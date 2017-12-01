



The truck was totally destroyed in the fire incident.



Source; A trailer which was conveying bottles of drink exploded and went up in flames yesterday at P.T.I junction in Warri area of Delta state. The cause of the explosion was not revealed as at the time of filing this report as residents gathered in their numbers to put out the fire.The truck was totally destroyed in the fire incident.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/trailer-conveying-drinks-catches-fire-motion-warri-delta-state-photos.html