http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/wizkid-crowned-as-king-in-uganda After a superlative performa at his ongoing Concert tonight in Uganda, Starboy Wizkid was crowned as a King live on stage to the admiration and acceptance of all. All hail King Wizkid!!!

SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THE CROWNING>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/wizkid-crowned-as-king-in-uganda

Baba N'la 1 Like

He can now Fulfil that Uganda's singer dream since he is now in her village. 16 Likes 2 Shares

If he go Botswana with the crown, people will still not come for his concert. 23 Likes 1 Share

Uganda no get work! who send them to crown a kid king? 1 Like

This uganda people hee

more reason he should work towards enlarging his brand in the African market instead of this newly found America crap...



No one will ever honor u like this over there....



And did anyone notice that OBO started having an edge over Wizkid since his acclaimed going international. 9 Likes 2 Shares

see ma boi

God bless my hustle 1 Like

medexico:

Must you hate?....what happened in Botswana was maybe due to lack of proper promotion,but see this one is a sold out concert...,ride on STARBOY ijaya Davido.

Frog fans will not like this and hating on Wizzy is really bad for their voice...Baba nla won

The truth is when a man's time come nobody can stop him not even all the witches & wizard in his village combined together .





Wizzy this is your time and make good use of it . 3 Likes 1 Share



See link here:

https://africanentertainment.info/wizkid-crowned-as-king-in-uganda-photos/



All hail King wizkid!!!

The only king without a kingdom 2 Likes 1 Share

Wizzy is good to go.

medexico:

If he go Botswana with the crown, people will still not come for his concert.

One man's toy is another man's tool

Feather Crown? wonders shall never end

Since he's now a "king" in Uganda, he should probably stay in Uganda...

King of what?





Wizkid is an igbo boy who change his name..









Wizkid is an igbo boy who change his name..

DAVIDO CROWNED AS QUEEN 2 Likes

even this concert is empty judging by the angles the camera were taken. 1 Like





Na Uganda Fela fit them for give am ooo ... 3 Likes 1 Share

King of what?

pls where is Nigeria heading to??

King of formication

Please we don't want people with anyhow voice here 1 Like