|N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by npowerng: 7:54am On Dec 08
With N-Power Build, we are reviving Nigeria's apprenticeship culture.
Our N-Build volunteers will be equipped with life-long skills. We are building a skilled workforce for our communities, properly trained and certified service professionals.
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by Emmyloaded: 9:20am On Dec 08
Ok
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by wildwest22: 7:16am
All na wuruwuru
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by littlewonders: 7:17am
Na today?!
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by tolumizzy(m): 7:17am
When will they employ new volunteer?
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by castrol180(m): 7:17am
useless npower that is owing volunteers and paying late these days...the npower admin is fixing the little stipends of the poor volunteers.
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by bobaydavid: 7:17am
At least we start from Somewhere. Kudos.
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by Lincoln275(m): 7:17am
ok
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by kolafolabi(m): 7:19am
Seriously, NPower is a platform of giving out free cool money to youths... That's the truth.. Thanks to Federal Govt.
2 Likes
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by olumaxi(m): 7:20am
Pay stipends on time.....dont just come here deh blap......i guess dis npower is going d way of SURE-P
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by Ycmia: 7:21am
okay...its weekend...let go chop
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by FortifiedCity: 7:21am
I think what you're doing is copying the apprenticeship culture of the Igbos
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by sesaan(m): 7:22am
When will N Tech start isvhas been two years now..
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by LUGBE: 7:22am
tolumizzy:
They have not done any batch at all, they are fake. Propaganda
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by maasoap(m): 7:24am
npowerng:Volunteers couldn't select skills and training centres on the website address you guys provided. They are stuck after uploading their accounts details with no options to edit their pages. Please, work on your website for Npower Build.
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by bola565: 7:27am
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by maasoap(m): 7:27am
FortifiedCity:The only prominent apprenticeship culture I noticed about Igbos is buying and selling inside the shops where you serve your master for some years before he frees you. Here, we're talking about skills acquisition and that one is dying in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by kay29000(m): 7:30am
Cool.
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by lunacol(m): 7:35am
Pay npower volunteers.They must not beg before you pay them.
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by sulesadat(m): 7:39am
lunacol:
they are useless, I Mean useless
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by bigpicture001: 7:40am
..that program is just a way to force ppl to like this administration..what a waste of money on unproductive persons...when better than nothing sha..but I tot apprenticeship is also running at various universities under the SIWES program...that's duplication of duties
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by dennisworld1(m): 7:41am
When u can't pay salary on time. Deptors. Wen u employ less than the actual numbers . And take the remaining balance
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by mgbadike81: 7:45am
bigpicture001:you're on point, the program is just a temporary propaganda to make people to overlook the failures of this regime, they reserve permanent jobs for their children and gives us NYSC 2.0 as Npower.
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by veacea: 7:46am
When will it be fully revived
|Re: N-power Build, We Are Reviving Nigeria's Apprenticeship Culture. READ CAREFULLY. by twilliamx: 7:48am
Nice
