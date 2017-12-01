Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) (8507 Views)

The victims, Aniekan Harry and Uche Okoli hail from Uruan and Eastern Obolo local government areas in Akwa Ibom state respectively.The victims were in SSS 2 class.



According to report,an the incident happened between 11a.m and 12pm on Thursday beside Esuene beach in Eket.The students had visited the area on grounds of playing football before the day of the sad incident.The students who were eight in number left the school premises without informing the school management.



Recounting the ugly scenario, Master Owen Oscar, one of the eight students who accompanied the victims, said that the match that was to be played with the rival school was postponed, so since they had no exam, they decided to go to the area to have some fun.



(Photo -Aniekan Harry (left) Uche Okoli (right) with friends on the day of the incident)





Too bad.... RIP

This is nt there first time of going to dat river i guess, bt dey were exposed by dis ugly incident.



So sad. RIP



I hope dis wil teach dos who sneak out of school a lesson. 1 Like









∆ RIP to them both. ∆

So sad. RIP.





they went to swim ..while their parents are thinking about how things will be better for them..



Rip to the dead and I pray God console their parents..



"How the parents go take drown their sorrows when ordinarily tears sabi swim"



paraphrased from Erigga's deathbed lyrics









May God strengthen their families and loved ones

Young chaps

So sad

Sad

Rip... but wetin den find go river for this Christmas period ni...



imagine how dia parents will be feeling now.



Oh lord

Order my(Our) steps

In Jesus name.

Amen. 1 Like

Notin dey dis life sha..

The soul is the caretaker of the body,once it departs,ur body will never remain the same

May God guide us 2 Likes

How come their mouths became so swollen.Hmmmm!!!!God av mercy oh... 11 Likes 1 Share

very sad, but hope they didn't go to the place for initiation into olugbo or itu

in 2pac voice-i wonder why some young nigga ever die

Its sad.



Look how swollen their mouths got from gulping water & fighting for their young lives.



Please no idiotic hypocrite should come here bashing them for sneaking out of school.



We all did it in one form or another - boys sneaking off to play ball or PS & girls sneaking off to see their bfs. Its all part of growing up.



If you didn't do these then you must be a very boring fart. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Rip boiz

Damn! How come both boys died having a hard-on.

RIP. So sad

Kids and shenanigans tho

RIP



But wait ooo why is life this wicked they could not float when they were alive but see how they are floating efforlessly now like boat,

DEVIL WHY WHY



Please check out this my post here



Use to sneak out of sch to swim in my secondary school days......but here i'm today...Thanks to those seniors dat always come to beat us and drag us back to sch... 6 Likes 1 Share

The red blood cells became turgid after taking too much water in an hypotonic solution and eventually bursted



RIP to these lads. 1 Like

Nawaooo

so sad. y is their mouths open like that?

That river isn't an ordinary one for their mouths to be swollen like that..



How sad! May God grant their souls eternal rest! 1 Like

sonofoluku:

Rip boyz may God have mercy on us the death rate is so high......

Why did their mouth get so swollen chineke fight for us oh amen. 1 Like

rip

Heywhizzy:

Ur mind strong anyhow like say e sabi gym Ur mind strong anyhow like say e sabi gym 3 Likes