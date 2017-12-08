My name is Akanni Bukunmi, a certified digital marketer. My career so far has hovered around sales/Business development, lead generation, marketing and a little bit of Web design. With my experience in SEO, online and offline, I provide outreach to various online outlets, monitor campaign statistics and analyze data. I am creative and personable with an attention for detail. My unique vision allows me to see various market segments to which a product or service may appeal and I have the ability to reach those audiences successfully.07030407370





Life Management Challenge!;;;



Good Morning



The thing is I used to have challenges in knowing how to live my life by myself. I always allowed people do things for me even when I really don't need interference in my life, at some point I got so depressed that life itself became useless to me. Finally I took to the ground and made a resolution at the beginning of 2017 to really live a meticulous life so as to know how to identify my own goals towards life or to know if the Devil or my village people are behind my problems. We are in December and I can say that I've been able to succeed in a way.



I want to guide people who are having these same issues or challenges of life through a 7 days life management/ problem solving programme from 11th to 18th December to start 2018 with good lifestyle



The challenge starts on 11th December, 2017. It is going to be FREE and remember challenging questions towards life are highly gonna be entertained.



A way of saying Thank You to all my friends for their support in 2017. It's gonna be on whatsapp. You can join via the link below:



*P.S I promise to kick you out of the group, If you post any advert, whether religious or non religious advert, post any joke or any business advert.*



*Do not join if you ain't interested*







