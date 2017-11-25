₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,242 members, 3,959,948 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 02:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government (5448 Views)
Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) / Donated American Smart Cars To Anambra Police Commissioned By Obiano - PICS / Projects Commissioned By Governor Ayodele Fayose Today (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by nghubs1(m): 11:46am
The Enugu state government led by governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has commissioned WTC estate for Enugu residents.
According to a statement by Louis Amoke, and made available to NGHUBS.COM the new estate is in fulfilment of the governors campaign promise of providing an affordable modern, medium and low density residential estates in the state.
NGHUBS.COM also gathered that the WTC estate is comprised basically of two bedroom flats and its located at the heart Enugu state.
The statement read
Governor. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is delivering on his campaign promise to provide affordable modern, medium and low density residential estates in the state, through the newly reformed and innovative Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC), under the able and dynamic leadership of the General Manager, Hon. Chukwuemelie Agu.
These 22 model medium density 2-Bedroom flats at WTC Estate securely located within the heart of Enugu metropolis and provided with sites and services infrastructure such as quality asphalt roads, drainages, beautified security gates and pedestrian walkways, among other facilities, are almost completed by the Corporation for residential occupation.
The WTC Estate when fully developed "shall provide first class residence for about 200 households in a gated, decent, and serene environment".
This is just a tip of the iceberg of the mass modern housing projects by the corporation going on in the state for high, medium and low earners.
It is impressive to note that the present administration in Enugu State, through the innovative and visionary leadership of the ESHDC, is working tirelessly to solve the housing problems of the people of the state.
Truly, Enugu State is in the hands of God!
See photos of the estate below
http://nghubs.info/see-photos-of-the-new-estate-commissioned-by-the-enugu-state-government/
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by nghubs1(m): 11:47am
Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by YOUNGELDER1(m): 11:53am
Nice
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by python1: 12:03pm
Niger Delta oil money.
12 Likes
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by obailala(m): 12:19pm
python1:What sort of yeye talk is this?... Only the south west and the north gains from niger delta oil.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by python1: 12:51pm
obailala:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by iluvdonjazzy: 1:05pm
ok, so how mush for 3 br flat
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by raker300: 1:17pm
Igbos are getting ready for the coming of the new republic.
The deluded ones are busy running askew
New houses, new agriculture produce, new diplomatic ties currently ongoing in the east
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by Letslive: 1:21pm
Awah oyeil money
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by proeast(m): 1:22pm
Nice One!
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by omololu2020(m): 1:38pm
Niger delta oil money in action
7 Likes
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by ElPadrino33: 1:51pm
Welcome development but the structures look cheap, the contractor could have done a better job if he chose to. Our governments should keep up with laudable projects like this but make quality a top priority to ensure sustainability.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by asdfjklhaha(f): 1:52pm
Is not fine, it looks like a secondary school
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by philtex(m): 1:52pm
.
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by Ihatepork: 1:52pm
raker300:
mention 5 factories/manufacturing plants that have been commissioned in iboland this year? Just 5.
Lol Isn't this like the first or second housing project you guys are commissioning this year? Please tell us about the agricultural produce and diplomatic ties You guys are funny
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by ZeroShenanigan(m): 1:52pm
.
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by DTalented(m): 1:53pm
i see
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:55pm
This is nice.
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by ElPadrino33: 1:55pm
And I'm sure billions were budgeted for this
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by Olukat(m): 1:56pm
Very poor estate
Block wall no vegetation = Heat Estate
7 Likes
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by Civeli(m): 1:57pm
Nice one my brother.
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by olawamide042(m): 1:59pm
This is really nice..
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by Olachase(m): 1:59pm
@third pix he be like say na girls remain for that state where all dem guys day abi na dem full lagos
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by Mypeople2(m): 1:59pm
asdfjklhaha:Which one did your government build?
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by 8stargeneral: 1:59pm
Great job...Enugu state is working
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by jamjo: 1:59pm
nghubs1:
Why is it, our people find it hard to understands the importance of trees in landscaping.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by Chukazu: 2:00pm
It should have been more greenery...add some nature Life
No trees ,no flowers...nay!
No visible drainage
Let them instead work with private sector to build such Estate, this is gonna end up with family and friends
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by money121(m): 2:06pm
Nice one
Men @ Work.. Another Roofing Project Going on @ Ilisan-remo Ogun State
Are you Done with your woodwork and in Need of Quality Aluminium Roofing Sheet? Please Call/WhatsApp 08085310359
Customers Satisfaction is our Watch Word..
Kindly promote us by sharing this post. share it now!!
Steptile Design
Traffic Black
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by money121(m): 2:06pm
Make sense
Quotation for Shingles Design( Brown with black patches)
Client: Nairalander
Site Location: Golden Estate Mowe Ibafo Ogun State
Roofing 510sqm*2,900=1,479,000
Accessories
ridges caps 112m*1500=168,000
valley gutter 34m*1400=47,600
Bash board 14m*1500=21,000
Nails 5pkt(25kg)*7000=35,000
Sealant 5sets *4,000=20,000
Installation 510sqm*200=102,000
Transportation and loading, offloading=25,000
Grand Total=1,897,600
For Your Next Roofing Project.. Call/WhatsApp 08085310359
|Re: Photos Of WTC Estate Commissioned By Enugu State Government by money121(m): 2:07pm
Ok
Agency Fees / Roof Your House With A Complete Rest Of Mind....Check In (VIDEO) / Furnished & Serviced Apartments In Port Harcourt
Viewing this topic: TheDokita(m), Timmi, Chukwudip6, tellmoon(m), JohnQueen(m), siraj1402(m), estyvino(m), Pigsandidiots, Gbejohn, Mekky2010, agamevu, maberry(m), jimmbones, Omam4life, Kevsman(m), ladiesBOO(m), petraroot(m), Uyiii, ACE1010, Deeldorado, keemi(m), dynicks(m), Oluaso, feezy11(m), myboy2111(m), heayernu56(m), themano, IgboticGirl(f), joshrare(m), Wiseman5(m), igahdavid(m), Footballyarn(m), ducramsey99(m), money121(m), mjay(m), Whobedatte(m), redvektor(m), abuhjo, Nurudeen4all, kenny1795(m), Ytechconst(m), Bleiz(m), axhead(m), victorytry(m), kudosamass(m), wizzyenya(m), raker300, realmadrid1(m), iambijo(m), IBRAHIM203, Dmeji4444(m), Papasmal(m), Austin91, SamUtaji, sirxris(m), richtech, solihu(m), Nna17(m), b0rn2fuck(m), caleboxylic, Firearm(m), teftuzi(m), jacide1, MrBible, olagokeanike, princeemmy123(m), Xrayy(m), madenigga(m), colly377, izora, Johnnyessence, zuto4u(m), Oria1999, datola, Earthquake1, clily, honesty360(m), chuma1989, maballack(m), dsurest(m), ossaisly(m), mashoit and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9