|2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by amijid2012(m): 1:03pm
Some months back, somewhere around Ajegunle, a young boy stole the attention of most 9ja people with a portrait he made for 2baba, one of the relatives of the boy even pleaded with the social-phere to help him repost the picture of the portrait till it gets to 2baba, while 2baba has finally met with the boy..,
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by eezeribe(m): 1:06pm
The artist looks neither like a boy nor a man... I was expecting to see a 'young boy' as the bloggers projected it...
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by Ladycloud(f): 1:10pm
He should as well support the guy.. Nice one though
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by AloyalNigerian(m): 1:12pm
Wow. This is cool. And I must say, the boy is very talented. And when Talent meets Money, you know the rest.
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by fuckerstard: 1:17pm
I hope baba can help the guy small
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by allstarcomic(m): 1:21pm
The guy try sha.
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by Homeboiy: 1:31pm
That mad portrait of him
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by Airforce1(m): 1:42pm
Nice
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by blackbeau1(f): 1:43pm
Good news . I'm happy for him
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by roqrules04(m): 1:43pm
The boy is so talented
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by donstan18(m): 1:43pm
The boy is talented in drawing, But has a zero atom of talent in smiling.
Or is he forming?
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by Gwan2(m): 1:44pm
This trend of drawing celebrities is becoming a commonplace.
One guy for my area don draw/paint almost all naija celebrity musicians since dem baba fryo era....the painting done wash tire...e go still 're-paint am, yet God never pick him call, anyway like the woman with the issue of blood, keep on calling bro.
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by Hosywhite(f): 1:45pm
God don pick him call @last o.
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by Mariangeles: 1:45pm
When talent meets opportunity, success happens.
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by dayleke(m): 1:45pm
Finally ooooo!!!!!
It's about ......
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by NeneKelvin2019(m): 1:46pm
The boy face sha....fada lawd
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by Siki355(m): 1:46pm
some money for him akant.
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by Dafreeguy(m): 1:47pm
that boy face na die..the face fit make 2baba change him mind. that guy no even happy say him see tuface. something many girls will die for
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by Troublemaker007(m): 1:48pm
Ladycloud:
I have a portrait of Buhari o
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by Bustincole: 1:49pm
Nice paintin
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by madjune: 1:54pm
This is what blackface could have been doing for 2baba instead of trying to bring him down.
Blackface, since you can't make music, can you draw?
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 1:54pm
allstarcomic:u still dae 2go ? chai
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by callmesouth(m): 1:54pm
Ladycloud:
to support him is not a must. but by choice
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by utenwuson: 1:55pm
we don't value art craft much in this country..... 2baba please build this guy
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by lifestyle1(m): 1:57pm
And what next ?
If i know that guy this is what I will do, create an Instagram account for him.
Post the drawing and tag 2baba to repost.
Then push more traffic to the page.
With time, other celebrities and nigerians will be contacting him for jobs.
He go blow...
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:57pm
Nice one from 2baba...
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by irisola(f): 1:59pm
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by Jolar101(m): 2:05pm
Troublemaker007:
Bring it to Aso Rock with your PVC. Drop them there and go back his cabals will get in touch with you.
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by NobleRomm(m): 2:10pm
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by byemx06(m): 2:11pm
allstarcomic:nigga u still dy ds level............na jet age we dy nw
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by NobleRomm(m): 2:12pm
Jolar101:
na inside dustbin he go enter....
see pvc see dustbin
|Re: 2face Meets With The Ajegunle Boy That Made Portrait Of Him by allstarcomic(m): 2:14pm
byemx06:
Bicycle is still useful in this jet age ohh..
