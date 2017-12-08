₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by NEHLIVE: 10:30pm On Dec 07
After a superlative performa at his ongoing Concert tonight in Uganda, Starboy Wizkid was crowned as a King live on stage to the admiration and acceptance of all. All hail King Wizkid!!!
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by NEHLIVE: 10:31pm On Dec 07
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by DivinelyBlessed: 10:33pm On Dec 07
Baba N'la
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by mazimee(m): 10:36pm On Dec 07
He can now Fulfil that Uganda's singer dream since he is now in her village.
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by medexico(m): 10:40pm On Dec 07
If he go Botswana with the crown, people will still not come for his concert.
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by videkon(m): 10:41pm On Dec 07
Uganda no get work! who send them to crown a kid king?
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by mayweather145: 10:55pm On Dec 07
This uganda people hee
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by internationalman(m): 11:10pm On Dec 07
more reason he should work towards enlarging his brand in the African market instead of this newly found America crap...
No one will ever honor u like this over there....
And did anyone notice that OBO started having an edge over Wizkid since his acclaimed going international.
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by itspzpics(m): 11:10pm On Dec 07
see ma boi
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by Yeligray(m): 11:17pm On Dec 07
God bless my hustle
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by Hardrock1(m): 11:40pm On Dec 07
medexico:Must you hate?....what happened in Botswana was maybe due to lack of proper promotion,but see this one is a sold out concert...,ride on STARBOY ijaya Davido.
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by Hardrock1(m): 11:41pm On Dec 07
Frog fans will not like this and hating on Wizzy is really bad for their voice...Baba nla won
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 11:47pm On Dec 07
The truth is when a man's time come nobody can stop him not even all the witches & wizard in his village combined together .
Wizzy this is your time and make good use of it .
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by Adekazbaba: 12:01am
Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos)
All hail King wizkid!!!
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by Flobakd(m): 12:52am
The only king without a kingdom
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by delugajackson(m): 1:24am
Wizzy is good to go.
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by darfay: 2:16am
medexico:
One man's toy is another man's tool
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by skydancer: 10:55am
Feather Crown? wonders shall never end
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by Mariangeles: 10:55am
Since he's now a "king" in Uganda, he should probably stay in Uganda...
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by Holamidhe(m): 10:55am
King of what?
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by ped21: 10:55am
Wizkid is involved in online fraud... and immigration paper fraud...
Wizkid is an igbo boy who change his name..
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by GreenMavro: 10:55am
DAVIDO CROWNED AS QUEEN
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by dontgiveupp(m): 10:55am
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by chukzyfcbb: 10:56am
even this concert is empty judging by the angles the camera were taken.
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by ped21: 10:56am
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by emmabest2000(m): 10:57am
Na Uganda Fela fit them for give am ooo ...
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by MrWondah(m): 10:57am
King of what?
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by McINoWell: 10:57am
pls where is Nigeria heading to??
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by wayne4loan: 10:57am
King of formication
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by dremsin: 10:57am
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by Kendroid: 10:57am
Please we don't want people with anyhow voice here
Re: Wizkid Crowned As King In Uganda (photos) by Zceesneh(m): 10:58am
internationalman:only u noticed it
