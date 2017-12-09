*Pardon me, but I feel this postof mine makes more sense*



SOCIALISM: You have two cows, and you give one to your neighbor.



COMMUNISM: You have two cows, the government takes both and gives you milk.



FASCISM: You have two cows, the government takes both and sells you milk.



NAZISM: You have two cows, the government takes them and kills you.



CAPITALISM: You have two cows, you sell one and buy a male. You multiply your cows and there is economic growth. You sell them, you retire and you live on your profits.



MODERN CAPITALISM: You have two cows, you sell one and buy a male. You multiply your cows and you buy those of your neighbors. The latter become your shepherds, you pay them in monkey currencies and they die poor.



AMERICAN SOCIETY: You have two cows, you sell one and you have to make the other one to produce milk like 4 cows. By dint of producing beyond her capacity, she dies. You take a consultant to understand this death.



FRENCH SOCIETY: You have two cows, you go on strike because you want a third.



GERMAN SOCIETY: You have two cows, you modify them so that they live 100 years, eat once a month and treat themselves.



CHINESE SOCIETY: You have two cows, you sell milk to your compatriots and you produce plastic milk to export to the rest of the world.



BLACK/ AFRICAN SOCIETY: You have two cows, you eat them all the same day and you dream that donors or the international community give you others. You go to a church and hope for miracle cattle. You fast 40 days and 40 nights without eating or drinking so that the cows will fall from Heaven. At last You die in extreme poverty



( ​Many thanks to the unknown author​ ) 18 Likes