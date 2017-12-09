



Forward Javier Hernandez could be involved after five weeks out with a hamstring injury, and Winston Reid's similar problem will be assessed.



Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte will be without midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who has an illness.



Out-of-favour defender David Luiz also remains sidelined with a knee injury.





