Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by GibsonB(m): 10:21am
The Queen Bey Swag, With a Military Camouflage and beautiful Makeup, The Mother of one is just too cute to lookaway, as she posed for the Gram.. see more below!
Meanwhile have u seen the Savage Drawing a fan did for her? see all below!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by oshe111(m): 10:28am
wowo gal
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by LIFEisSIMPLE: 10:30am
Bobrisky and Jacob split have been used as pawns to distract the #ENDSARS movement. God go punish the people who jam pack frontpage with underserving content.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by videkon(m): 10:31am
Abeg where our aboki army? make them come show this girl pepper
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by itchie: 10:31am
She is beautiful
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by mexxmoney: 10:32am
Lovely pics
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by videkon(m): 10:33am
Who did the drawing? i swear that person no go make heaven
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by Zanas: 10:41am
She looks good.nice pics
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by Zanas: 10:43am
videkon:Dem no go get mind touch this one nah. Na when dem see poor masses you go see dem for action
4 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 10:43am
That drawing is very funny
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by videkon(m): 10:45am
Zanas:I tell u..
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by ShayGirl(f): 10:50am
She looks good on it
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by Neminc: 11:16am
Nice one Mama jam jam. Beautiful as ever
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by Neminc: 11:17am
oshe111:Show ur own face make we compare nah
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by Chrisbeks: 11:28am
Elegant Queen T!!!! stunningly beautiful. No.1 music diva in Nigeria. I hail you ma
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by oshe111(m): 11:29am
Neminc:spokesman
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by oshe111(m): 11:29am
Neminc:spokesman
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by Terminator1234g: 11:31am
Sorry I've got to say this here that; Nigerian Christians are part of the most hateful people on this planet. From bastards like fani kayode to useless people following his steps. These people are the problem of NIGERIA. They hate people of other faiths and even hate themselves that attend other congregations, just imagine that. I wonder what the pastors tell them in church. This is jus some of them not all tho.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by I124U: 11:31am
videkon:Look up @real_pic on Instagram.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by Emeskhalifa(m): 11:32am
Military won't see dis wan now ooo
But if na ordinary citizens now dem go begin flex muscle on
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by enny66(m): 11:32am
YouTube Rewind: Big Shaq, MKHD feature in “The Shape of 2017” Video [Watch] https://naijmobile.com/youtube-rewind-shape-2017/
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by neonly: 11:32am
?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by Pidginwhisper: 11:32am
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by Ericaikince(m): 11:33am
|Re: Tiwa Savage Rocks Military Camouflage In New Stunning Photos by kay29000(m): 11:33am
Okay.
