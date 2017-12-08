₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,487 members, 3,957,386 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 08:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers (2191 Views)
Nigeria Customs Sacks 48 Senior Officers (see The List) / Customs Redeploys Senior Officers / Nigeria Army Promotes Senior Officers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by alhacq(m): 8:46pm On Dec 07
The Police Service Commission, PSC, on Thursday announced the promotion of 243 senior police officers.
The announcement was contained in a statement by Ikechukwu Ani, the commission’s spokesperson, on Thursday evening.
Read the statement below:
POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION APPROVES PROMOTION OF 2 CPs TO AIG, 6 ACTING CPs, 15 DCPs TO CP, 54 ACPs, 1 ACTING DCP TO DCPAND 165 CSPs TO ACP
The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion and confirmation of acting appointments of 250 senior Police officers. These were some of the high points of the Commission’s 24th Plenary Meeting held in Abuja from the 5th to 7thDecember 2017 and presided over by its Chairman, Sir Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro, a retired Inspector General of Police.
The Commission approved the promotion of CP Etop John James and CP Rasheed Olatunde Akintunde to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG.
It also confirmed the acting appointments of CP Donald Awunah, former Force Public Relations Officer and former CP Akwa Ibom State Command, now at the Police Academy Wudil, Kano; CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, Cross Rivers State Command; CP Garba Umar, , Anambra State Command; CP Bello Ahmed; CP Imohimi Edgal, Lagos State Command and CP Ali Janga, Kogi State Command.
The Commission approved the promotion of 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioner of Police.
They include Omololu Shamsiden Bishi, presently at the Nigerian Defence College, Abuja, He was former DCA Ogun State Command, former DC, CID, Iyaganku, Ibadan and Area Commander, Mushin, Lagos State; Isaac Olutayo Akimoyede also at the Defence College and former DC, Benue State; Aminu Pai Saleh; Makama Hamisu Usman; Mobolaji Olaniyi Fafowora; Igbodo David; Dajuma Mohammed Ibahim; Okon Etim Ene; Abang B. John; Aminu Koji Kwambe; Felix Gochuk Gani; Ibrahim Sabo Umar; Joseph Gobum Mukan; Wakil Mohammed and Abdullahi Yerima Ibrahim.
Ag Deputy Commissioner of Police Habu Sani Ahmadu’s appointment was confirmed while 54 Assistant Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners.
The new Deputy Commissioners include Fausat Oduwole Azeez; Presley Onitsha Dode; Adepoju Ayinde Ilori, Area Commander Ughelli, Delta State Command; Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju, Area Commander Metro, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Command and Ambrose Sunny Onah of Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja.
The Commission also approved the promotion of 164 Chief Superintendents of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and 8 Deputy Superintendents of Police to the rank of Superintendent.
Chairman of the Commission, Sir, Mike Okiro, congratulated the newly promoted Officers and charged them to continue to discharge their duties with respect to the rule of law and fear of God.
He said the Commission will continue to ensure that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force are regular and guided by merit, seniority and availability of vacancies.
The Deputy Commissioners of Police were subjected to an interactive session with Members of the Commission where they were drilled on what was expected of them as Commissioners of Police.
The promotions have been forwarded to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris for implementation in a letter signed by Mr. Musa Istifanus, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/251742-nigeria-police-promote-243-senior-officers-see-full-list.html
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by alhacq(m): 8:49pm On Dec 07
Congratulations Daddy!!!!!! We're very. Proud of you. .DCP Yomi Olarenwaju Oladimeji
Lalasticlala Mynd44
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by bart10: 6:57am
“Kwarruption” on the move
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by Osucoward: 6:57am
And a mod placed this on front page.
If dem like, promote them to angels, police no be my friend.
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by ElNero(m): 6:58am
OK
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by kay29000(m): 6:58am
Cool.
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by elnaf(m): 6:58am
Men in black
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by MostBanned: 6:59am
OK
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by YoungMILITANT: 7:00am
Should we fry egg
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by Diso60090(m): 7:01am
For what? Which job them dey do
Please can some body some body tell them i get some body some body
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by saaedlee: 7:01am
alhacq:
He was formerly at Benue right?
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by Nonnyflex(m): 7:02am
How many Sars dey the list
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by lambertpope: 7:03am
Congrats to them, but they should put more effort to their discharge of duties in the interest of Nigerians because they are getting their salaries from taxpayers money.
To whom much is given, much is expected. More promotion.
Need job? Check my profile/signature to see latest job vacancy posted on my blog.
Also, you can learn about various small legitimate business you can start with small amount of money.
Good morning.
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by destiny322(m): 7:03am
Naija Police is not my friend... If i see them, I run.
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by Tender1(m): 7:04am
go
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by smithsydny(m): 7:04am
New SARS wah dey beat
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by showeah: 7:06am
No igbo officer promoted, 97% and 5% 100% implemented. zZOOOOOOOOO
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by hardywaltz(m): 7:10am
For extortion
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by Tender1(m): 7:11am
When Nigerian police invite you to station to be award for whistle blowing...
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by Flobakd(m): 7:11am
As dey increased in rank, increase dem in wisdom too.
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by horlabiyi(m): 7:13am
While Nigerians are protesting #EndSARS and #ReformPolice smh Nigeria is a failed state.
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by tiger28: 7:14am
showeah:HOWIts like using a thief to guard a bank..Shebi you negroes are Biafrans abi
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by BruncleZuma: 7:14am
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by EsotericMonk: 7:21am
*pls treat as a matter of national security*
To our non-muslim brothers up north , nay the Southerners, do well to keep your eyes peeled because there is every tendency for an outbreak of violence after Juma'ah prayers , consequent to Donald Trump's Jerusalem declaration.
The international muslim community has made inflammatory remarks, Hamas has called for a renewed intifada after Juma'ah and interestingly, our leaders of note including Mr President haven't called for calm despite knowing that our friends up north who always claim religion of peace have a penchant for violence.
Abeg stay woke, stay safe. Congrats to the newly promoted officers
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by Meritocracy: 7:22am
Congratulations, but policemen are criminals in uniform ask me why?
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by Endtimesmith: 7:40am
All nairalanders will be swiftly promoted.
.$3800 allowances per week.
|Re: Nigeria Police Promote 243 Senior Officers by MrMcJay(m): 7:54am
alhacq:
Congrats!
(0) (Reply)
Pencom Staff Needed / The Current Best Nigerian Bank To Work for. / Taleveras Group. Any Info About Them?
Viewing this topic: honjohnbright(m), lollypeezle(m), EchuaA, leoblacky, Arcay(m), elvisscross, Skykid1208(m), philpwresh(m), twhizzyawe, ukenke, tellwisdom, onyeka205(m), Raphtop(m), aluta2, ChuckD1(m), jeeka321, zeyheed(m), Okworigeorge(m), Xyzee and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24