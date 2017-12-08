Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning (4267 Views)

The rabbits i caught this morning in the north east 1 Like

Rabbits? They look more like rats!

Anyways, pepper soup loading.... 4 Likes

I set a fire immediately and started doing justice to them 1 Like 1 Share

No time for pepper soup here, so rabbits barbecue loading 1 Like

. Breakfast is ready Done and dusted. Breakfast is ready 1 Like





Is that a rabbit



Ewi/Eyi



Bush rat



Dinta na amaro aha anu ogburu EwuIs that a rabbitEwi/EyiBush ratDinta na amaro aha anu ogburu 9 Likes 1 Share

Sojaman well done

killed Rat.... n posted it in ROMANCE SECTION .... 16 Likes

somebody help me tell lalasticlala say day don break If Una like make Una bash me wellsomebody help me tell lalasticlala say day don break 1 Like

I set a fire immediately and started doing justice to them you be justice league? What do I call you...oh I know....





RABBIT MAN you be justice league? What do I call you...oh I know....RABBIT MAN 1 Like

The rabbits i caught this morning in the north east what is romantic about two dead and roasted rats that you had to create a thread for it in the romance section?



Better transfer this thread to the joke section or Facebook what is romantic about two dead and roasted rats that you had to create a thread for it in the romance section?Better transfer this thread to the joke section or Facebook 2 Likes

what is romantic about two dead and roasted rats that you had to create a thread for it in the romance section?



Better transfer this thread to the joke section or Facebook 1 Like

Done and dusted . Breakfast is ready oboyyeh, na inside bush you dey? No wonder you said no time for pepper soup oboyyeh, na inside bush you dey? No wonder you said no time for pepper soup

Ewwwww

savage

Ewwwww



lol..bros rabbits bawo ? na confirm eku u b wan chop 2 Likes

lol. I nearly comment o. until I see soldier boot. Weldone Sir 1 Like

lol. I nearly comment o. until I see soldier boot. Weldone Sir 1 Like 1 Share

I no fit do soldier work, I swear ..

Oboi I wonder how u guys do sleep at night I no fit do soldier work, I swear..Oboi I wonder how u guys do sleep at night

No be rat be that? 1 Like

Rats, Deadrat. Lol... Anything For Frontpage. O Dear lala, answer the prayer of ur child

Glorified Rat.. 1 Like

No be rat be that? Na oyindidi be dat. Na oyindidi be dat.

Na oyindidi be dat. How have you been? How have you been?