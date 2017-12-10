Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) (5614 Views)

Popular nollywood actress has shared some shots from a movie location in Abeokuta.



According to her, she says this is her first time of shooting from Abeokuta in Ogun state.



She also confesses that she likes the movie location and urges fans to wait for the new movies that is being cooked.



The movie will be titled;



"Wetin women want"

Oge's fan are now eagerly waiting for this one to be released.



Watch some shots from the movie location in Abeokuta:



More from the source



Ok

There's something about Oge's looks. Or how she makes her face, like she's permanently angry about something. Tho, she's pretty. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Beautiful lady with invisible puppy







I have all hope of getting fat, I could remember vividly what she looked like some years back



#TeamSlimBody See Yansh ...I have all hope of getting fat, I could remember vividly what she looked like some years back#TeamSlimBody

she looks like someone who is so pained about something deep...her facial expression is so vile.. 2 Likes 1 Share

sirBLUNT:

she looks like someone who is so pained about something deep...her facial expression is so vile.. But there are some shots from the location that she is still wearing a smiling face. But there are some shots from the location that she is still wearing a smiling face. 1 Like

campuspeep:



But there are some shots from the location that she is still wearing a smiling face. am not disputing that..but the more u look at her smiles..the more u see beyond the smile,some hidden deep i maybe wrong though am not disputing that..but the more u look at her smiles..the more u see beyond the smile,some hidden deep i maybe wrong though

sirBLUNT:

am not disputing that..but the more u look at her smiles..the more u see beyond the smile,some hidden deep i maybe wrong though

Fine girl

with all dat ass she's still single?? wen adesuwa wit her little ass is happily married now

Well-done ma

Honestly, dunno know artistes do it, especially those that act romantic scene.



Don't think I'll like to have a partner who acts oo, expect say na 'reverend-sister' or maybe action movies with no kissing o she dey act.

Lol.

Afam Afam

Why is no one noticin her long jaw line?

sirBLUNT:

she looks like someone who is so pained about something deep...her facial expression is so vile..

she looks semi retardedd she looks semi retardedd

She don broke and now back to hustle.

Make she no steal for there oh

makydebbie:

There's something about Oge's looks. Or how she makes her face, like she's permanently angry about something. Tho, she's pretty. she has a mean look u mean. I doubt she'll be a nice person she has a mean look u mean. I doubt she'll be a nice person

Has she returned those dogs she took? Has she returned those dogs she took?

This strong and hard butt/bum bum go don hear am for this Abeokuta including the V too...the twins on her chest too go don suffer tire.



courtesy: Abeokuta big boiz

pedrilo:

she has a mean look u mean. I doubt she'll be a nice person Yea, she has a mean look. Don't judge by what you see, the inward appearance matters more. Yea, she has a mean look. Don't judge by what you see, the inward appearance matters more.

I like this girl o. But her leg too tiny

mozes01:

I like this girl o. But her leg too tiny

so! you prefer yam leg again?



I doubt if homo sapiens will be contented in this one life... so! you prefer yam leg again?I doubt if homo sapiens will be contented in this one life...





Is that Fan ice ... Is that Fan ice ...

mozes01:

I like this girl o. But her leg too tiny





mozes01:

I like this girl o. But her leg too tiny

You like ukwu mbaji abi ?



Where is her dog ? You like ukwu mbaji abi ?Where is her dog ? 2 Likes

Of what use is this thread to humanity? 1 Like

N