|Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by Mrop(m): 1:35pm
Beautiful actress Omoni Oboli and Chidinma looks so cute and adorable in this photos. Chidinma shared this photo on her page with the caption "#wivesonstriketherevolution out December 29….@omonioboli"
What are they even up-to self
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/checkout-this-adorable-photo-of-omoni-oboli-and-chidinma/
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by Mrop(m): 1:35pm
Chidinma short sha oo
1 Like
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by ShayGirl(f): 2:49pm
This girl is jst getting fatter everyday...besides, her make-up is much @ 2nd pix
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by IamLaura(f): 3:56pm
ShayGirl:You're right but they will soon come and label you a hater.
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by Brown14(m): 4:17pm
ShayGirl:hater.
1 Like
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by Macnnoli4(m): 4:48pm
Chidimma from unplait hair to one sided plait hair to ... Hair in progress
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by Larrey(f): 5:19pm
Chidinma is beautiful but this make up is too much
1 Like
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by Tamarapetty(f): 5:39pm
alright
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by GreatDreams: 6:17pm
I guess music is no longer paying off ....now turn to acting! Hmmmm, the hustle is real
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by dhamstar(m): 6:17pm
o
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by dhamstar(m): 6:19pm
dem be like mother and daughter
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by acme6(f): 6:19pm
She is so petite.
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by greenvillle: 6:20pm
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by Mopolchi: 6:20pm
Na marriage remain. Chidinma don bleach finish.
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by Articul8(m): 6:20pm
My crush chidinma
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by kay29000(m): 6:20pm
Nice pic. I guess most Nigerian musicians are now going the Nollywood way.
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by sisisioge: 6:21pm
Lovely...braids kept beckoning to me. Isn't the devil trying to mess with my front hair again so? Fashion is too pricy jare
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by enigmaticlion: 6:23pm
ShayGirl:that's the work of thick sperm
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by valdes00(m): 6:23pm
.
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by ofemigeorge(m): 6:23pm
ShayGirl:e coni u
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by YourTerror: 6:23pm
2 Lesbians.
As I look at them, I can picture Omoni Oboli giving chidimma A hard fingering in my mind.
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by punisha: 6:23pm
ok
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by valdes00(m): 6:24pm
IamLaura:Aunty, you talk am ooo
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by tolumizzy(m): 6:24pm
Slaying is your hubby
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by Dimmasharpzy(f): 6:25pm
lovely
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by Jubilancy(f): 6:25pm
Simply beautiful. .......... I love how Omoni interprets
Her scripts
|Re: Cute Photo Of Omoni Oboli And Chidinma by guuudy87: 6:25pm
Awesome beauties
