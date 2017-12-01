Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz (12566 Views)

The singer who had an interview with NET in preparation for his first concert ‘The Falz Experience’, said;

“On this particular day, they spotted us somewhere in Lagos and double-crossed us, they then asked us to come down from our car.



My manager tried to have a conversation with them but before he knew it, they gave him a dirty slap, he was close to tears. They said they would arrest us and take us their station. I wanted to sue them, not as a lawyer, but solely because they violated my human rights, but then, it is really sad that they think because they have guns, they think they are in a position of power and they use these to oppress poor Nigerians.”



He also suggested a solution;

“The entire police force needs a revamp. The problem is that so many of them are not as educated as they should be, so they treat people in a certain way. People are speaking up because things have gone out of hand. These are the men who are supposed to protect us, but they are opening fire on us. They have resulted to targeting young guys. These days, once they see a young man looking flashy, they automatically think you are a yahoo boy”, he concluded



Sarz on the beat....

One came to my area to harass one small boy

We dey opposite for one bar dey kpef Goldberg

I saw them looking really tired plus the shout and I know the small boy...chingbain e no get..he just dey use ayam yahoo totori all those small girls. E be like say na one of them papa call them for the boy. To cut tori I just wave them make dem come,my guys been dey fear but knowing who I beis dem calm. Them first use strong face I just dey laff inside. Officer collect Goldberg sun too much... Dem say no say na working time. But I fit convert am to cash. I tell oga say no worry the cash own dey make una sip some Goldie. Na so oga say boys,one for the road. That was around 2pm. Na 6 we comot there. Boy wey dem find don pishauun.



Moral of the story.....they are human beings with needs. If the government restructure their salary these guys go change. Na hunger dey push them. I just know.



By the way thunder fire them sha on behalf of thosenwey done suffer for their hand 100 Likes 10 Shares

cummando:

Next.. cummando:

Next.. u trafu since?Dnt see ur post here again.Be safe dis yelutide u trafu since?Dnt see ur post here again.Be safe dis yelutide

ipobarecriminals:

u trafu since?Dnt see ur post here again.Be safe dis yelutide My oga I dey o. How body. Eyaf tey



I dey see your handwork.....me likey My oga I dey o. How body. Eyaf teyI dey see your handwork.....me likey

cummando:



My oga I dey o. How body. Eyaf tey



I dey see your handwork.....me likey I dey kampe..About to drive my family back to home from camp. I dey kampe..About to drive my family back to home from camp.

ipobarecriminals:

I dey kampe..About to drive my family back to home from camp. Abeg easy jeje....may God grant you safe passage Abeg easy jeje....may God grant you safe passage

SARS no go do you je-je-je-jejely o... 3 Likes

#EndSars 2 Likes

SARS should be declared a terrorist organization by Buhari asap 11 Likes 2 Shares

FALZ wanted to offer SARS something light. 5 Likes

Funny story Funny story 2 Likes

Matters arising. ........

[center] And you no speak out since na now you dey talk... Hmm Falz wedon sir,[center] 3 Likes

it is not only SARS, the entire police force needs to be revamped. Police just like to intimidate and brutalize innocent citizens and when they see the real armed robbers, they take cover. even within the force, the ogas intimidate the junior officers. 26 Likes 5 Shares

#endsars 3 Likes

Ate u a robber?

There is hardly any Nigerian that has not had the sad experience of these SARS touts. The govt really needs to do something about it fast. This should start from making them wear uniforms with their name tags. People behave more responsibly when they carry their name tags. 14 Likes

Pele

Many cultist disguised as SARS. 7 Likes

Ur dad once said he will sue the fed. Government because a pothole fell him now he can't sue the SARS who embarrassed u and slapped ur manager, or maybe u didn't tell him. Wehdone sir 6 Likes

Why him never talk all these while ? 2 Likes

If na so, let over 90% of Nigerians become rogues now, cos truth be told, only very few govt workers' salary in this country makes sense.

My brother it's pure greed, even if the govt triples their salaries, wetin dey blood dey blood Hunger pushes you to go drink beer at when you should be working...If na so, let over 90% of Nigerians become rogues now, cos truth be told, only very few govt workers' salary in this country makes sense.My brother it's pure greed, even if the govt triples their salaries, wetin dey blood dey blood 33 Likes 6 Shares

lie lie, who you be to call SARS ppl over when dem dey about to harass person, wey dier eyes go dey shook, abeg clean your mouth lie lie, who you be to call SARS ppl over when dem dey about to harass person, wey dier eyes go dey shook, abeg clean your mouth 2 Likes 2 Shares

My manager tried to have a conversation with them but before he knew it, they gave him a dirty slap, he was close to tears. They said they would arrest us and take us their station.



And this is were d story ends?





SARS wanted something from u coz u'r A Star, u sef no say na Dec we dey 4 Likes

My manager tried to have a conversation with them but before he knew it, they gave him a dirty slap, he was close to tears. They said they would arrest us and take us their station.



And this is were d story ends?





SARS wanted something from u coz u'r A Star, u sef no say na Dec we dey na 2 Likes

Even falz too. If they can harass falz the son of Barrister Femi Falana then you can imagine the fate of the poor masses

The problem starts with the recruitment process.

Police officers who are highly educated rarely behave lawlessly. But majority of the lower ranks are secondary school dropouts who joined the force as a means or avenue of survival and to make ends meet. All these coupled with the dangers associated with their profession now makes them to see innocent ppl as targets to make money from . 21 Likes 7 Shares



SARS on the beat & SARS wen dey beat We have 2 types of SARS in naija..........SARS on the beat & SARS wen dey beat 13 Likes

is too early to lie now haba 1 Like

Y is everyone after sarz 1 Like