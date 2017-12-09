Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. (1071 Views)

Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. / Very Important Information. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY. / PLEASE READ CAREFULLY N-agro, Applicant The Process Is Slightly Different. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

With N-Power Build, we are reviving Nigeria's apprenticeship culture.



Our N-Build volunteers will be equipped with life-long skills. We are building a skilled workforce for our communities, properly trained and certified service professionals.



#NPowerNG

#NPowerBuild

Ok

All na wuruwuru 2 Likes 1 Share

Na today?!

When will they employ new volunteer?

useless npower that is owing volunteers and paying late these days...the npower admin is fixing the little stipends of the poor volunteers.

At least we start from Somewhere. Kudos.

ok

Seriously, NPower is a platform of giving out free cool money to youths... That's the truth.. Thanks to Federal Govt. 2 Likes

Pay stipends on time.....dont just come here deh blap......i guess dis npower is going d way of SURE-P

okay...its weekend...let go chop

I think what you're doing is copying the apprenticeship culture of the Igbos

When will N Tech start isvhas been two years now..

tolumizzy:

When will they employ new volunteer?

They have not done any batch at all, they are fake. Propaganda They have not done any batch at all, they are fake. Propaganda

npowerng:

With N-Power Build, we are reviving Nigeria's apprenticeship culture.



Our N-Build volunteers will be equipped with life-long skills. We are building a skilled workforce for our communities, properly trained and certified service professionals.



#NPowerNG

#NPowerBuild

Volunteers couldn't select skills and training centres on the website address you guys provided. They are stuck after uploading their accounts details with no options to edit their pages. Please, work on your website for Npower Build. Volunteers couldn't select skills and training centres on the website address you guys provided. They are stuck after uploading their accounts details with no options to edit their pages. Please, work on your website for Npower Build.

*Imagine being a lesbian waiting for your girlfriend to finish her menses. When she's done, you start yourѕ .*



*Two idiots�*

�����

FortifiedCity:

I think what you're doing is copying the apprenticeship culture of the Igbos The only prominent apprenticeship culture I noticed about Igbos is buying and selling inside the shops where you serve your master for some years before he frees you. Here, we're talking about skills acquisition and that one is dying in Nigeria. The only prominent apprenticeship culture I noticed about Igbos is buying and selling inside the shops where you serve your master for some years before he frees you. Here, we're talking about skills acquisition and that one is dying in Nigeria. 1 Like

Cool.

Pay npower volunteers.They must not beg before you pay them.

lunacol:

Pay npower volunteers.They must not beg before you pay them.

they are useless, I Mean useless they are useless, I Mean useless

..that program is just a way to force ppl to like this administration..what a waste of money on unproductive persons...when better than nothing sha..but I tot apprenticeship is also running at various universities under the SIWES program...that's duplication of duties

When u can't pay salary on time. Deptors. Wen u employ less than the actual numbers . And take the remaining balance

bigpicture001:

..that program is just a way to force ppl to like this administration..what a waste of money on unproductive persons...when better than nothing sha..but I tot apprenticeship is also running at various universities under the SIWES program...that's duplication of duties you're on point, the program is just a temporary propaganda to make people to overlook the failures of this regime, they reserve permanent jobs for their children and gives us NYSC 2.0 as Npower. you're on point, the program is just a temporary propaganda to make people to overlook the failures of this regime, they reserve permanent jobs for their children and gives us NYSC 2.0 as Npower.

When will it be fully revived