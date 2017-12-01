₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
by IamHeWrites: 3:38am
Superstar singer and actor, Folarin Falana aka Falz The Bahd Guy, has shared his bitter experience with SARS Officials following the #EndSARS movement launched by private Nigerian citizens.
The singer who had an interview with NET in preparation for his first concert ‘The Falz Experience’, said;
“On this particular day, they spotted us somewhere in Lagos and double-crossed us, they then asked us to come down from our car.
My manager tried to have a conversation with them but before he knew it, they gave him a dirty slap, he was close to tears. They said they would arrest us and take us their station. I wanted to sue them, not as a lawyer, but solely because they violated my human rights, but then, it is really sad that they think because they have guns, they think they are in a position of power and they use these to oppress poor Nigerians.”
He also suggested a solution;
“The entire police force needs a revamp. The problem is that so many of them are not as educated as they should be, so they treat people in a certain way. People are speaking up because things have gone out of hand. These are the men who are supposed to protect us, but they are opening fire on us. They have resulted to targeting young guys. These days, once they see a young man looking flashy, they automatically think you are a yahoo boy”, he concluded
http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/officials-harassed-me-and-slapped-my.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by cummando(m): 3:49am
Sarz on the beat....
One came to my area to harass one small boy
We dey opposite for one bar dey kpef Goldberg
I saw them looking really tired plus the shout and I know the small boy...chingbain e no get..he just dey use ayam yahoo totori all those small girls. E be like say na one of them papa call them for the boy. To cut tori I just wave them make dem come,my guys been dey fear but knowing who I beis dem calm. Them first use strong face I just dey laff inside. Officer collect Goldberg sun too much... Dem say no say na working time. But I fit convert am to cash. I tell oga say no worry the cash own dey make una sip some Goldie. Na so oga say boys,one for the road. That was around 2pm. Na 6 we comot there. Boy wey dem find don pishauun.
Moral of the story.....they are human beings with needs. If the government restructure their salary these guys go change. Na hunger dey push them. I just know.
By the way thunder fire them sha on behalf of thosenwey done suffer for their hand
100 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by ipobarecriminals: 3:59am
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by cummando(m): 4:00am
ipobarecriminals:My oga I dey o. How body. Eyaf tey
I dey see your handwork.....me likey
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by ipobarecriminals: 4:03am
cummando:I dey kampe..About to drive my family back to home from camp.
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by cummando(m): 4:04am
ipobarecriminals:Abeg easy jeje....may God grant you safe passage
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by Turks: 5:11am
SARS no go do you je-je-je-jejely o...
3 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by WisdomCanada(m): 5:13am
#EndSars
2 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by Heywhizzy(m): 5:14am
SARS should be declared a terrorist organization by Buhari asap
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by dbynonetwork: 5:15am
FALZ wanted to offer SARS something light.
5 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by onatisi(m): 5:16am
cummando:
Funny story
2 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:16am
Matters arising. ........
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by pilarnig(m): 5:18am
And you no speak out since na now you dey talk... Hmm Falz wedon sir, [center]
3 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by Ghostmode2two(m): 5:18am
it is not only SARS, the entire police force needs to be revamped. Police just like to intimidate and brutalize innocent citizens and when they see the real armed robbers, they take cover. even within the force, the ogas intimidate the junior officers.
26 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by adetoroamos(m): 5:18am
#endsars
3 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by cardoctor(m): 5:21am
Ate u a robber?
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by tee4naija(m): 5:21am
There is hardly any Nigerian that has not had the sad experience of these SARS touts. The govt really needs to do something about it fast. This should start from making them wear uniforms with their name tags. People behave more responsibly when they carry their name tags.
14 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by money121(m): 5:21am
Pele
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by vioment: 5:22am
Many cultist disguised as SARS.
7 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by sureheaven(m): 5:22am
Ur dad once said he will sue the fed. Government because a pothole fell him now he can't sue the SARS who embarrassed u and slapped ur manager, or maybe u didn't tell him. Wehdone sir
6 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by ElPadrino33: 5:22am
Why him never talk all these while ?
2 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by Crixina(f): 5:23am
cummando:Hunger pushes you to go drink beer at when you should be working...
If na so, let over 90% of Nigerians become rogues now, cos truth be told, only very few govt workers' salary in this country makes sense.
My brother it's pure greed, even if the govt triples their salaries, wetin dey blood dey blood
33 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by Forzap(m): 5:24am
cummando:
lie lie, who you be to call SARS ppl over when dem dey about to harass person, wey dier eyes go dey shook, abeg clean your mouth
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by purem(m): 5:24am
My manager tried to have a conversation with them but before he knew it, they gave him a dirty slap, he was close to tears. They said they would arrest us and take us their station.
And this is were d story ends?
SARS wanted something from u coz u'r A Star, u sef no say na Dec we dey
4 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by purem(m): 5:24am
My manager tried to have a conversation with them but before he knew it, they gave him a dirty slap, he was close to tears. They said they would arrest us and take us their station.
And this is were d story ends?
SARS wanted something from u coz u'r A Star, u sef no say na Dec we dey na
2 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by heed101(m): 5:24am
cummando:Now i can now conclude that most senseless comments are made by the developers. What is the meaning of this in this early morning?�
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by itchie: 5:25am
Even falz too. If they can harass falz the son of Barrister Femi Falana then you can imagine the fate of the poor masses
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by onatisi(m): 5:25am
The problem starts with the recruitment process.
Police officers who are highly educated rarely behave lawlessly. But majority of the lower ranks are secondary school dropouts who joined the force as a means or avenue of survival and to make ends meet. All these coupled with the dangers associated with their profession now makes them to see innocent ppl as targets to make money from .
21 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by rawpadgin(m): 5:25am
We have 2 types of SARS in naija..........
SARS on the beat & SARS wen dey beat
13 Likes
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by jaheymezz(m): 5:26am
is too early to lie now haba
1 Like
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by Sunkyphil: 5:27am
Y is everyone after sarz
1 Like
|Re: ‘SARS Officials Harrassed Me And Slapped My Manager In Lagos’- Falz by bart10: 5:28am
Na so
