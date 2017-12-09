Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Hangs Himself On A Tree At Lagos Airport Way This Morning (Graphic Photos) (19063 Views)

Heartbreaking Story Of OAU Student Waiting To Be Hanged / Woman Missing For Months Found Dead With Corpse Hanging On A Tree. Graphic Pics / American Man Hanged In Lagos Hotel (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

I was coming back home from Lagos airport Ikeja this morning after dropping off my siblings , saw crowds gathered at National junction opposite conoil filling station so I stopped by to see what was going on ..



I was shocked to see the lifeless body of a young handsome man dangling on a tree tied to a rope.



This was my first time of seeing such unfortubate incident as these .. I almost burst into tears because these is a human being like me.



What could have made him commit suicide ?



I think the government of today should be blamed for the high rate of suicide cases which ha escalated in recent time.





The men of the Nigerian police force MMA branch are already on ground to the their job.







RIP Man.



Too early and too late for him. 2 Likes

Buhari has brought death and frustration to the same people who supported him with their last blood.



Suicide is never an option but we may never get the full details.



So sad. 43 Likes 3 Shares

More photos



Lets always try to help people around us with the little way we can to ease off their pain and frustration..



Very necessary. 27 Likes

It's a real shame that we have gotten to this level in this country. A fall out of the poor leadership we have and another reason we must kick that illiterate tribal religious fanatic out of Aso rock come 2019. 14 Likes 1 Share

damn

Obijulius:

Buhari has brought death and frustration to the same people who supported him with their last blood.



Suicide is never an option but we may never get the full details.



So sad. brainless post. brainless post. 17 Likes 2 Shares

rip. bad





DrDeji20:

I just won't stop blaming this buhari. the rate at which Nigerians are suffering since this man came to power, nothing has been done, you don't need anyone to tell you that Nigerians are impoverished , the suicidal rate just increased, oh we Nigerians missed GEJ a lot. we have been taken back to stone age by Buhari. the little people are earning they spend all on feeding alone. God forbid that I vote APC in 2019. we yorubas was used to achieve the aim of this wicked regime in 2015.. never will it happen again. Rip man !! 15 Likes 1 Share







Meanwhile, learn how to get funds for your business for free



https://schoolhome.com.ng/3-secrets-to-raising-capital-for-your-business-idea/ So sad, he should have just killed himself than committing suicideMeanwhile, learn how to get funds for your business for free

Stop deceiving ppl. somebody must have killed him. A deep forensics need to be done. 10 Likes

I just won't stop blaming this buhari. the rate at which Nigerians are suffering since this man came to power, nothing has been done, you don't need anyone to tell you that Nigerians are impoverished , the suicidal rate just increased, oh we Nigerians missed GEJ a lot. we have been taken back to stone age by Buhari. the little people are earning they spend all on feeding alone. God forbid that I vote APC in 2019. we yorubas was used to achieve the aim of this wicked regime in 2015.. never will it happen again. 24 Likes

SO SAD

ProjectNaija:

It's a real shame that we have gotten to this level in this country. A fall out of the poor leadership we have and another reason we must kick that illiterate tribal religious fanatic out of Aso rock come 2019. Ur uncle that committed suicide in 1999 was caused by buhari? Ur uncle that committed suicide in 1999 was caused by buhari? 11 Likes 1 Share

DrRasheed:

Stop deceiving ppl. somebody must have killed him. A deep forensics need to be done. U ve spoken like a detective. U ve spoken like a detective. 1 Like 1 Share

DrRasheed:

Stop deceiving ppl. somebody must have killed him. A deep forensics need to be done.

People commit suicide without any good reason. Read about Awolowo People commit suicide without any good reason. Read about Awolowo 7 Likes

There is nothing that is worth taking your life.

Good times come and go And so does bad times.

I'm a survivor 2 Likes

Buhari's regime have recorded the highest rate of suicidal death in the country and some wicked people will still be shouting 'sai baba'. 13 Likes

Okoroawusa:



Ur uncle that committed suicide in 1999 was caused by buhari?

Was Awolowo own also as a result of Buharri? Please free the president of these allegations. Was Awolowo own also as a result of Buharri? Please free the president of these allegations. 5 Likes

Jibril659:

brainless post. Oil parasite. 5 Likes

So sad

He shouldn't have taken his life no matter what

guess he couldn't bear "IT" anymore. R.I.P

He went to the airport and told them he wants to fly to heaven and they told him the only to heaven is if you die...... and here we have it

Buhari why? Buhari is responsible for this, buhari is a disaster. Yes Buhari why? Jubrin from Sudan why? 3 Likes

Obijulius:

Oil parasite. ipob tout. ipob tout. 1 Like 1 Share





No amount of headslamming could have helped you.



Jerusalem is Israel’s capital! Tell Buhari Trump said he is a mad man.



Jibril659:

ipob tout. Without my oil you will be like your brothers in Niger and Chad.No amount of headslamming could have helped you.Jerusalem is Israel’s capital! Tell Buhari Trump said he is a mad man. 6 Likes

Goodness gracious.. so sad . Hardship and frustration in our Society these days can cause depression which could lead to suicide. Not the solution anyway . Our leaders should be more sensitive. Everything seems to be in disintegration. From insecurity, strike, fuel scarcity, poor health services, and no electricity too. 1 Like

Hhmm

Obijulius:

Without my oil you will be like your brothers in Niger and Chad.



No amount of headslamming could have helped you.



Jerusalem is Israel’s capital! Tell Buhari Trump said he is a mad man.





you are not well. you are not well.

Quite unfortunate

Sad

I don't know why people rush to kill themselves, when death is sure for all in the end. You didn't give yourself life, why end it? Suicide is sheer cowardice! There are people going through worse problems than he was, yet they are hopeful for a better day. 3 Likes