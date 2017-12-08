₦airaland Forum

The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:17am
The rabbits i caught this morning in the north east grin

1 Like

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by ClitoPen: 7:18am
Rabbits? They look more like rats!
Anyways, pepper soup loading....

4 Likes

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:20am
I set a fire immediately and started doing justice to them grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:21am
.

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:23am
No time for pepper soup here, so rabbits barbecue loading grin

1 Like

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:24am
.

1 Like

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:26am
Done and dusted grin . Breakfast is ready

1 Like

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Homeboiy: 7:28am
Ewu

Is that a rabbit

Ewi/Eyi

Bush rat

Dinta na amaro aha anu ogburu tongue

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by spinna: 7:29am
Sojaman well done
Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by emmyquan: 7:30am
killed Rat.... n posted it in ROMANCE SECTION ....

16 Likes

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by crisycent: 7:30am
.

1 Like

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:33am
If Una like make Una bash me well grin

somebody help me tell lalasticlala say day don break grin

1 Like

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by cummando(m): 7:33am
hatbricker:
I set a fire immediately and started doing justice to them grin
you be justice league? What do I call you...oh I know....


RABBIT MAN

1 Like

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Gofwane(m): 7:38am
hatbricker:
The rabbits i caught this morning in the north east grin
what is romantic about two dead and roasted rats that you had to create a thread for it in the romance section?

Better transfer this thread to the joke section or Facebook angry

2 Likes

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:39am
Gofwane:
what is romantic about two dead and roasted rats that you had to create a thread for it in the romance section?

Better transfer this thread to the joke section or Facebook angry

1 Like

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Gofwane(m): 7:41am
hatbricker:
Done and dusted grin . Breakfast is ready
oboyyeh, na inside bush you dey? No wonder you said no time for pepper soup grin
Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Lalas247(f): 7:41am
Ewwwww
Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Gofwane(m): 7:43am
[quote author=hatbricker post=63083256][/quote] damn!

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by falcon01: 7:46am
savage
Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:47am
Lalas247:
Ewwwww

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Lalas247(f): 7:47am
[quote author=hatbricker post=63083443][/quote]
tongue
Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by apholaryn: 8:18am
lol..bros rabbits bawo ? na confirm eku u b wan chop

2 Likes

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by philcz(m): 8:23am
lol. I nearly comment o. until I see soldier boot. Weldone Sir

1 Like

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 8:25am
philcz:
lol. I nearly comment o. until I see soldier boot. Weldone Sir

1 Like 1 Share

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Royal155(m): 8:48am
grin I no fit do soldier work, I swear shocked..
Oboi I wonder how u guys do sleep at night
Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Oyindidi(f): 8:50am
No be rat be that?

1 Like

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Stevengerd(m): 8:53am
Rats, Deadrat. Lol... Anything For Frontpage. O Dear lala, answer the prayer of ur child
Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Headlesschicken(m): 8:54am
Glorified Rat..

1 Like

Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Stevengerd(m): 8:55am
Oyindidi:
No be rat be that?
Na oyindidi be dat.
Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Oyindidi(f): 8:55am
Stevengerd:
Na oyindidi be dat.
How have you been?
Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Stevengerd(m): 8:57am
Oyindidi:
How have you been?
Mami ave been good, wat about you?

(0) (1) (Reply)

