Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him (19557 Views)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Meets With Richard Quest (Photos) / Daddy Showkey Building A House In Ajegunle (Photos) / Duncan Mighty Meets With Niger-Delta Avengers (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Some months back, somewhere around Ajegunle, a young boy stole the attention of most 9ja people with a portrait he made for 2baba, one of the relatives of the boy even pleaded with the social-phere to help him repost the picture of the portrait till it gets to 2baba, while 2baba has finally met with the boy.., 13 Likes 4 Shares

The artist looks neither like a boy nor a man... I was expecting to see a 'young boy' as the bloggers projected it...

He should as well support the guy.. Nice one though 10 Likes 4 Shares

Wow. This is cool. And I must say, the boy is very talented. And when Talent meets Money, you know the rest. 14 Likes

I hope baba can help the guy small

The guy try sha.









abeg who get 2go version 2.1 on his phone

i want to boost my star professional is too slow.



I 2 Likes

That mad portrait of him

Nice

Good news . I'm happy for him

The boy is so talented

The boy is talented in drawing, But has a zero atom of talent in smiling.



Or is he forming? 1 Like

This trend of drawing celebrities is becoming a commonplace.

.

One guy for my area don draw/paint almost all naija celebrity musicians since dem baba fryo era....the painting done wash tire...e go still 're-paint am, yet God never pick him call, anyway like the woman with the issue of blood, keep on calling bro. 8 Likes

God don pick him call @last o.

When talent meets opportunity, success happens. 1 Like

Finally ooooo!!!!!



It's about ......

The boy face sha....fada lawd

some money for him akant.

that boy face na die..the face fit make 2baba change him mind. that guy no even happy say him see tuface. something many girls will die for

Ladycloud:

He should as well support the guy.. Nice one though

I have a portrait of Buhari o I have a portrait of Buhari o 7 Likes

Nice paintin

This is what blackface could have been doing for 2baba instead of trying to bring him down.



Blackface, since you can't make music, can you draw? 1 Like

allstarcomic:

The guy try sha.







abeg who get 2go version 2.1 on his phone i want to boost my star professional is too slow.

I u still dae 2go ? chai u still dae 2go ? chai 2 Likes 1 Share

Ladycloud:

He should as well support the guy.. Nice one though

to support him is not a must. but by choice to support him is not a must. but by choice

we don't value art craft much in this country..... 2baba please build this guy

And what next ?





If i know that guy this is what I will do, create an Instagram account for him.



Post the drawing and tag 2baba to repost.



Then push more traffic to the page.



With time, other celebrities and nigerians will be contacting him for jobs.



He go blow... 1 Like

Nice one from 2baba...

Dear all well meaning Nairalanders, my name is Oluwaseyi, I humbly appeal for financial assistance to help me complete my tuition.

I am a student of ECWA School of nursing Egbe. I wrote my last exams and RN qualifications exams last month.

Howbeit, my results will not be released to me because i still owe the school

Tuition : 154,000



Any assistance will be deeply appreciated.

Acct no: 3050406158

Name: Ilesanmi Oluwaseyi Funmi

Bank name: First bank.



Thanks

Troublemaker007:





I have a portrait of Buhari o

Bring it to Aso Rock with your PVC. Drop them there and go back his cabals will get in touch with you. Bring it to Aso Rock with your PVC. Drop them there and go back his cabals will get in touch with you.

.

allstarcomic:

The guy try sha.







abeg who get 2go version 2.1 on his phone i want to boost my star professional is too slow.

I nigga u still dy ds level............na jet age we dy nw nigga u still dy ds level............na jet age we dy nw

Jolar101:





Bring it to Aso Rock with your PVC. Drop them there and go back his cabals will get in touch with you.



na inside dustbin he go enter....



see pvc see dustbin na inside dustbin he go enter....see pvc see dustbin