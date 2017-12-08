₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by Cutezt(m): 9:25am
Ororo service
Theme - How Mad is your madness
Is it a coincidence that the church is actually located inside Rochas Foundation in Jos?
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by Solidkay(m): 10:24am
Wetin we no go see for IMO Dear pastor, Your statue is under construction
2 Likes
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by ojmaroni247(m): 12:17pm
.... This kind countree I never see
1 Like
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by Oxster(m): 12:17pm
Imo imo##I tink de end time is starting from Imo state�
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by deebrain(m): 12:18pm
Thanks to the imo state governor for making his state, a joke even in the spiritual realm.
On a brighter side, the deliverance program is making enquiries. Meaning that despite the evolution of statues in the state, in addition to the hardship there, potential madness can still be cured.
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:18pm
Money must be made...Only in naija
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 12:18pm
Rochas and madness are closely related.
This confirms it
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by thorpido(m): 12:18pm
Out of the abundance of the heart........
The madness flows.
Do they think before coming up with a theme?
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by bro4u: 12:19pm
it's this type of program they play mad over you when it comes to tithe collection.
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by SportBlogger(m): 12:19pm
Madness
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by YoungMILITANT(m): 12:19pm
All this tithe pastors eh..
Lord, please, kukuma blow trumpet.
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by kimacent(m): 12:19pm
This Madness is really Mad
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by mirakz(m): 12:19pm
Solidkay:
Read well dear. na for Jos, not Imo.
2 Likes
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by qualityGod(m): 12:19pm
Fake
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by Colybaly: 12:19pm
Are they delivering mad people or are dey looking for mad people
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by jbreezy: 12:20pm
K
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by Chizzyjoyce(f): 12:20pm
Jo's and not Imo
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by Lazyreporta(m): 12:20pm
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by purem(m): 12:20pm
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by Darkseid(m): 12:20pm
Oxster:Use your head, where you see Imo state for there?
Just see the outline of the event, nothing about God or salvation there; just another church programme dedicated to sheeples.
2 Likes
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by Avatar(m): 12:20pm
I laughter
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by Dutchey(m): 12:21pm
laughing
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by vibrio(m): 12:22pm
That pastor deserves to be moulded!
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by Oxster(m): 12:22pm
Darkseid:
Whether Imo or jos,,,I saw Rochas There
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by chinonso653(m): 12:22pm
Solidkay:its in jos,nt imo.Fast Commenter
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by Darkseid(m): 12:24pm
Oxster:funny man
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by Oxster(m): 12:25pm
Darkseid:
Lolsss#Bro no be SO?
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by jy2kbeyond(m): 12:27pm
Lol, I must carry my baby. These guys are so creative.
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by psychologist(m): 12:28pm
Jesus wept
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by ollah1: 12:28pm
He must be a Ronaldo's fan
|Re: "How Mad Is Your Madness?" Church Poster In Jos (Photo) by Olachase(m): 12:29pm
The pastor understand Nigeria condition we all are mad
