|Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Airforce1(m): 7:58am
I was coming back home from Lagos airport Ikeja this morning after dropping off my siblings , saw crowds gathered at National junction opposite conoil filling station so I stopped by to see what was going on ..
I was shocked to see the lifeless body of a young handsome man dangling on a tree tied to a rope.
This was my first time of seeing such unfortubate incident as these .. I almost burst into tears because these is a human being like me.
What could have made him commit suicide ?
I think the government of today should be blamed for the high rate of suicide cases which ha escalated in recent time.
The men of the Nigerian police force MMA branch are already on ground to the their job.
RIP Man.
Too early and too late for him.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Obijulius: 7:59am
Buhari has brought death and frustration to the same people who supported him with their last blood.
Suicide is never an option but we may never get the full details.
So sad.
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Airforce1(m): 7:59am
More photos
Lets always try to help people around us with the little way we can to ease off their pain and frustration..
Very necessary.
27 Likes
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by ProjectNaija(m): 8:00am
It's a real shame that we have gotten to this level in this country. A fall out of the poor leadership we have and another reason we must kick that illiterate tribal religious fanatic out of Aso rock come 2019.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Jibril659: 8:00am
damn
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Jibril659: 8:04am
Obijulius:brainless post.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Partnerbiz: 8:07am
rip. bad
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Mediapace: 8:08am
Rip man !!
DrDeji20:
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by SunFlow(m): 8:09am
So sad, he should have just killed himself than committing suicide
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by DrRasheed(m): 8:10am
Stop deceiving ppl. somebody must have killed him. A deep forensics need to be done.
10 Likes
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by DrDeji20(m): 8:11am
I just won't stop blaming this buhari. the rate at which Nigerians are suffering since this man came to power, nothing has been done, you don't need anyone to tell you that Nigerians are impoverished , the suicidal rate just increased, oh we Nigerians missed GEJ a lot. we have been taken back to stone age by Buhari. the little people are earning they spend all on feeding alone. God forbid that I vote APC in 2019. we yorubas was used to achieve the aim of this wicked regime in 2015.. never will it happen again.
24 Likes
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by buchilino(m): 8:11am
SO SAD
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Okoroawusa: 8:13am
ProjectNaija:Ur uncle that committed suicide in 1999 was caused by buhari?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Okoroawusa: 8:17am
DrRasheed:U ve spoken like a detective.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:21am
DrRasheed:
People commit suicide without any good reason. Read about Awolowo
7 Likes
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 8:22am
There is nothing that is worth taking your life.
Good times come and go And so does bad times.
I'm a survivor
2 Likes
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by adadike281(f): 8:22am
Buhari's regime have recorded the highest rate of suicidal death in the country and some wicked people will still be shouting 'sai baba'.
13 Likes
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:23am
Okoroawusa:
Was Awolowo own also as a result of Buharri? Please free the president of these allegations.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Obijulius: 8:28am
Oil parasite.
Jibril659:
5 Likes
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:32am
So sad
He shouldn't have taken his life no matter what
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Brown14(m): 8:32am
guess he couldn't bear "IT" anymore. R.I.P
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by falcon01: 8:38am
He went to the airport and told them he wants to fly to heaven and they told him the only to heaven is if you die...... and here we have it
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by coluka: 8:58am
Buhari why? Buhari is responsible for this, buhari is a disaster. Yes Buhari why? Jubrin from Sudan why?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Jibril659: 9:04am
Obijulius:ipob tout.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Obijulius: 9:15am
Without my oil you will be like your brothers in Niger and Chad.
No amount of headslamming could have helped you.
Jerusalem is Israel’s capital! Tell Buhari Trump said he is a mad man.
Jibril659:
6 Likes
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Treasure17(m): 9:19am
Goodness gracious.. so sad . Hardship and frustration in our Society these days can cause depression which could lead to suicide. Not the solution anyway . Our leaders should be more sensitive. Everything seems to be in disintegration. From insecurity, strike, fuel scarcity, poor health services, and no electricity too.
1 Like
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Airforce1(m): 9:19am
Hhmm
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Jibril659: 9:21am
Obijulius:
you are not well.
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Abeos(m): 9:29am
Quite unfortunate
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by itiswellandwell: 9:37am
Sad
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by queenfav(f): 9:45am
I don't know why people rush to kill themselves, when death is sure for all in the end. You didn't give yourself life, why end it? Suicide is sheer cowardice! There are people going through worse problems than he was, yet they are hopeful for a better day.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) by Keneking: 9:46am
Mynd44 day don break oh
1 Like
