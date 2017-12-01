₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by Rachelsblog(f): 12:14pm
A top Nigerian scammer known in the black community as "Starboy" was arrested yesterday along with five friends all from the west African country.
Antonio Joscarlos, along with a Thai woman called Sukanya, had used a fake Facebook profile to con middle aged Thai men looking for love.
They used a picture of a beautiful female US soldier and pretended to be her - they were chatting to 38 men at the time of their arrest at JP Smart Condominium in Pak Kret.
Victims were persuaded in the "romance scam" to send money to their accounts.
Taken into evidence were a computer notebook, ten phones, bankbooks, cash and other valuables.
Also arrested yesterday were five friends of "Starboy" - all Nigerians - running investment scams tricking Thai couples. Three million baht in funds was found as part of this subsequent investigation.
The crime led to connections in Senegal.
Leading the crackdown ordered by prime minister Prayut Chan-ocha and deputy Prawit Wongsuwan is acting tourism police chief Surachet Hakpan who said that romance scams and bogus investment schemes were causing a lot of trouble for the country.
The former relied on those looking for love while the latter relied on people's greed.
All those arrested have been initially detained on fraud and false pretenses charges though Daily News reported that false imprisonment and assault may be added to the rap sheet for some of them.
The crackdown is targeting mostly those in the African community using tourism as a cover for illegal activities.
News From Ebiwali
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by okonja(m): 12:16pm
Seems Flatinos wanna take over from our dear Afonja..
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by StretchMarks(f): 12:17pm
Na Fake...........
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by videkon(m): 12:24pm
STARBOY? i hope not our dear wizkid?
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by Yeligray(m): 12:28pm
videkon:now calm down and read the passage carefully
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by Yeligray(m): 12:29pm
Busted
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by 2shure: 12:42pm
tana ton ton nah tum
tana na tun ton (come closer instrumentals)
starboy callme numbet 1
all them biches jus dey bounce along.
yeaaahh yeah
yeye yeaa
baby come closer
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by videkon(m): 12:49pm
Yeligray:Lol.. am jst messing around bro
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by WebSurfer(m): 1:49pm
Why did I come from Nigeria ?
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by maxiuc(m): 3:41pm
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by kay29000(m): 3:41pm
Hmm! What's his name?
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by Ihatepork: 3:42pm
Thailand? It's those people jor
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by Angelb4: 3:42pm
I waste this space for nothing...
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by kamez(m): 3:42pm
Tired of commenting on threads involving scammers....
Abeg everybody carry ur cross
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by Raph01: 3:43pm
All these our smushed head boys sef... I taya for una oo
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by Tosinex(m): 3:44pm
just tarnishing the image of our dear country wherever they go, this is just too bad.
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by festwiz(m): 3:45pm
I know people that don't read the post will soon start shouting Wizkid.
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by seedsower(m): 3:45pm
na today?
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by okerekeikpo: 3:46pm
I said it that Davido will set Wizkid up
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by stefanweeks: 3:46pm
too bad
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by ancisfrank(m): 3:46pm
starboy
he got what he deserved is all I can say
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by saydfact(m): 3:47pm
THEY NEVER LEARN - NEVER
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by kinglahrin7G: 3:48pm
Starboy?? This people intends spoiling wizkid's image oh
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by papiwyte(m): 3:49pm
Hmmm 9ja boyz
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by divicode: 3:49pm
Na dem no need to check names
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by jrusky(m): 3:50pm
Thailand again? But will our boys ever learn?
Hhhmmm....same Thailand these boys still so daft trying these people patient after stern warning to foreigners to keep off crime or get executed?
Ok nah.
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by gafar1972(m): 3:50pm
nah there way
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by Ericaikince(m): 3:50pm
H
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by Ericaikince(m): 3:51pm
videkon:no na Qdot
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by yeyerolling: 3:54pm
hahahahah detective be like i told you those africans with flat heads are from poto republic
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by omoiyalayi(m): 3:54pm
Wen I see starboy I think say na wizkid o
Re: 'Starboy', Nigerian Arrested In Thailand For Scamming & Using Fake Facebook ID by RIPEnglish: 3:55pm
Ericaikince:
