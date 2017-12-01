₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Angelanest: 8:14pm
They seem to be growing stronger. Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman, was seen in an affectionate mood with his lovely wife, Lizzy Suleman, today after church service. The pastor held his wife warmly as they stepped out after the service.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/apostle-suleman-wife-affectionate-mood-church-service-photos.html
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Angelanest: 8:15pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Isokowadoo: 8:24pm
Yoro Muslims Hate Apostle Johnson Suleiman
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Isokowadoo: 8:25pm
zombies Hated A.Johnson Suleiman Since he spoke against El rufai And Dullard BUbu
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Oblitz(m): 8:25pm
Why are people always following him?
Sycophancy
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by jdluv(f): 8:28pm
hope its Not for the camera
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:34pm
I don't really think his wife is happy
She might just be pretending
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by mightyhazel: 8:37pm
MhizzAJ:what makes u think so ?
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Martin0(m): 8:40pm
MhizzAJ:Who know's she fit dey vex for some side chick wey don dey eye her husband
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Khd95(m): 8:48pm
Otobolist
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Khd95(m): 8:50pm
Isokowadoo:the otobolizer
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Papasmal(m): 8:51pm
Aporntle Sulele
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by tit(f): 8:52pm
she get belle?
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 8:54pm
Khd95:
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by bedspread: 8:56pm
Seems mama Lizzy is Expecting a baby
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by gebest: 9:28pm
So we should go and fry cassava abi?
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Thoby1(m): 10:29pm
God bless you sir..
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by twilliamx: 10:30pm
gebest:Na okro dey wan make we fry!!
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by EponOjuku: 10:34pm
The Great Otobolizer
6 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by money121(m): 10:34pm
Lover pastor
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Harrynight(m): 10:43pm
Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos)
is that news?
its baffles mi hw it makes FP!
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by abitex577(m): 10:43pm
Everything my Father does makes news, if he sneezes, it's news, if he takes a walk with his wife news, if he does a crusade news, if he criticizes the government news, if he gives to the poor news, if he heals the sick news, if he prophecies, it is news, [/b] some even said that El rufai has not died but they forgot that El Rufai feared for his life and refused to signed the new law to license PREACHERS in Kaduna[b], thank you Heavenly Father for the gift of Apostle Johnson Suleman to my generation. The voice to the voiceless.
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by ELgordo(m): 10:47pm
Omo pastor I hail oh how far Roman hodddess
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Billyonaire: 10:51pm
Even with tithe money, the fool dont have adequate knowledge even about how to smoothen his own very skin, yet he rips off the sheeples. I keep wondering why he always dresses like Togolese.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by wonlasewonimi: 10:54pm
Suleiman ladiladi
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by abitex577(m): 10:58pm
bedspread:
She had a baby a couple of weeks ago.
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by givememoney: 11:06pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Burgerlomo: 11:08pm
That's lovely
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Smartray25: 11:08pm
Why did you think so? It might be because of the sun
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by stankezzy: 11:11pm
Muslims night mare , he dealt with them sotee they went and bought land opposite his house to build musc with very large speakers so that he no go de hear again , forgetting that spiritual fight is fought spiritually , he allowed them to finish building then he stretched his hand towards the building and said this building "I donate it to snakes and scorpions" since then any time they hold service scorpion or snake must bite one person , now the musc is abandoned, this is power, for doubters auchi no far u can go and inquire
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by Rhea(f): 11:15pm
Angelanest:
Apostle apostle. Guy man. Looking sharp as always. Trust in the lord. Also keep the mopol close. Correct man.
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife After Church Service Today (Photos) by millionboi2: 11:20pm
If u have money,women will accept to suck ur dick evriday just to remain with u.
