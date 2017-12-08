₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:17am
The rabbits i caught this morning in the north east
1 Like
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by ClitoPen: 7:18am
Rabbits? They look more like rats!
Anyways, pepper soup loading....
4 Likes
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:20am
I set a fire immediately and started doing justice to them
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:21am
.
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:23am
No time for pepper soup here, so rabbits barbecue loading
1 Like
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:24am
.
1 Like
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:26am
Done and dusted . Breakfast is ready
1 Like
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Homeboiy: 7:28am
Ewu
Is that a rabbit
Ewi/Eyi
Bush rat
Dinta na amaro aha anu ogburu
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by spinna: 7:29am
Sojaman well done
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by emmyquan: 7:30am
killed Rat.... n posted it in ROMANCE SECTION ....
16 Likes
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by crisycent: 7:30am
.
1 Like
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:33am
If Una like make Una bash me well
somebody help me tell lalasticlala say day don break
1 Like
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by cummando(m): 7:33am
hatbricker:you be justice league? What do I call you...oh I know....
RABBIT MAN
1 Like
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Gofwane(m): 7:38am
hatbricker:what is romantic about two dead and roasted rats that you had to create a thread for it in the romance section?
Better transfer this thread to the joke section or Facebook
2 Likes
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:39am
Gofwane:
1 Like
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Gofwane(m): 7:41am
hatbricker:oboyyeh, na inside bush you dey? No wonder you said no time for pepper soup
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Lalas247(f): 7:41am
Ewwwww
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Gofwane(m): 7:43am
[quote author=hatbricker post=63083256][/quote] damn!
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by falcon01: 7:46am
savage
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 7:47am
Lalas247:
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Lalas247(f): 7:47am
[quote author=hatbricker post=63083443][/quote]
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by apholaryn: 8:18am
lol..bros rabbits bawo ? na confirm eku u b wan chop
2 Likes
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by philcz(m): 8:23am
lol. I nearly comment o. until I see soldier boot. Weldone Sir
1 Like
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by hatbricker: 8:25am
philcz:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Royal155(m): 8:48am
I no fit do soldier work, I swear ..
Oboi I wonder how u guys do sleep at night
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Oyindidi(f): 8:50am
No be rat be that?
1 Like
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Stevengerd(m): 8:53am
Rats, Deadrat. Lol... Anything For Frontpage. O Dear lala, answer the prayer of ur child
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Headlesschicken(m): 8:54am
Glorified Rat..
1 Like
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Stevengerd(m): 8:55am
Oyindidi:Na oyindidi be dat.
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Oyindidi(f): 8:55am
Stevengerd:How have you been?
|Re: The Bush Meats I Killed This Morning by Stevengerd(m): 8:57am
Oyindidi:Mami ave been good, wat about you?
