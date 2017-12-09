₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by lillan042(f): 1:29pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvisny15guM
nawao
for this xmas period ooo
am not understanding @ alll
1 Like
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by python1: 1:31pm
Demolition of illegal structures?
Anambra and illegal structures
4 Likes
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by Abagworo(m): 1:57pm
This Rochas Okorocha is a wicked man o... He has extended the demolition to Awka.
13 Likes
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by LasGidiOwner: 2:04pm
frustrated old man..meet you on the Imo thread.
Abagworo:
5 Likes
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by ruggedised: 2:08pm
Abagworo:
demolition of eke ukwu market is a welcome development, but raising status and banning keke in this Christmas period is uncalled for
although obiano is a media governor
1 Like
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by LasGidiOwner: 2:18pm
ruggedised:
Why arr you people from Abia state cursed just your una state? You guys have never been seen discussing about your dead Abia state and how to rescue it.
Ok discuss this video from Abia.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFl1XnM4xAU
2 Likes
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by dannytoe(m): 2:21pm
after collecting their votes to retain seat, you want to improvish them the more with demolition?
Ipobians NoW!
4 Likes
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by ruggedised: 2:24pm
LasGidiOwner:
I don't have your time, this thread is about anambra, let's not derail
2 Likes
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by LasGidiOwner: 2:30pm
If derailing it can save Abia state..let us derail it bro.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFl1XnM4xAU
ruggedised:
1 Like
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by Bolustical: 2:35pm
If this were to be happening in Lagos and other APC states like Imo, some mentally lame flatichukwus would have been crying foul shouting victimisation and marginalisation claiming their traders were the target.
I hate development being politicised.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by ruggedised: 2:38pm
LasGidiOwner:
I'm so sure obiano have paid you Christmas bonus, come down to owerri 25th, i will be around. let's trash it out one on one. This argument is better off face to face8)
3 Likes
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by LasGidiOwner: 2:44pm
Let us discuss this one first..25th is still far
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFl1XnM4xAU
ruggedised:
2 Likes
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by BabaRamota1980: 2:59pm
Bolustical:
Thank you. Thats what i had in mind to write. This is what Ambode did, Ohanaeze labeled him ndigbo enemy #1. Where is Ohanaeze to see what Obiano is doing and here give him the enemy position 2?
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by Pavore9: 3:31pm
BabaRamota1980:Ironically Obiano's action will be rationalized. Personally am pro demolition of illegal structure because it does not bode well for the environment but government officials who allowed it to stand in the first place should be seen punished.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by Alariiwo: 3:49pm
Illegal structures full that Awka especially with dump sites littered everywhere.
Next is Onitsha and some areas around Nnewi. Obingo don vex
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by Deathslater: 3:51pm
LasGidiOwner:you this osu from umuohu village in uga you no dey shame?
1 Like
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by LasGidiOwner: 4:05pm
Deathslater:
Ok oo
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by Kokolet11: 4:09pm
ruggedised:sorry for calling you chino
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by Earthquake1: 4:32pm
python1:
The whole south west is an illegal structure
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by Kizyte(m): 5:32pm
Anambra, the best and most peaceful state in Nigeria
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by AxxeMan: 5:33pm
....
Be like say na Ijaw tenants dey stay for there ooo
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by dontgiveupp(f): 5:33pm
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by dieBYfire: 5:34pm
python1:
Since you life is illegal , maybe we should demolish it, Or what do you think?
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by Dannyset(m): 5:34pm
If this was one APC states!!!
Illegal structures are illegal and should be treated as such. Laws don't come with sentiment and emotion regardless of the government upholding it.
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by datola: 5:35pm
Usual practice by our governors after successful re/election.
1 Like
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by NLandIsHypocrit: 5:35pm
Evil and wicked government always have a way of punishing the masses for not voting for them or going against their wish. Obiano has been the Governor of Anambra for four consecutive years but never saw any reason to demolish the illegal structures in quote' until the Anambralians decided to register their displeasure in his wicked government by withdrawing their accents on the 18 November, few days later he suddenly remembered there were illegal structures in Awka and imminently Onitsha and the rest. This was the same measures Okoroawusa used to punish the Imolites; Buhari also entrenched the terrorist attacks by Fulani herdsmen to get at the 5%ters who didn't vote for him. I don't need anyone to tell me that this very action of Obiano was advised by his partner in crime (Okoroawusa) and that's his Christmas gift for the Anambra people. Let this yobbish action by Obiano confirm to those who ignominiously declined to admit that there were no genuine election in Anambra and that has left Obiano as the Governor of his own immediate family. May God punish him and Okoroawusa for every bit of pains they have caused the innocent citizens of their States.
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by Kingwizzy16(m): 5:37pm
Lol.. Awka no vote for am?
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by opeoye16: 5:38pm
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by Gkemz(m): 5:39pm
python1:
A fool talks not because he has something to say but he needed to release his foolishness. See wetin you do yourself.
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by lawalosky: 5:40pm
Abagworo:idiot!
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by honey001(m): 5:40pm
You won't see them here now to come and rant oooh, but if it is the state government from the other side that did this now, you will see them condemning the act.....
1 Like
|Re: Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) by kay29000(m): 5:43pm
Hmm
