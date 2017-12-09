Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. (19387 Views)

Hey people. For the past four years, I seem to had a case of man boobs, it was quite small, however for the past four months, it seems to be growing bigger. If I was an obese person, I wouldn't worry too much about it but I am a lean person.





Its become very difficult to take my shirt off. Haven't even been to a doctor. I've done my research and the only way to eliminate is through surgery. Nothing about nigeria comes up in my search result and I'm beginning to thibk that it is not possible to get the surgery in Nigeria.

If it is, how much does it cost. Doctors in the houee and people who have had the surgery done on them, advice is needed.



Haven't been to the swimming pool in about 3 years. That bad 4 Likes 4 Shares





you left the whole thing to be critical, when you notice that why didn't you visit the hospital for a way forward 1 Like

Man boobs....start lifting weight,..boobs will gradually turn to muscles 69 Likes 2 Shares

Bro you're suffering from gynecomastia (Mans Boob)

It could be due to aging or hormone imbalances (which also shifts hormone levels) or because of certain medicines, including some: Antibiotics, Heart medicines, Anti-anxiety drugs. 5 Likes

Hi! Well first of all, the internet is not a hospital and you cannot get a definitive diagnosis based on one symptom. Not around here



Now, your condition, I'll call it symptom could be as a result of very many causes and in our environment, the commonest being liver cirrhosis and certain drugs I'll rather not mention for those others reading this.



Now, the principle of treatment is to treat the cause. My advice would be, see a doctor for evaluation and diagnosis. And he'll give you your treatment options.



Peace 10 Likes

u shuld see a doctor this is basically just gynecomastia hormone... There's a hospital in Lagos that carry out lots of surgical procedures Including liposuction... Grandville medical and laser.. All the best

Could be as a result of high estrogen levels. Get your blood work done and go see a doctor. Don't take my word for it but it could be caused by hormonal imbalances and pushing up your testosterone levels may do the trick.

Lift weights, stay off soy, be more active, get testosterone supplements (not steroids) etc. Google. But follow my advice at the top first. 6 Likes

more seriously, this is a symptom of the rare case of male breast cancer 2 Likes

The first thing is to visit an hospital to get professional help 1 Like

I will advice you to see a doctor first, we should not play with natters consigning our health, please see a doctor as soon as possible.



And how big are the boobs? are they as large as that of a female? If yes, then I think surgery Will be the only way. I just pray its not what I think it is



I will advice you to see a doctor first, we should not play with natters consigning our health, please see a doctor as soon as possible.

And how big are the boobs? are they as large as that of a female? If yes, then I think surgery Will be the only way. I just pray its not what I think it is

hormones imbalance

Hormonal inbalance .,......you need gym not to reduce ur breast size poo but to get it fit with your heart

You need medical help now

