Her Friend In Delta Because Of N1000 (Graphic) by hisgrace090: 11:09am
Nigerian Police and heartlesness.
