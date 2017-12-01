₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by dre11(m): 11:47am
https://www.thecable.ng/frustrated-soldier-shoots-dead-yobe
|Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by Keneking: 11:49am
Buhari sef
Yesterday, citizen committed suicide along airport road Ikeja.
Today, another citizen kills self due to frustration
22 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 11:49am
Battle Fatigue Trauma at work ..it is wrong to keep soldiers in battle tour of duty for more than eight months at a stretch because those men will become permanently and emotionally damaged for life ..sad
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by BankeSmalls(f): 11:50am
More suicides and bad news with this buharri administration, sad.
11 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by Dovehorizon: 11:52am
Truth of the matter is, our system needs total restructuring.
Oil sector, aviation, politics, banking sector etc.
How will you keep a married man out for more than three Years without giving privilege to visit his family. Cases like this brings trauma and psychological effect that could have an adverse effect and Mani's case is just one out of many.
On a weekend, a bank with 4 ATM stands will have just one dispensing cash thereby leading to several queues and spending a handsome amount of time waiting in line to Withdraw, this is also one out of many.
Our leaders gat nothing to offer anymore other than enriching themselves and making a political position to be a birth right...
We need a Messiah...
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by creatorsverse(m): 11:54am
When post traumatic stress disorder PTSD kicks in..... send dem home and bring our dear SARS to join d fight
5 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by Ishilove: 11:56am
I find thiw story very hard to believe
|Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by IamPatriotic(m): 12:03pm
It reminds me of how American soldiers committed suicide in Afghanistan back in the years, RIP .
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by naptu2: 12:17pm
Ishilove:
Is that Dutch?
9 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by Nutase(f): 12:29pm
NA should pity this people and move them to less volatile places after a year.
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Shoots Himself Dead In Yobe (Photo) by princechurchill(m): 12:35pm
Where is the rotation policy to avoid psychological breakdown
2 Likes
