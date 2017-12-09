₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,242 members, 3,959,948 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 02:36 PM

West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live (5278 Views)

EPL : Westham Vs Liverpool Today At 6:30 Pm / EPL : Manchester City Vs Westham Today At 4:00pm / Chelsea Vs Westham - 2 - 1 On 15th August 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Dyt(f): 12:01pm
West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart looks set to be dropped for Saturday's game against Chelsea, with Adrian expected to start.

Forward Javier Hernandez could be involved after five weeks out with a hamstring injury, and Winston Reid's similar problem will be assessed.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte will be without midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who has an illness.

Out-of-favour defender David Luiz also remains sidelined with a knee injury.


http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42205607
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Whogoblog: 12:44pm
grin grin grin
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Whogoblog: 12:44pm
Bad Match
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by RichiB(m): 12:44pm
CHELSEA to WIN, both team to SCORE, and UNDER 3.5....DM me letz bet angry
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 12:44pm
Full Time

West Ham 2 - 0 Chelsea

Let's bet angry

2 Likes

Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by heryurh(m): 12:45pm
50k don dey ontop Chelsea , make them no fvck up oh grin

Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by johnbuck81(m): 12:45pm
up Chelsea all the way.... moving up.
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Toflez(m): 12:46pm
Chelsea will win 0-2
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Oxster(m): 12:46pm
Am not a Chelsea fan,But Sure win for Them,Cos I tink City gonna drop point this weekend
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Forceup(f): 12:47pm
Blues 4 life...

3 points in the bag...

Shout out to my crush, Bakayoko!!

Try score today oo

kiss kiss
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by oshe111(m): 12:49pm
optional1 hw d weekend

pls come n call our army, mat dn ready
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by oshe111(m): 12:49pm
optional1 hw d weekend

pls come n call our army, mat dn ready
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Colybaly: 12:51pm
Final league table

1 Like

Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Menorax: 12:54pm
grin

Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by RoyalBlak007: 12:56pm
West Ham-1

Chelsea-2
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Dutchey(m): 12:57pm
as a chelsea fan, i want us to loose
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by deeLima86(m): 12:58pm
Westham oya come and collect your thing!

Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Dutchey(m): 12:59pm
Forceup:
Blues 4 life...
3 points in the bag...
Shout out to my crush, Bakayoko!!
Try score today oo
kiss kiss
u even resemble drinkwater
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by KardinalZik(m): 12:59pm
2 & Over (1.5). Stake reasonably and win.
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 1:00pm
2orGG X2
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Dutchey(m): 1:05pm
Like for a chelsea win
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Aubrey1(m): 1:06pm
Chelsea are expected to line up as follows:
Courtois ; Azpilicueta , Christensen , Cahill (c); Zappacosta , Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko , Alonso ; Hazard , Morata .
Subs: Caballero , Rudiger , Ampadu , Moses, Willian , Pedro , Batshuayi .

Formation: 3 - 5 - 2
#COYB
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by prinsam30(m): 1:08pm
chelshit yaff die finally today
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by teebaxy(m): 1:13pm
Forceup:
Blues 4 life...

3 points in the bag...

Shout out to my crush, Bakayoko!!

Try score today oo

kiss kiss
Beauty so happy u r a Chelsea fan, u r indeed an epitome of beauty.... Guys keep off ur eyes
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by greiboy: 1:24pm
Optional1 grin
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by BiadeFolar(m): 1:24pm
Forceup:
Blues 4 life...
3 points in the bag...
Shout out to my crush, Bakayoko!!
Try score today oo
kiss kiss
Pls crush on Kante not that one
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by Kamelot77(m): 1:28pm
just dey hope for Hazard nd morata goal
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by rasazee(m): 1:31pm
Game on

1 Like

Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by rasazee(m): 1:35pm
Dutchey:
as a chelsea fan, i want us to loose
get behind us Lucifer grin

1 Like

Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by martinz1: 1:35pm
If your boyfriend/husband is not a Chelsea fan, you are still single,
Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 1:36pm
e don hapun grin grin

Goal

1 Like

Re: West Ham United Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) - Live by enemyofprogress: 1:37pm
It's a draw soup

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

FACup: Mansfield Town Vs Liverpool (1 - 2) On 5th December 2012 / Is It A Sin For A Girl To Love Football? / Barca Needs To Buy Psg's Thiago Silva

Viewing this topic: Dreydoe, ehis05(m), kifeyous(m), galax1, Unik3030, Specialme124(f), igwejay67, Ufranklin92(m), Kelvinpam(m), mojounited(m), mekuso89(m), folaolumike(m), Jackhammer(m), VinBukky(m), GrAnDwEeZ(m), RichiB(m), Anyi44(m), jnrcess(m), Henrypraise41(m), AsogoTK(m), dfrost, adamawa, szen(m), imez23, mangala14(m), deeLima86(m), kecee99(m), RevT1, bronich, umbawo(m), Abukia404(f), sekem, Bobbybenard(m), tutman12(m), Techpaded(f), myners007, alcovex, nnachukz(m), Zanas, cydophobia(m), Lextronggroup, Jeromegwer, ricktnum, modestrichards, nsa60(m), SonsOfLiverpool(m), seyichem(m), Cope1(m), Imagine1(m), igeluma, westluska, sammieguze(m), adem30, Chynx(m), stopit, ace05(m), Shorsky1, emmie14, gbenga4231, Dayvhid(m), Kimcutie, Adewabdul, Cdec(m), agulion, aremuforlife(m), cenofmekzy, obafemee80(m), echobazz, dieBYfire, kuldude29(m), Highbeepeeh, meflow, Cladez(m), Foodforthought(m), nasilas(m), our9ja, mikelcj, Kyase(m), annie74(f), olagokeanike, KevinDein, Samojo4real(m), wearley21(m), eclecticbaron, mypersonalty, Welder(m), 912(m), Catalyst4real, chloride6, Ejomax77(m), santa007(m), SShadow(m), SonG113(m), ptaller(m), abbas01, oloriLFC(f), Thozi, 0temSapien, HIRAETH, microbaris, hucienda, Chrisrare, Ifeanyi4491(m), sweetsandy4luv(f), aklion, rasazee(m), Oxster(m), princeemmma(m), xtremetechy, Greatmind24, AMZYMAYO(m), kettykin, Xhaka100(m), butterflyl1on, biodunpro(m), Victornezzar and 113 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.