Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by dre11(m): 11:47am


In what came as a surprise, a soldier identified as Samaila Gabriel, recently shot himself dead in Yobe state.

The deceased with service number 09NA/63/2867 was said to have taken his life out of frustration.

One of Gabriel’s colleagues told TheCable that he got frustrated as a result of the refusal of the authorities to transfer him out of the north-east since he was posted there three years ago.

Some of the soldiers on the battlefront have not been allowed to visit their loved ones in years, while many have been killed by insurgents.

Gabriel’s corpse has reportedly been deposited at the Sani Abacha hospital in Damaturu, the state capital.

The army is yet to make a statement on the issue but TheCable understands that investigation is ongoing.

Sani Usman, spokesman of the army, did not respond to a text message which TheCable sent to his telephone line on Saturday evening.

The tragic incident comes less than a month after a staff sergeant identified as Silas Ninyo killed one K. Mani, his superior, and injured four people in the Chibok local government area of Borno state.

Ninyo took his own life after wreaking the havoc.
Mani was reportedly killed in the process of disarming the sergeant who was said to be drunk.

A source had told TheCable that a team of soldiers led by Mani, who was providing security for worshippers during Sunday service, received a distress call that Ninyo was beating civilians for unknown reasons.

Mani had led his men to the scene but lost his life.

“Captain Mani, accompanied by soldiers, moved to the scene to free the civilian but while trying to disarm the errant soldier, Captain Mani was shot dead by Staff Sergeant Ninyo, who later killed himself,” the source had said.

Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by Keneking: 11:49am
Buhari sef embarassed

Yesterday, citizen committed suicide along airport road Ikeja.

Today, another citizen kills self due to frustration shocked

Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 11:49am
Battle Fatigue Trauma at work ..it is wrong to keep soldiers in battle tour of duty for more than eight months at a stretch because those men will become permanently and emotionally damaged for life ..sad

Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by BankeSmalls(f): 11:50am
More suicides and bad news with this buharri administration, sad.

Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by Dovehorizon: 11:52am
Truth of the matter is, our system needs total restructuring.
Oil sector, aviation, politics, banking sector etc.
How will you keep a married man out for more than three Years without giving privilege to visit his family. Cases like this brings trauma and psychological effect that could have an adverse effect and Mani's case is just one out of many.
On a weekend, a bank with 4 ATM stands will have just one dispensing cash thereby leading to several queues and spending a handsome amount of time waiting in line to Withdraw, this is also one out of many.
Our leaders gat nothing to offer anymore other than enriching themselves and making a political position to be a birth right...
We need a Messiah...

Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by creatorsverse(m): 11:54am
When post traumatic stress disorder PTSD kicks in..... send dem home and bring our dear SARS to join d fight

Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by Ishilove: 11:56am
I find thiw story very hard to believe
Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by IamPatriotic(m): 12:03pm
It reminds me of how American soldiers committed suicide in Afghanistan back in the years, RIP .

Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by naptu2: 12:17pm
Ishilove:
I find thiw story very hard to believe

Is that Dutch?

Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by Nutase(f): 12:29pm
NA should pity this people and move them to less volatile places after a year.

Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by princechurchill(m): 12:35pm
Where is the rotation policy to avoid psychological breakdown

