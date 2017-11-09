Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / FMC Umuahia First Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Successful (Photos) (11995 Views)

Baby Girl Gets Facial Scar After A Surgery Was Carried Out on Her / "FMC Owerri Doctors Refused To Treat Madonna University Student Shot Last Night" / Sadiq Sani's Neck Surgery Sponsored By Kebbi Governor's Wife Was Successful (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'What a joy-filled week as Federal Medical Centre Umuahia records her first KIDNEY TRANSPLANT surgery. It was a huge success. To God be all the glory'.



Very good news.No need of travelling to India again for the surgery.





Source: FMC Umuahia has recorded her first successful kidney transplant surgery.A staff of the hospital named Chikaodili took to Facebook to share the good news and wrote...'What a joy-filled week as Federal Medical Centre Umuahia records her first KIDNEY TRANSPLANT surgery. It was a huge success. To God be all the glory'.Very good news.No need of travelling to India again for the surgery.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/fmc-umuahia-records-its-first.html?m=1 7 Likes 1 Share

Lets give it 3weeks before we celebrate anything 29 Likes 5 Shares

Good news 2 Likes

Truth be told every sector is underfunded even with the little released to these sectors corruption still carries the day....with the meagre funding they get and they were able to achieve this......KUDOS to them until our polithiefians start patronizing them I still will not commit my life to it 14 Likes

Mztarstrechy:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/fmc-umuahia-records-its-first.html?m=1 more more

Congrats to the FMC Umuahia!!!









Congrats OVI







Abia must be good!!!









Lalasticlala this is a good news from my State oooo













#MySignatureMyBusiness 2 Likes 1 Share

Massive Shout-out to the team of doctors who made this a success!! 8 Likes 2 Shares

Hmnn





I don't trust Nigerian doctors...

Since the one of them forgot a blade in my neighbours abdomen when he went for appendicitis. Very crazy sets of people.





Let hope this new kidney patient can live for another three months...

Wao are u sure

Good development... and for those waiting for three weeks, may u be disappointed.. 17 Likes

FMC Umuahia has recorded her first successful kidney transplant surgery.A staff of the hospital named Chikaodili took to Facebook to share the good news and wrote

Now that is an achievement



In Other News

Here Is How Long You Should Be Exercising Daily

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/11/here-is-how-long-you-should-be.html Now that is an achievementIn Other News

Wow, that's great!





E shock me..



How did they manage to convince the patient??



Or they did it for free??



Not even a private hospital, federal!!!



I hope they didn't leave a tray inside him..





Impossible is indeed nothing.. CHISOSSSSSE shock me..How did they manage to convince the patient??Or they did it for free??Not even a private hospital, federal!!!I hope they didn't leave a tray inside him..Impossible is indeed nothing.. 5 Likes

I hope dem no forget scissors or cotton wool inside?I no trust dis our naija doctors. Na so one forget cotton wool inside my babe 6 years ago

Jigba:

Wow, that's great! come make I help you remove your own come make I help you remove your own

India right now... 10 Likes

enemyofprogress:

I hope dem no forget scissors or cotton wool inside?I no trust dis our naija doctors. Na so one forget cotton wool inside my babe 6 years ago

Na wa for u o bros



You be real enemy of progress



In fact take this Na wa for u o brosYou be real enemy of progressIn fact take this 4 Likes

Do Not GLORY YET.

48 laws of power

shout out to d all d doctors, dat made dis operation a successful one God bless ur handi work. dem tryshout out to d all d doctors, dat made dis operation a successful one God bless ur handi work.

Forceup:

CHISOSSSSS



E shock me..



How did they manage to convince the patient??



Or they did it for free??



Nothing even a private hospital, federal!!!



Impossible is indeed nothing..

Congrats, to Abia.



Seriously former Gov T.A orji said he will make Umuahia capital of Healthcare in Nigeria, unfourtnatly corruption didnt allow him to do that, but he built worldclass hospitals

chuks34:





Na wa for u o bros



You be real enemy of progress



In fact take this leave me o leave me o 1 Like 1 Share

Great news

OK

Good As Great News

Igbo people no dey carry last o thank God for Abia state for this great fit despite all....God bless south Eastearners here n in the diaspora n God bless Nigeria as a whole. 3 Likes

Evil people are already a pessimist of this good news. They never wish something good happens in Nigeria, such people abound around the country.

They only wish the country well with their lips but inside they wish evil things continue... May their life never settles.

Hmmmmmm!

Who was the patient?

This is nice. Kudos to the team of doctors who carried out the successful kidney transplant.

God bless Nigeria.