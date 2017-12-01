₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 8:31pm
Two students of Alex Secondary School, Idua in Eket local government have drowned in the Qua Iboe River,Eket close to Senator Helen Esuene’s residence.
The victims, Aniekan Harry and Uche Okoli hail from Uruan and Eastern Obolo local government areas in Akwa Ibom state respectively.The victims were in SSS 2 class.
According to report,an the incident happened between 11a.m and 12pm on Thursday beside Esuene beach in Eket.The students had visited the area on grounds of playing football before the day of the sad incident.The students who were eight in number left the school premises without informing the school management.
Recounting the ugly scenario, Master Owen Oscar, one of the eight students who accompanied the victims, said that the match that was to be played with the rival school was postponed, so since they had no exam, they decided to go to the area to have some fun.
(Photo -Aniekan Harry (left) Uche Okoli (right) with friends on the day of the incident)
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by agadaone1(m): 8:34pm
Too bad.... RIP
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by ehbellsho(m): 8:49pm
This is nt there first time of going to dat river i guess, bt dey were exposed by dis ugly incident.
So sad. RIP
I hope dis wil teach dos who sneak out of school a lesson.
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:53pm
∆ RIP to them both. ∆
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:24pm
So sad. RIP.
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 10:11pm
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 10:12pm
they went to swim ..while their parents are thinking about how things will be better for them..
Rip to the dead and I pray God console their parents..
arrgh!!!
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 10:12pm
"How the parents go take drown their sorrows when ordinarily tears sabi swim"
paraphrased from Erigga's deathbed lyrics
May God strengthen their families and loved ones
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 10:12pm
Young chaps
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by ibkgab001: 10:13pm
So sad
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by level10: 10:13pm
Sad
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 10:13pm
Rip... but wetin den find go river for this Christmas period ni...
imagine how dia parents will be feeling now.
Oh lord
Order my(Our) steps
In Jesus name.
Amen.
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by anyimontana(m): 10:15pm
Notin dey dis life sha..
The soul is the caretaker of the body,once it departs,ur body will never remain the same
May God guide us
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by sonofoluku: 10:15pm
How come their mouths became so swollen.Hmmmm!!!!God av mercy oh...
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by castrol180(m): 10:15pm
very sad, but hope they didn't go to the place for initiation into olugbo or itu
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by dancok(m): 10:16pm
in 2pac voice-i wonder why some young nigga ever die
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by GeeString: 10:16pm
Its sad.
Look how swollen their mouths got from gulping water & fighting for their young lives.
Please no idiotic hypocrite should come here bashing them for sneaking out of school.
We all did it in one form or another - boys sneaking off to play ball or PS & girls sneaking off to see their bfs. Its all part of growing up.
If you didn't do these then you must be a very boring fart.
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by Dicksonpal: 10:17pm
Rip boiz
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by Hozier: 10:17pm
Damn! How come both boys died having a hard-on.
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by 9ja083(f): 10:17pm
RIP. So sad
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by magabounce(m): 10:17pm
Kids and shenanigans tho
RIP
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by fecta: 10:17pm
Rip
But wait ooo why is life this wicked they could not float when they were alive but see how they are floating efforlessly now like boat,
DEVIL WHY WHY
Please check out this my post here
http://www.nairaland.com/4224861/random-thoughts-fecta
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by ayoomoba1(m): 10:17pm
Use to sneak out of sch to swim in my secondary school days......but here i'm today...Thanks to those seniors dat always come to beat us and drag us back to sch...
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by seankay(m): 10:18pm
The red blood cells became turgid after taking too much water in an hypotonic solution and eventually bursted
RIP to these lads.
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 10:18pm
Nawaooo
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by bs81(m): 10:18pm
so sad. y is their mouths open like that?
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by ShayGirl(f): 10:19pm
That river isn't an ordinary one for their mouths to be swollen like that..
How sad! May God grant their souls eternal rest!
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by deavicky(m): 10:19pm
sonofoluku:honestly it caught my attention too
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by Mrjaz(m): 10:19pm
Rip boyz may God have mercy on us the death rate is so high......
Why did their mouth get so swollen chineke fight for us oh amen.
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by doctorcharles: 10:20pm
rip
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by level10: 10:20pm
Heywhizzy:
Ur mind strong anyhow like say e sabi gym
|Re: 2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by dieBYfire: 10:20pm
RIP
