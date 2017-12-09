₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,332 members, 3,960,272 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 06:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) (13578 Views)
Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car / A Nigerian Photoshopped Gele On Rihanna's Head (Photos) / Photoshopped Engagement Picture Of Wizkid And Lindaikeji (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by praizblog: 4:00pm
Photoshop photo of Davido and Kim Kardashian.
What type of Davido song do you suggest Davido should sing for Kim Kardashian?
They are cool together tho. Or what do you think?
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/see-this-traditional-wedding-photo-of-davido-and-kim-kardashian/
1 Like
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by praizblog: 4:01pm
May b...... Dt song that he featured Olamide... Money
See more hilarious Photoshop photo of them here http://www.praizeupdates.com/see-this-traditional-wedding-photo-of-davido-and-kim-kardashian/
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by Olachase(m): 4:02pm
Looking cute, buh yoruba culture is bless sha
If I can get 1k like, Mr seun promise to give me one cow for Christmas
Meanwhile please don't forget to check my profile picture and signature
13 Likes
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by Kalashnikov102(m): 4:03pm
may kanye katch am!!
1 Like
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by emmyquan: 4:14pm
see davido BIG head
7 Likes
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by DiasyTD(f): 4:16pm
Kanye fall on Davido
2 Likes
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by faorex(m): 4:37pm
The photo looks cute...
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by Ololanla: 5:28pm
LOL
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by Emac34: 5:28pm
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by buskie13(m): 5:28pm
the picture no fine
2 Likes
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by momodub: 5:29pm
Nice photo shop
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by yankison(m): 5:29pm
praizblog:
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by waloma(m): 5:29pm
Lols
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by celestialAgent(m): 5:29pm
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by Roon9(m): 5:30pm
*Pardon me, but I feel this postof mine makes more sense*
SOCIALISM: You have two cows, and you give one to your neighbor.
COMMUNISM: You have two cows, the government takes both and gives you milk.
FASCISM: You have two cows, the government takes both and sells you milk.
NAZISM: You have two cows, the government takes them and kills you.
CAPITALISM: You have two cows, you sell one and buy a male. You multiply your cows and there is economic growth. You sell them, you retire and you live on your profits.
MODERN CAPITALISM: You have two cows, you sell one and buy a male. You multiply your cows and you buy those of your neighbors. The latter become your shepherds, you pay them in monkey currencies and they die poor.
AMERICAN SOCIETY: You have two cows, you sell one and you have to make the other one to produce milk like 4 cows. By dint of producing beyond her capacity, she dies. You take a consultant to understand this death.
FRENCH SOCIETY: You have two cows, you go on strike because you want a third.
GERMAN SOCIETY: You have two cows, you modify them so that they live 100 years, eat once a month and treat themselves.
CHINESE SOCIETY: You have two cows, you sell milk to your compatriots and you produce plastic milk to export to the rest of the world.
BLACK/ AFRICAN SOCIETY: You have two cows, you eat them all the same day and you dream that donors or the international community give you others. You go to a church and hope for miracle cattle. You fast 40 days and 40 nights without eating or drinking so that the cows will fall from Heaven. At last You die in extreme poverty
( Many thanks to the unknown author )
18 Likes
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by pwiz(m): 5:30pm
I can do better
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by DwayneChuks(m): 5:30pm
Kim na somebody's wife o
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by Kizyte(m): 5:30pm
Women have proven to be the most dangerous creature on Earth!
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by Nonnyflex(m): 5:30pm
H
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by lovelylad(m): 5:31pm
You tried ,but don't let kanye west see it o
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by coolfredo(m): 5:32pm
Ok
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by dontgiveupp(f): 5:32pm
Don't be a victim of scam and rippers anymore!!!,I buy itunes,amazon,vanilla, walmart and other E-cards at a cool rate. ., please visit my thread for more info @ http://www.nairaland.com/4221116/buy-other-e-cards-good-rate#63076588 or you can chat me up on •• +234*8160942210 ••, a trial will Convince you .may jah bless our hustle
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by philEscobar(m): 5:32pm
Kanye no get joy o David use ur head dis photoshop wan set up MA GUY RUN.!
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by ashawopikin(m): 5:34pm
praizblog:i wanna um um um um kim kardashian in the back of my brand new bentley
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by olawamide042(m): 5:34pm
Nice photoshop..
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by loadedvibes: 5:34pm
Another man wife
1 Like
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by Preetiex(f): 5:35pm
dey look good. `IF' is d song
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by iamloski(m): 5:35pm
Nonsense,the person whu did the photoshop is jobless and needs a. Job, people seeking. Attention everywhere.
1 Like
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by Gkemz(m): 5:36pm
You want snatch someone's wife. Make kanye no catch you.
1 Like
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by Heywhizzy(m): 5:37pm
nonsense photoshop.. rubbish topic
Nairaland has lost it credibility.. so if I photoshop wizkid and Amber Rose, I should be expecting fp, pathetic indeed
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by michael142(m): 5:41pm
buskie13:
I can relate oh especially for dating work
|Re: Traditional Wedding Photo Of Davido And Kim Kardashian (Photoshopped) by Yusfunoble(m): 5:42pm
Download New Music ; Without My Heart Tiwa Savage Ft Don Jazzy / My Charity Foundation Started In Ghana, I Have Never Been To Malaysia: Churchill / Banky W, Kanu Nwankwo, Funke Akindele, Sasha P @ The Olympic Relay
Viewing this topic: veeveanO(f), Jimmyblaze(m), julietene(f), hholar(m), tayor33, Mrwealth933, Olusola147(m), upchair(m), Jay31, montumonami(m), crackhouse(m), Jake101(f), Surd2121(m), ferdison(m), mruwaifo(m), yungchief(m), favor2016, moomanpg, IamHeWrites, Milo96(m), skywalker495, chelsea4su(f), romeorailss, dejidejavu, ibiruk38, Edwin3096(m), modafhukajames(f), ewomazino2017(m), kunlef1, salexat(m), Benitogucci(m), fasmukol, lovethchioma(f), fabulous0706, Scout60(m), Superrmayorr(m), Wizzoe360, fakuta(f), hayormakaay(m), mayana(m), Universities, miracool946, perry1988(m), MRAKBEE(m), kylie01, yemmynath(m), yemaldo(m), Godwritten, Getrich47(m), calebfm(m), benkenmusical(m), Kingdavidoduse(m), elolove(m), Kemimarch16(f), bignene(m), reminiscing(f), Ahmad4452(m), fadasss, prince994(m), olatuns2016, Sterope(f), prettyamebo, PETERENI1(m), armyjassy101(m), Geepapa, Topccy007(m), Bonjoro, dubxy(m), meliziz12(m), DestinyToRule(m), Kingiyke22(m), Olafemiwa, salamudeen(m), hoMegas(m), waledeji(m), Section7, Ovaiegbe(m), dollarnaira, conductor11, samsof1, OGKushDiet(m), Gratefulheart24, 2sizzlin(m), SHEAU(m), Iamrespected1, Mayorsholly(m), Sunclinton(m), GreatDreams, underwater and 160 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16