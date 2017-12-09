₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,242 members, 3,959,948 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 02:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live (5278 Views)
EPL : Westham Vs Liverpool Today At 6:30 Pm / EPL : Manchester City Vs Westham Today At 4:00pm / Chelsea Vs Westham - 2 - 1 On 15th August 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Dyt(f): 12:01pm
West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart looks set to be dropped for Saturday's game against Chelsea, with Adrian expected to start.
Forward Javier Hernandez could be involved after five weeks out with a hamstring injury, and Winston Reid's similar problem will be assessed.
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte will be without midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who has an illness.
Out-of-favour defender David Luiz also remains sidelined with a knee injury.
http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42205607
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Whogoblog: 12:44pm
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Whogoblog: 12:44pm
Bad Match
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by RichiB(m): 12:44pm
CHELSEA to WIN, both team to SCORE, and UNDER 3.5....DM me letz bet
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 12:44pm
Full Time
West Ham 2 - 0 Chelsea
Let's bet
2 Likes
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by heryurh(m): 12:45pm
50k don dey ontop Chelsea , make them no fvck up oh
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by johnbuck81(m): 12:45pm
up Chelsea all the way.... moving up.
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Toflez(m): 12:46pm
Chelsea will win 0-2
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Oxster(m): 12:46pm
Am not a Chelsea fan,But Sure win for Them,Cos I tink City gonna drop point this weekend
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Forceup(f): 12:47pm
Blues 4 life...
3 points in the bag...
Shout out to my crush, Bakayoko!!
Try score today oo
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by oshe111(m): 12:49pm
optional1 hw d weekend
pls come n call our army, mat dn ready
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by oshe111(m): 12:49pm
optional1 hw d weekend
pls come n call our army, mat dn ready
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Colybaly: 12:51pm
Final league table
1 Like
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Menorax: 12:54pm
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by RoyalBlak007: 12:56pm
West Ham-1
Chelsea-2
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Dutchey(m): 12:57pm
as a chelsea fan, i want us to loose
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by deeLima86(m): 12:58pm
Westham oya come and collect your thing!
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Dutchey(m): 12:59pm
Forceup:u even resemble drinkwater
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by KardinalZik(m): 12:59pm
2 & Over (1.5). Stake reasonably and win.
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 1:00pm
2orGG X2
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Dutchey(m): 1:05pm
Like for a chelsea win
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Aubrey1(m): 1:06pm
Chelsea are expected to line up as follows:
Courtois ; Azpilicueta , Christensen , Cahill (c); Zappacosta , Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko , Alonso ; Hazard , Morata .
Subs: Caballero , Rudiger , Ampadu , Moses, Willian , Pedro , Batshuayi .
Formation: 3 - 5 - 2
#COYB
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by prinsam30(m): 1:08pm
chelshit yaff die finally today
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by teebaxy(m): 1:13pm
Forceup:Beauty so happy u r a Chelsea fan, u r indeed an epitome of beauty.... Guys keep off ur eyes
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by greiboy: 1:24pm
Optional1
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by BiadeFolar(m): 1:24pm
Forceup:Pls crush on Kante not that one
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Kamelot77(m): 1:28pm
just dey hope for Hazard nd morata goal
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by rasazee(m): 1:31pm
Game on
1 Like
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by rasazee(m): 1:35pm
Dutchey:get behind us Lucifer
1 Like
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by martinz1: 1:35pm
If your boyfriend/husband is not a Chelsea fan, you are still single,
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 1:36pm
e don hapun
Goal
1 Like
|Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by enemyofprogress: 1:37pm
It's a draw soup
1 Like
FACup: Mansfield Town Vs Liverpool (1 - 2) On 5th December 2012 / Is It A Sin For A Girl To Love Football? / Barca Needs To Buy Psg's Thiago Silva
Viewing this topic: Dreydoe, ehis05(m), kifeyous(m), galax1, Unik3030, Specialme124(f), igwejay67, Ufranklin92(m), Kelvinpam(m), mojounited(m), mekuso89(m), folaolumike(m), Jackhammer(m), VinBukky(m), GrAnDwEeZ(m), RichiB(m), Anyi44(m), jnrcess(m), Henrypraise41(m), AsogoTK(m), dfrost, adamawa, szen(m), imez23, mangala14(m), deeLima86(m), kecee99(m), RevT1, bronich, umbawo(m), Abukia404(f), sekem, Bobbybenard(m), tutman12(m), Techpaded(f), myners007, alcovex, nnachukz(m), Zanas, cydophobia(m), Lextronggroup, Jeromegwer, ricktnum, modestrichards, nsa60(m), SonsOfLiverpool(m), seyichem(m), Cope1(m), Imagine1(m), igeluma, westluska, sammieguze(m), adem30, Chynx(m), stopit, ace05(m), Shorsky1, emmie14, gbenga4231, Dayvhid(m), Kimcutie, Adewabdul, Cdec(m), agulion, aremuforlife(m), cenofmekzy, obafemee80(m), echobazz, dieBYfire, kuldude29(m), Highbeepeeh, meflow, Cladez(m), Foodforthought(m), nasilas(m), our9ja, mikelcj, Kyase(m), annie74(f), olagokeanike, KevinDein, Samojo4real(m), wearley21(m), eclecticbaron, mypersonalty, Welder(m), 912(m), Catalyst4real, chloride6, Ejomax77(m), santa007(m), SShadow(m), SonG113(m), ptaller(m), abbas01, oloriLFC(f), Thozi, 0temSapien, HIRAETH, microbaris, hucienda, Chrisrare, Ifeanyi4491(m), sweetsandy4luv(f), aklion, rasazee(m), Oxster(m), princeemmma(m), xtremetechy, Greatmind24, AMZYMAYO(m), kettykin, Xhaka100(m), butterflyl1on, biodunpro(m), Victornezzar and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11