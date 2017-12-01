₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by Angelanest: 6:17pm
A trailer which was conveying bottles of drink exploded and went up in flames yesterday at P.T.I junction in Warri area of Delta state. The cause of the explosion was not revealed as at the time of filing this report as residents gathered in their numbers to put out the fire.
The truck was totally destroyed in the fire incident.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/trailer-conveying-drinks-catches-fire-motion-warri-delta-state-photos.html
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by Angelanest: 6:17pm
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by Angelanest: 6:18pm
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 6:18pm
This Buhari sef
Bad news everywhere
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by Keneking: 6:27pm
Any insurance?
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by TherWasACountry: 6:27pm
Na wa
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by mikejj(m): 6:37pm
warri night flyers are involved here
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by seunlly(m): 9:20pm
Warri boys no dey carry last for this matter
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by gebest: 9:21pm
what about the bear? i hope it did not distroy
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:21pm
Nawa oooo. Are bottles empty abi drinks dey insde em??
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 9:22pm
∆ The truck must have been looted... Because me no dey see any drink again oooo... Awon boys!!! ∆
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by deco22(m): 9:23pm
This trucks used to carry drinks sef Always look rickety,i am sure the engine overheated or something.
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by ct2(m): 9:24pm
I Just hope it dint affect the beer .because na that one go worst pass
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by Ayopredict: 9:24pm
Chaii, wasted drinks
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by ud4u: 9:25pm
Is a pity, thank God no life was lost
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by segebase(m): 9:25pm
k
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by jordanobi73(m): 9:26pm
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by obaataaokpaewu: 9:27pm
OK... My landlord told me about this yesterday
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by twilliamx: 9:27pm
Hot drinks anyone?
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by BRAINZBox(m): 9:28pm
Yesterday eve...if am correct. Saw this truck when it was whole, was coming from sapele side.
Na wao.....all those shepe for Christmas just waste...�
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by Spaxon(f): 9:28pm
gebest:
Chai
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by Divay22(f): 9:30pm
Over heat
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by Heywhizzy(m): 9:32pm
A huge loss to my Isoko/Urhobo/Ijaw/Itsekiri brothers
Shekpe is necessary for healthy living
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by Afamed: 9:33pm
Ayopredict:All bottles were empty.
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by kay29000(m): 9:36pm
Hmm
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by Gboronstical: 9:41pm
Afamed:[quote author=Afamed post=63135579
The Vehicle was convening empty bottles from Beta Glass I guess
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by ofemigeorge(m): 9:42pm
For warri....
If na coke, no body go touch am
But if na ogogoro, Omo na serve your sef,make truck dey burn dey go.
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by psalmhorah(m): 9:54pm
Jesus
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by AFONJAPIG(f): 9:55pm
buhari is a goat
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by Richardabbey(m): 9:55pm
Dis Buhari Self , Rip To D Driver
|Re: Truck Carrying Bottles Of Drink Goes Up In Flames In Warri Area Of Delta. Photos by Adamna(f): 9:55pm
ofemigeorge:
(0) (Reply)
