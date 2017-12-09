₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by Mlazer: 3:42pm
Hey people. For the past four years, I seem to had a case of man boobs, it was quite small, however for the past four months, it seems to be growing bigger. If I was an obese person, I wouldn't worry too much about it but I am a lean person.
Its become very difficult to take my shirt off. Haven't even been to a doctor. I've done my research and the only way to eliminate is through surgery. Nothing about nigeria comes up in my search result and I'm beginning to thibk that it is not possible to get the surgery in Nigeria.
If it is, how much does it cost. Doctors in the houee and people who have had the surgery done on them, advice is needed.
Haven't been to the swimming pool in about 3 years. That bad
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by LifeIsGuhd(f): 3:48pm
Hmmm... add a photo...
Lalasticlala mynd44, someone needs help
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by Olachase(m): 3:53pm
Pictures first before I tell you what to do
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by chupachups: 4:27pm
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by Oma307: 4:31pm
you left the whole thing to be critical, when you notice that why didn't you visit the hospital for a way forward
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by omocalabar(m): 6:44pm
Man boobs....start lifting weight,..boobs will gradually turn to muscles
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by Dc4life(m): 6:44pm
Bro you're suffering from gynecomastia (Mans Boob)
It could be due to aging or hormone imbalances (which also shifts hormone levels) or because of certain medicines, including some: Antibiotics, Heart medicines, Anti-anxiety drugs.
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by ibnzubair(m): 6:45pm
Hi! Well first of all, the internet is not a hospital and you cannot get a definitive diagnosis based on one symptom. Not around here
Now, your condition, I'll call it symptom could be as a result of very many causes and in our environment, the commonest being liver cirrhosis and certain drugs I'll rather not mention for those others reading this.
Now, the principle of treatment is to treat the cause. My advice would be, see a doctor for evaluation and diagnosis. And he'll give you your treatment options.
Peace
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by banom(m): 6:45pm
attach pics
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by thickminaj(f): 6:45pm
u shuld see a doctor this is basically just gynecomastia hormone... There's a hospital in Lagos that carry out lots of surgical procedures Including liposuction... Grandville medical and laser.. All the best
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by lovelylad(m): 6:45pm
This one just weak me
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by elgramz: 6:45pm
In Reekado's voice..... Your problem dey for your chest o........ Baby own that..... Own those boobs and flaunt them
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by GeeString: 6:45pm
Nairalanders are wicked.
See them asking for pics instead of helping out.
Oboy, if you make that mistake, your name na sorry.
They'll meme the pic in a heartbeat.
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by danthamccoy(m): 6:45pm
Could be as a result of high estrogen levels. Get your blood work done and go see a doctor. Don't take my word for it but it could be caused by hormonal imbalances and pushing up your testosterone levels may do the trick.
Lift weights, stay off soy, be more active, get testosterone supplements (not steroids) etc. Google. But follow my advice at the top first.
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by Heywhizzy(m): 6:46pm
So you dey forbid breast.. I think say all men love boobs na
This is your perfect natural opportunity to give bobrisky a run for his money
more seriously, this is a symptom of the rare case of male breast cancer
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by Anney272(m): 6:46pm
Dem don suck ur boobs spiritually
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by doctorexcel: 6:46pm
The first thing is to visit an hospital to get professional help
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by engrMikemd(m): 6:46pm
pinshure or adonbilit
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by b3llo(m): 6:46pm
Pics or I don't believe it!
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by donblade85555(m): 6:46pm
Like seriously u have not visited a doctor?
I will advice you to see a doctor first, we should not play with natters consigning our health, please see a doctor as soon as possible.
And how big are the boobs? are they as large as that of a female? If yes, then I think surgery Will be the only way. I just pray its not what I think it is
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man in the making. visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by Godswillnwaoma(m): 6:46pm
hormones imbalance
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by funshajo04: 6:46pm
where is the pics?
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 6:46pm
...
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 6:46pm
pictures or .......
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by Darkseid(m): 6:46pm
Pictures of your bobbee or no advice.
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by millionboi2: 6:47pm
Hormonal inbalance .,......you need gym not to reduce ur breast size poo but to get it fit with your heart
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by seunny4lif(m): 6:47pm
Pics please
You need medical help now
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by bughead: 6:47pm
Mlazer:pics or I don't believe
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by lyterydim(m): 6:47pm
Hit the gym bro...
Bench press gonna do the magic
|Re: Help, I'm A Guy Who's Growing Breasts. by IniwavesCME(m): 6:47pm
Where is the pishur jor
