|Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by campuspeep: 9:41am
Popular nollywood actress has shared some shots from a movie location in Abeokuta.
According to her, she says this is her first time of shooting from Abeokuta in Ogun state.
She also confesses that she likes the movie location and urges fans to wait for the new movies that is being cooked.
The movie will be titled;
"Wetin women want"
Oge's fan are now eagerly waiting for this one to be released.
Watch some shots from the movie location in Abeokuta:
Source: https://campuspeep.com/ng/entertainment/oge-okoye-shares-photos-from-a-movie-location-in-abeokuta/
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 9:44am
Ok
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 9:49am
There's something about Oge's looks. Or how she makes her face, like she's permanently angry about something. Tho, she's pretty.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:51am
Beautiful lady with invisible puppy
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by CyberGypsy(m): 9:53am
See Yansh ...
I have all hope of getting fat, I could remember vividly what she looked like some years back
#TeamSlimBody
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by sirBLUNT(m): 9:56am
she looks like someone who is so pained about something deep...her facial expression is so vile..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by campuspeep: 10:00am
sirBLUNT:But there are some shots from the location that she is still wearing a smiling face.
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by sirBLUNT(m): 10:10am
campuspeep:am not disputing that..but the more u look at her smiles..the more u see beyond the smile,some hidden deep i maybe wrong though
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by campuspeep: 10:15am
sirBLUNT:
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by Ghnaija(m): 10:50am
Fine girl
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by classicfrank4u(m): 10:56am
with all dat ass she's still single?? wen adesuwa wit her little ass is happily married now
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by money121(m): 11:28am
Well-done ma
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by AlexCk: 11:29am
Honestly, dunno know artistes do it, especially those that act romantic scene.
Don't think I'll like to have a partner who acts oo, expect say na 'reverend-sister' or maybe action movies with no kissing o she dey act.
Lol.
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by Narldon(f): 11:29am
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by Keneking: 11:29am
Afam Afam
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by tivta(m): 11:30am
Why is no one noticin her long jaw line?
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by wonlasewonimi: 11:31am
sirBLUNT:
she looks semi retardedd
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by chigoizie7(m): 11:33am
She don broke and now back to hustle.
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 11:34am
Make she no steal for there oh
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by pedrilo: 11:37am
makydebbie:she has a mean look u mean. I doubt she'll be a nice person
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by Onuokwu: 11:37am
campuspeep:
Has she returned those dogs she took?
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by castrol180(m): 11:39am
This strong and hard butt/bum bum go don hear am for this Abeokuta including the V too...the twins on her chest too go don suffer tire.
courtesy: Abeokuta big boiz
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 11:42am
pedrilo:Yea, she has a mean look. Don't judge by what you see, the inward appearance matters more.
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by mozes01: 11:45am
I like this girl o. But her leg too tiny
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by castrol180(m): 11:52am
mozes01:
so! you prefer yam leg again?
I doubt if homo sapiens will be contented in this one life...
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 11:56am
Is that Fan ice ...
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 11:56am
mozes01:
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 11:57am
mozes01:
You like ukwu mbaji abi ?
Where is her dog ?
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by emperormossad(m): 11:58am
Of what use is this thread to humanity?
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by Lekan1o1: 11:59am
N
|Re: Oge Okoye On A Movie Location In Abeokuta (Photos) by Finstar: 12:07pm
sirBLUNT:
Don't go and hustle, keep studying the expression of people.. Truth is; everybody have got a problem to mask, even our dear celebrities.. They are human for crying out loud, not a god. #smh
