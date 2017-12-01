₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by Angelanest: 6:00pm
Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), gunned down a serial armed robber, kidnapper and notorious cultist after heavy shoot-out in Rivers state. The alleged hoodlum who was reportedly nabbed with five loaded Ak47 magazines and a riffle including an asoorted charm - had his corpse displayed after being killed by the security operatives in gun battle.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/sars-operatives-kill-notorious-armed-robbercultist-charm-rivers-photos.html
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by ladyF(f): 6:01pm
These SARS people again. I hope they didn't kill an innocent person.
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by 4Ken: 6:06pm
Story. The officers in other police department can do that. #EndSars
only one man #cultist #kidnapper #armrobber
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by jerryunit48: 6:09pm
Wow ! Very good, even with all the jazz the man still kpe
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by MrBen10(m): 6:10pm
Sars Killed a notorious cultist and serial arm robber??
Which armrobber goes around with an AK47 riffle alone on a bright daylight??
This is another innocent man under the mercy of SARS.
SARS has been killing innocent Nigerians who couldn't meet up to their demands since ages.
Sometime last two month, one told me he will fire me and nothing will happen and his colleagues where saying they know how to write a report on my behalf, and i was just jokingly calling him bro just to cool his temper and they later extorted 3k from me after much argument, my crime was that i had an Army Sticker on my bike and it was given to me by my elder bro who is in Maiduguri now, his number was off on that incident
SARS has been killing innocent Nigerians and tag them armrobbers, how can a lone arm robber engaged SARS on a shootout, who was there withness and where did it happened
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by OrestesDante(m): 6:11pm
∆ There is something fishy in this scene. What do they mean by gun battle? With one person? mtchew...
SARS have killed an innocent man to redeem their lost image. I believed the gun and the so called charm were placed on the guy's stomach. The hoodlums here are the SARS
RIP Innocent charm man!!!
#EndSars... ∆
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by boss01: 6:18pm
#reformSARS. This Is what we want and not harassing people
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by Evablizin(f): 6:19pm
#ENDSARS#? Yes ENDSARS,Special Arm Robbery Squad is trying to save their face.
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by OrestesDante(m): 6:20pm
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by autotrader014(m): 6:24pm
I dont trust this people one bit, this man could be an innocent man, they killed him and tagged him armed robber. Thats how dey operate, especially if you dont have cash to give them. This SARS men are the real robbers
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by Enoma222(m): 6:25pm
#ReformSaRs
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by autotrader014(m): 6:26pm
Exactly, gun battle with one man.. Trust me, that man is an innocent man. I have seen wat dis people can do, they dont have value for humans..
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by Keneking: 6:28pm
Too bad
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by Nwodosis(m): 6:31pm
How are we sure that those stuff were not placed on him by our hardworking (in quote) SARS to justify his killing?
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by ademasta(m): 7:15pm
EndSARS...
KILLING INNOCENT SOULS TO CONVINCE US TO HAVE A CHANGE OF MIND THAT SARS IS WORKING.
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by amunkita(m): 7:20pm
If u guyz succeed in rooting out SARS/Police, I hope u guyz re ready to revive Voltron to defend us from High end criminals
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by Hozier: 7:21pm
I understand that SARS have a lot bad eggs amongst them which as a result makes them in the bad books of Nigerians, but can we at least be sensible for once here?
Armed Robbers or cultists terrorize Nigerians, Nigerians will blame the Police for not being able to defend them.
Police defends Nigerians against robbers or cultists, Nigerians still blame the Police for killing or arresting robbers because they think they might be innocent. They are sitting comfortably in their sitting room, probably watching the news on the TV or reading it on their phone but instantaneously conclude that thief must be innocent.
If Nigerians would always believe every caught robber or cultist is innocent, then what's the point of having any security agency?
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by crackhouse(m): 7:28pm
good
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by olawamide042(m): 7:37pm
See as intestine commot.............
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by OrestesDante(m): 9:11pm
olawamide042:
∆ modified ∆
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by b3llo(m): 9:13pm
#iStandWithSARS
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by idris4r83(m): 9:17pm
Chineke
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by Day2logic(m): 9:19pm
Na Sars be all these people wey wear different shoes?
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by exlinkleads(f): 9:19pm
Good - That is the work SARS should be doing and that is why they are Special Anti-Robbery Squad
- Not molesting and intimidating innocent people on the road.
- I hope they didn't kill an innocent citizen wey no gree give them money and label him a kidnapper and armed robber, come carry juju drop for him body.
- I know what am saying because SARS don carry my friend before and carry him to all those notorious places wey dem dey smoke ganja and threatened to kill him there if he no comply.
In fact I will still type #EndSARS
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by johnstar(m): 9:20pm
Weldone
Na dis kind ppl una suppose dey battle with
Not Normal ppl
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by izzy4shizzy(m): 9:20pm
They are two types of Sars
1.Sars wey the make beat
2.Sars wey the beat
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by ct2(m): 9:20pm
are those his intestine? feel like eating Kaya shiki in hausa ,,,,,orishirishi in yoruba
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by histemple: 9:20pm
4Ken:
I wonder oh!
Only one man with "five loaded AK47 magazines and walking alone? Who does that?
Must they kill him, why can't they clear his legs and get more useful information during confession?
Who removed his shoes or was he walking on barefoot?
I seriously doubt this story.
|Re: Notorious Armed Robber With Charm Killed By SARS After Gun Battle. Graphic Pics by jericco1(m): 9:20pm
RIP
