₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,289 members, 3,956,635 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 December 2017 at 07:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl (4890 Views)
Burial Of 15-Year-Old Girl Slimzy Jay Who Committed Suicide In Delta (Photos) / I Need The Service Of A Security human right organisation. / Hoodlums Dump Unclad Body Of Girl After Raping And Killing Her. See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by Quelle: 4:37pm
The Office of the Public Defender (OPD) in the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, has rescued a 10-year-old girl in the home of Ada Onyejike Ananaba, founder of the Girl Child Art Foundation (GCAF) — an NGO that claims to provide more than 17,000 girls with life skill programme opportunities.
Ananaba has been arrested and charged to court, for maltreating the girl and denying her education (She had not been attending school since the start of the current academic session in September.).
The victim was rescued on Tuesday afternoon by the OPD at Ananaba’s home in Omole, Ikeja. Source revealed that although the girl had stopped schooling, she continued taking Ananaba’s two kids to and from school every day.
“She is up as early as 5am sweeping the house and even up till 11pm. You need to see all the marks on her body; horrible! She gets beaten up by Ananaba all the time; morning beatings are customary. .
This is a very serious case of human trafficking," the source was quoted as saying. Ananaba allegedly brought the girl to Lagos from the eastern part of the country about three years ago. At the moment, OPD has taken custody of the victim.
http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/founder-of-girl-child-art-foundation.html
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by majamajic(m): 4:38pm
most of these NGOs are just to enrich the founders, when u can't send a girl u are living with to school ..how sure are we that the 17000 girls are under your support programme ??
charity begins at home !!!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by python1: 4:50pm
My people, na by force to develop?
13 Likes
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by ehbellsho(m): 4:54pm
She should have known bdtter
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by obaataaokpaewu: 4:55pm
She even resemble Lauretta Onochie. She looks guilty by her appearance sef
1 Like
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by TheHistorian(m): 6:34pm
Thank God it's not even baby factories this time around.
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by fratermathy(m): 6:35pm
Women are their own problems!
2 Likes
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by donstan18(m): 6:36pm
hh
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by Desire01(f): 6:36pm
The irony. We should all be feminist right? If it was a man, it would have a lot of tags like abuse, male supremacy, mental instability and they will try to accuse him of a sexual offense
5 Likes
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by doctorkush(m): 6:38pm
waiting patiently for her to blame the devil ...
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by ipobarecriminals: 6:38pm
ADA ONYEJIKE ANAMBRA/ANANABA. probably using them for what their oga @ the top Kanu kal them PROSTI2TU.potopoto criminal
2 Likes
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by Alao046(m): 6:38pm
I don't need to read it, all i know is that she is from the dirtiest part of this country, the land of potopoto and pigs.
1 Like
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by olatade(m): 6:39pm
Hypocrite
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by lordpherow98(m): 6:40pm
See her head sef
Wolf of a woman
Devil
Forming good outside
And turning devil at home
I pray all her kids are trafficked and sold as black slaves in Libya
2 Likes
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by loneatar: 6:40pm
Maltreat not enslave
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by Zohobouy(m): 6:41pm
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by careytommy7(m): 6:41pm
Nigerians are generally oppressors and hypocrites. Funny thing is, it's a worldwide open secret
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by oshe111(m): 6:41pm
Can U imagine.....
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by romeorailss: 6:41pm
5
Have u noticed that every actress in Nollywood wants to own an NGO, the non-celebrities are not left out as well. It definitely seems the NGO is very rewarding and a lot of slavetrades and criminal activities are done under that NGO umbrella they all have resorted to .
NGO here and there, springing forth like churches.
While the founders/owners engage in nefarious activities...
NGO my royal behind
1 Like
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by Follysho707: 6:42pm
lordpherow98:
AMEN joooooor! You too much, my guy!
1 Like
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by donstan18(m): 6:43pm
lordpherow98:
I just love the way your publicized your own devilish prayers than hiding and pretending to be good!
Keep it up!
1 Like
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by NubiLove(m): 6:43pm
Hypocrite.
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by ipobarecriminals: 6:45pm
Attend skool keh? if not hawking groundnut/she go sell ugwu leaf while dem bois go dey pursue u eith cheetah speed to sell Gala and lacasa/sell fake" Samzung" battery ,CD etc
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by stfadaanthony(m): 6:47pm
Just imagine,someone who claim to be a girl child defender can't even stand by what she claims, what a shame. And this one now will always boast on social media about her strive for the girl child. she needs to be jailed for life.
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by Afobear: 6:48pm
AFONJA MISCREANT
1 Like
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by Mariangeles: 6:48pm
She even looks more like a Madame than a mother... MAMA OKU!
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by totit: 6:49pm
Quelle:
O not again.
Not surprise tho.
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by Pebcak: 6:49pm
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by ikennaf1(m): 6:49pm
My own neighbors wife has succeeded in nagging her husband to drop their ward out of school. He hasn't seen his class throughout this session.
The poor boy now carries baby at home and also chop beating from this woman while her kids who are same age as him go to school. This is upon the fact that when he was even going to school , this same woman made sure he went to a very cheap public school away from her children. I seriously don't know why most women are like this.
But I blame parents who give birth to kids they can't take care of.
As for this woman, I guess she should kiss her NGO goodbye if she hasn't already. After serving jail time, she should gather whatever money she has left and enter into the self employed market... Let's know if her "aunty or madam" status go remain the same.
1 Like
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by Fingerprinter(m): 6:52pm
TheHistorian:
I have been watching you closely and I have found you to be too tribalistic for someone who is a service provider - writer. I have jobs that I would have outsourced to you; enough to change your tribalistic life, but no, I won't be doing that and I'm very sure that there are plenty people like me who you are chasing away too. Continue.
4 Likes
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by totit: 6:53pm
The hard working potorpotor women.
I aaaiiiiintt surprise
|Re: Ada Onyejike Ananaba Arrested For Enslaving 10 Year Old Girl by ehissi(m): 6:55pm
Hhh
Punishment For Adultery In Peaceful Somalia -Viewer Discretion adviced / Graphic / Cult War In Abia State University(graphic Photos) / (Picture) Two Nabbed For Impersonating EFCC Officials
Viewing this topic: Jesusbaby49, aikfrank(m), Succinct1(m), OYAY(m), Teenaira, EIGHT12VE, 0luwajuwon(m), Danesikemi(f), KpStone(m), Esvig(m), obinna58(m), money121(m), Alao046(m), folhenrry4flizzy(m), BARON7070, gabito4luv(m), Darkseid(m), KinSlayer, tempest69, skfa1, schoolboymatt(m), lacastre, ajokebelle(f), ImaEbenezer(f), costal(m), lordoseji(m), twisteddaNy(m), Tonymills1992, Realslimshady(m), olaboy33(m), sexman18, vicoloni(m), 1shortblackboy, Esedendo(m), 2fine2fast(m), tyle(m), IfeomaRash(f), donobecs(m), JustCurious, slimthugchime(m), realhumanity, Slickszoom, tunery004(m), mrsfavour(f), Lin2o(f), Chomsky1967, cubzy, khar, ImohWilliams1(m), mandysmum, DjAduba(m), freshyd, francizy(m), EROMS38(m), moscobabs(m), ikayForReal, hapi4eva, Footballyarn(m), swizzdre(m), ceeroh(m), subtlemee(f), 2unjee, leksmedia, xavier0327(f), linknero2000, godofuck231, harmeadA(m) and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17