|Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by AnonymousIP: 12:08pm
@VIVIANGIST
Sagamu town in Ogun State is currently in celebration mood as the new Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, will be officially installed, and given a staff of office by the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.
Residents and guests in their thousands are already seated at the venue of the event, Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, waiting for the commencement of the programme.
Congratulations to the people of Sagamu and Remo Land on the Coronation and presentation of staff of office to HRM Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi. FCA. The Paramount Ruler and Akarigbo of Remoland
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by madridguy(m): 12:10pm
Noted.
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by Homeboiy: 12:11pm
Na them know
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by basictutor: 1:25pm
In this heavy rain?
This one go just dey put leg on people daughters anyhow. Bleaching squad member.
Kabiyesi bora bora
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by Keneking: 1:26pm
Na Chartered Accountant
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by eddieguru(m): 1:26pm
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by Tolbanks(f): 1:26pm
Good for them
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by brunobaba(m): 1:27pm
Eweso...omo alaare
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by agbalej(m): 1:27pm
Colourful
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by sojayy(m): 1:29pm
Long live the king !
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by AxxeMan: 1:33pm
Lol
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by emmanuelrabb(m): 1:34pm
Maybe Remo Starts FC will win the NPFL in his time...
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by givememoney: 1:39pm
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by bedspread: 1:39pm
Haaaaaaa
U can't separate OWANBE AND YOLOBA.....
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by MicheyJ1: 1:39pm
Don't care
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by Jaideyone(m): 1:44pm
bedspread:you can't separate IBO man and drug business
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by Coded7: 1:46pm
These traditional rulers upanda, wetin b their economic benefit? Na to dey marry wifes and flaunt traditional attires. I just tire for black man, abeg @ opt give me news of economic benefit, if none abeg locate the nearest python news. I will be waiting.
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by FRANKOSKI(m): 1:52pm
ROYALTY IS SWEET
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by irisola(f): 1:59pm
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by Truthisit: 2:07pm
brunobaba:Point of correction: ESO e Omo alare
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by brunobaba(m): 2:12pm
Truthisit:And who are you correcting,i'm Ijebu and i speak the language fluently,it's spelt eweso but shortened as eeso.
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by givememoney: 2:14pm
.
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by Disneylady(f): 2:27pm
brunobaba:Actually, the guy that quoted you is right. "Eweso" is used by the Ijebus while "Eeso e" is used by the Remos....since its the Remos that are coronating, you should greet them by saying Eeso eeee
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by MONITZ: 2:27pm
Anyone on here knows if Adeniyi Sonariwo the previous Akarigbo has joined his ancestors.
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by MONITZ: 2:27pm
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by hola106(m): 2:29pm
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by pinkyruledworld(m): 2:48pm
awa omo Torungbuwa
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by pinkyruledworld(m): 2:49pm
Keneking:and also a lawyer
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by gerreer51: 2:55pm
cool
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by tolumizzy(m): 2:56pm
Long live
pinkyruledworld:Long live
|Re: Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) by Totino: 3:00pm
Long live the king
