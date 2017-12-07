Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oba Babatunde Ajayi Installed As Akarigbo Of Remo Land (Live Pictures) (6571 Views)

Sagamu town in Ogun State is currently in celebration mood as the new Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, will be officially installed, and given a staff of office by the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.



Residents and guests in their thousands are already seated at the venue of the event, Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, waiting for the commencement of the programme.



Congratulations to the people of Sagamu and Remo Land on the Coronation and presentation of staff of office to HRM Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi. FCA. The Paramount Ruler and Akarigbo of Remoland



MORE PICTURES @ : http://www.viviangist.ng/hrm-oba-babatunde-adewale-ajayi/





















In this heavy rain?



This one go just dey put leg on people daughters anyhow. Bleaching squad member.



Kabiyesi bora bora 4 Likes

Na Chartered Accountant

Good for them

Eweso...omo alaare

Colourful

Long live the king !

Maybe Remo Starts FC will win the NPFL in his time...

U can't separate OWANBE AND YOLOBA..... 1 Like

bedspread:

Haaaaaaa

U can't separate OWANBE AND YOLOBA..... you can't separate IBO man and drug business you can't separate IBO man and drug business 4 Likes

These traditional rulers upanda, wetin b their economic benefit? Na to dey marry wifes and flaunt traditional attires. I just tire for black man, abeg @ opt give me news of economic benefit, if none abeg locate the nearest python news. I will be waiting.

ROYALTY IS SWEET

brunobaba:

Eweso...omo alaare Point of correction: ESO e Omo alare Point of correction: ESO e Omo alare 1 Like

Truthisit:



Point of correction: ESO e Omo alare And who are you correcting,i'm Ijebu and i speak the language fluently,it's spelt eweso but shortened as eeso. And who are you correcting,i'm Ijebu and i speak the language fluently,it's spelt eweso but shortened as eeso.



brunobaba:



And who are you correcting,i'm Ijebu and i speak the language fluently,it's spelt eweso but shortened as eeso. Actually, the guy that quoted you is right. "Eweso" is used by the Ijebus while "Eeso e" is used by the Remos....since its the Remos that are coronating, you should greet them by saying Eeso eeee Actually, the guy that quoted you is right. "Eweso" is used by the Ijebus while "Eeso e" is used by the Remos....since its the Remos that are coronating, you should greet them by saying Eeso eeee

irisola:

also attached is the last transfer i made to my school acct.

hola106:

My picture is on my wall and my phone number is 08068046502 or 08118056262also attached is the last transfer i made to my school acct.

awa omo Torungbuwa 1 Like

Keneking:

Na Chartered Accountant and also a lawyer and also a lawyer

pinkyruledworld:

awa omo Torungbuwa Long live Long liveLong live