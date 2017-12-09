Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Awka By Anambra Government Commences (Video) (3457 Views)

nawao





for this xmas period ooo



am not understanding @ alll nawaofor this xmas period oooam not understanding @ alll 1 Like



Anambra and illegal structures Demolition of illegal structures?Anambra and illegal structures 4 Likes

This Rochas Okorocha is a wicked man o... He has extended the demolition to Awka. 13 Likes







Abagworo:

This Rochas Okorocha is a wicked man o... He has extended the demolition to Awka. frustrated old man..meet you on the Imo thread. 5 Likes

Abagworo:

This Rochas Okorocha is a wicked man o... He has extended the demolition to Awka.

demolition of eke ukwu market is a welcome development, but raising status and banning keke in this Christmas period is uncalled for



although obiano is a media governor demolition of eke ukwu market is a welcome development, but raising status and banning keke in this Christmas period is uncalled foralthough obiano is a media governor 1 Like

ruggedised:





demolition of eke ukwu market is a welcome development, but raising status and banning keke in this Christmas period is uncalled for



although obiano is a media governor



Why arr you people from Abia state cursed just your una state? You guys have never been seen discussing about your dead Abia state and how to rescue it.



Ok discuss this video from Abia.







after collecting their votes to retain seat, you want to improvish them the more with demolition?

Ipobians NoW! 4 Likes

LasGidiOwner:









Why arr you people from Abia state cursed just your una state? You guys have never been seen discussing about your dead Abia state and how to rescue it.



Ok discuss this video from Abia.







I don't have your time, this thread is about anambra, let's not derail I don't have your time, this thread is about anambra, let's not derail 2 Likes









ruggedised:





I don't have your time, this thread is about anambra, let's not derail If derailing it can save Abia state..let us derail it bro. 1 Like

If this were to be happening in Lagos and other APC states like Imo, some mentally lame flatichukwus would have been crying foul shouting victimisation and marginalisation claiming their traders were the target.



I hate development being politicised. 15 Likes 3 Shares

LasGidiOwner:

If derailing it can save Abia state..let us derail it bro.







I'm so sure obiano have paid you Christmas bonus, come down to owerri 25th, i will be around. let's trash it out one on one. This argument is better off face to face8) I'm so sure obiano have paid you Christmas bonus, come down to owerri 25th, i will be around. let's trash it out one on one. This argument is better off face to face8) 3 Likes









ruggedised:



I'm so sure obiano have paid you Christmas bonus, come down to owerri 25th, i will be around. let's trash it out one on one. This argument is better off face to face8) Let us discuss this one first..25th is still far 2 Likes

Bolustical:

If this were to be happening in Lagos and other APC states like Imo, some mentally slow flatichukwus would have been crying foul shouting victimisation and marginalisation claiming their traders were the target.



I hate development being politicised.

Thank you. Thats what i had in mind to write. This is what Ambode did, Ohanaeze labeled him ndigbo enemy #1. Where is Ohanaeze to see what Obiano is doing and here give him the enemy position 2? Thank you. Thats what i had in mind to write. This is what Ambode did, Ohanaeze labeled him ndigbo enemy #1. Where is Ohanaeze to see what Obiano is doing and here give him the enemy position 2? 6 Likes 2 Shares

BabaRamota1980:





Thank you. Thats what i had in mind to write. This is what Ambode did, Ohanaeze labeled him ndigbo enemy #1. Where is Ohanaeze to see what Obiano is doing and here give him the enemy position 2? Ironically Obiano's action will be rationalized. Personally am pro demolition of illegal structure because it does not bode well for the environment but government officials who allowed it to stand in the first place should be seen punished. Ironically Obiano's action will be rationalized. Personally am pro demolition of illegal structure because it does not bode well for the environment but government officials who allowed it to stand in the first place should be seen punished. 4 Likes 1 Share

Illegal structures full that Awka especially with dump sites littered everywhere.



Next is Onitsha and some areas around Nnewi. Obingo don vex 4 Likes 1 Share

LasGidiOwner:







Why arr you people from Abia state cursed just your una state? You guys have never been seen discussing about your dead Abia state and how to rescue it.



you this osu from umuohu village in uga you no dey shame?

Deathslater:

ruggedised:





demolition of eke ukwu market is a welcome development, but raising status and banning keke in this Christmas period is uncalled for



although obiano is a media governor sorry for calling you chino sorry for calling you chino

python1:

Demolition of illegal structures?

Anambra and illegal structures

The whole south west is an illegal structure The whole south west is an illegal structure 8 Likes 1 Share

Anambra, the best and most peaceful state in Nigeria









Be like say na Ijaw tenants dey stay for there ooo







python1:

Demolition of illegal structures?

Anambra and illegal structures

Since you life is illegal , maybe we should demolish it, Or what do you think? Since you life is illegal , maybe we should demolish it, Or what do you think?

If this was one APC states!!!



Illegal structures are illegal and should be treated as such. Laws don't come with sentiment and emotion regardless of the government upholding it.

Usual practice by our governors after successful re/election. 1 Like

Evil and wicked government always have a way of punishing the masses for not voting for them or going against their wish. Obiano has been the Governor of Anambra for four consecutive years but never saw any reason to demolish the illegal structures in quote' until the Anambralians decided to register their displeasure in his wicked government by withdrawing their accents on the 18 November, few days later he suddenly remembered there were illegal structures in Awka and imminently Onitsha and the rest. This was the same measures Okoroawusa used to punish the Imolites; Buhari also entrenched the terrorist attacks by Fulani herdsmen to get at the 5%ters who didn't vote for him. I don't need anyone to tell me that this very action of Obiano was advised by his partner in crime (Okoroawusa) and that's his Christmas gift for the Anambra people. Let this yobbish action by Obiano confirm to those who ignominiously declined to admit that there were no genuine election in Anambra and that has left Obiano as the Governor of his own immediate family. May God punish him and Okoroawusa for every bit of pains they have caused the innocent citizens of their States.

Lol.. Awka no vote for am?





python1:

Demolition of illegal structures?

Anambra and illegal structures

A fool talks not because he has something to say but he needed to release his foolishness. See wetin you do yourself. A fool talks not because he has something to say but he needed to release his foolishness. See wetin you do yourself.

Abagworo:

This Rochas Okorocha is a wicked man o... He has extended the demolition to Awka. idiot! idiot!

You won't see them here now to come and rant oooh, but if it is the state government from the other side that did this now, you will see them condemning the act..... 1 Like