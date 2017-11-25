



According to a statement by Louis Amoke, and made available to NGHUBS.COM the new estate is in fulfilment of the governors campaign promise of providing an affordable modern, medium and low density residential estates in the state.



NGHUBS.COM also gathered that the WTC estate is comprised basically of two bedroom flats and its located at the heart Enugu state.



The statement read



Governor. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is delivering on his campaign promise to provide affordable modern, medium and low density residential estates in the state, through the newly reformed and innovative Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC), under the able and dynamic leadership of the General Manager, Hon. Chukwuemelie Agu.



These 22 model medium density 2-Bedroom flats at WTC Estate securely located within the heart of Enugu metropolis and provided with sites and services infrastructure such as quality asphalt roads, drainages, beautified security gates and pedestrian walkways, among other facilities, are almost completed by the Corporation for residential occupation.



The WTC Estate when fully developed "shall provide first class residence for about 200 households in a gated, decent, and serene environment".



This is just a tip of the iceberg of the mass modern housing projects by the corporation going on in the state for high, medium and low earners.



It is impressive to note that the present administration in Enugu State, through the innovative and visionary leadership of the ESHDC, is working tirelessly to solve the housing problems of the people of the state.

Truly, Enugu State is in the hands of God!



See photos of the estate below



