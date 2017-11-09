₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:35pm On Dec 08
FMC Umuahia has recorded her first successful kidney transplant surgery.A staff of the hospital named Chikaodili took to Facebook to share the good news and wrote...
'What a joy-filled week as Federal Medical Centre Umuahia records her first KIDNEY TRANSPLANT surgery. It was a huge success. To God be all the glory'.
Very good news.No need of travelling to India again for the surgery.
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 6:36pm On Dec 08
Lets give it 3weeks before we celebrate anything
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Temidayo9(m): 6:37pm On Dec 08
Good news
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:40pm On Dec 08
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by LessNoise(m): 6:41pm On Dec 08
Truth be told every sector is underfunded even with the little released to these sectors corruption still carries the day....with the meagre funding they get and they were able to achieve this......KUDOS to them until our polithiefians start patronizing them I still will not commit my life to it
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:43pm On Dec 08
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by speaktome(m): 8:21pm On Dec 08
Congrats to the FMC Umuahia!!!
Congrats OVI
Abia must be good!!!
Lalasticlala this is a good news from my State oooo
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 10:21pm On Dec 08
Massive Shout-out to the team of doctors who made this a success!!
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 10:21pm On Dec 08
Hmnn
I don't trust Nigerian doctors...
Since the one of them forgot a blade in my neighbours abdomen when he went for appendicitis. Very crazy sets of people.
Let hope this new kidney patient can live for another three months...
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 10:21pm On Dec 08
Wao are u sure
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by hotboz: 10:21pm On Dec 08
Good development... and for those waiting for three weeks, may u be disappointed..
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 10:21pm On Dec 08
FMC Umuahia has recorded her first successful kidney transplant surgery.A staff of the hospital named Chikaodili took to Facebook to share the good news and wrote
Now that is an achievement
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Jigba(f): 10:21pm On Dec 08
Wow, that's great!
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Forceup(f): 10:22pm On Dec 08
CHISOSSSSS
E shock me..
How did they manage to convince the patient??
Or they did it for free??
Not even a private hospital, federal!!!
I hope they didn't leave a tray inside him..
Impossible is indeed nothing..
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 10:22pm On Dec 08
I hope dem no forget scissors or cotton wool inside?I no trust dis our naija doctors. Na so one forget cotton wool inside my babe 6 years ago
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 10:23pm On Dec 08
Jigba:come make I help you remove your own
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by biggy26: 10:23pm On Dec 08
India right now...
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by chuks34(m): 10:23pm On Dec 08
enemyofprogress:
Na wa for u o bros
You be real enemy of progress
In fact take this
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 10:23pm On Dec 08
Do Not GLORY YET.
48 laws of power
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by fucklikant101(m): 10:24pm On Dec 08
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 10:25pm On Dec 08
dem try shout out to d all d doctors, dat made dis operation a successful one God bless ur handi work.
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by fucklikant101(m): 10:25pm On Dec 08
Forceup:
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Rochas2023: 10:26pm On Dec 08
Congrats, to Abia.
Seriously former Gov T.A orji said he will make Umuahia capital of Healthcare in Nigeria, unfourtnatly corruption didnt allow him to do that, but he built worldclass hospitals
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 10:27pm On Dec 08
chuks34:leave me o
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by jaxxy(m): 10:28pm On Dec 08
Great news
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Titto93(m): 10:28pm On Dec 08
OK
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Blyzz(m): 10:31pm On Dec 08
Good As Great News
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by GGirll(m): 10:34pm On Dec 08
Igbo people no dey carry last o thank God for Abia state for this great fit despite all....God bless south Eastearners here n in the diaspora n God bless Nigeria as a whole.
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Realdeals(m): 10:35pm On Dec 08
Evil people are already a pessimist of this good news. They never wish something good happens in Nigeria, such people abound around the country.
They only wish the country well with their lips but inside they wish evil things continue... May their life never settles.
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Newbiee: 10:35pm On Dec 08
Hmmmmmm!
Who was the patient?
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:36pm On Dec 08
This is nice. Kudos to the team of doctors who carried out the successful kidney transplant.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) by Lothario(m): 10:37pm On Dec 08
If no be igbo no be igbo We igbos are great make Some people no die of HBP Some people are sophisticated by online rants we are sophisticated by real life actions
