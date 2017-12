Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Customs Seizes Vehicles, Bullet Proof Jeeps (Photos) (1033 Views)

The seized items include: 64 assorted vehicles (mostly brand new), 13,333 bags of foreign parboiled rice (that’s like 22 trailers), 1,390 cartons of frozen poultry products, 835 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 15 parcels of Indian Hemp, 1,101 pieces of used tyres, 205 bales of used clothing among others.



Among the detained vehicles include 2 Lexus Jeep (Bullet Proof), 1 Toyota Land Cruiser (Bullet Proof), 9 Toyota Hilux, 8 Toyota Hiace Bus, 26 Toyota Corolla, 9 Land Cruiser Jeep, , 5 Toyota Camry, 1 Land Rover, 1 Nissan Sentra, 1 Pajero Jeep, all 2017 models and 1 Sienna 2015 model and 1 Lexus RX 350 among others . These 64 assorted Vehicles alone have a duty paid value of One Billion, Three Hundred and Two Million, Nine Hundred and Twenty Seven Thousand, One Hundred and Six Naira, Sixteen kobo (N1,302,927,106.16) only.



While 57 vehicles were evacuated based on intelligence along Omole Estate, Ojodu and Olayiwole Close Lekki Phase one, the remaining 7 were intercepted while on information patrol along Ijebu Ode expressway and Olorunda.



Who buys expensive cars only for it to be abandoned....what exactly happens to the previous ones seized



@the poster above me, all those stuffs are kept in tthe warehouse for a determined period of time (depending on their perishability). Once that time elapses and no one comes up to claim it, the stuffs are auctioned at ridiculously low prices, while the minor stuffs are distributed among themselves (before they are destroyed -for the contraband stuffs sha).

They won't produce, they won't allow importation.





Funnily, after seizure, you will never hear of its end

I am only concerned about when those bags of rice will hit the market mehn!!!!



SWEET CHRISTMAS FOR THE COMMON MAN!!!





The importers right now Na wa oo,this one na big loss oooo.The importers right now

there is no bullet proof jeep there,



they are all four wheels lexus and toyota

with some camry cars

Sized by theifs distributed to federal criminals

Those things will be auctioned to themselves

MERRY XMAS TO NIGERIAN CUSTOMS AND THEIR FAMILY. BUT THEY SHOULD REMEMBER THAT WHATEVER THEY WILL SOW THEY WILL SURELY REAP

Xmas Money don load for awon Custom Bosses Xmas Money don load for awon Custom Bosses





E be like say dem no gree settle oga dem. Anyhow sha, na dsame custom go still sell am out take arrange their families and slay babes.

Are those half bags of rice I'm seeing?

Eh yah, you don spoil Xmas for pple ooooooo, but why nao!