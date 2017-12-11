₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,126 members, 3,963,000 topics. Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 12:12 PM

When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) - Jokes Etc - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) (9970 Views)

"I Love Meetings When Alcohol Is Involved" - OAP Moet Abebe (photos) / Ebuka Obi-uchendu And Wife, Cynthia Hit The Beach In Durban, SA (photos) / If You Are Told To Eat This Meal Were Will U Start? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 1:29am
One of the funniest Joke of the day

Lol…. I can’t stop laughing….

Oya guys share your alcohol drinking Experience


Gist from Praizeupdates

http://www.praizeupdates.com/when-alcohol-hit-the-right-spot-u-start-reading-the-ingredients-pics/

13 Likes

Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 1:29am
Lol





See more funny photos of the man here http://www.praizeupdates.com/when-alcohol-hit-the-right-spot-u-start-reading-the-ingredients-pics/
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by korrej(m): 1:34am
Lol... When it's(the drink) getting there, you start checking the alcohol percentage...

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by Keneking: 11:25am
Lol
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by registration(m): 11:25am
hehe
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by chibike69: 11:25am
grin


he be like


dis one na Italian ogogoro

13 Likes

Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by stonemind(m): 11:25am
hahahahhaa
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by KushyKush: 11:25am
This is why I drink responsibly. Trust me, you haven't seen people doing stupid things until they are high grin

9 Likes

Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by tofolo(m): 11:25am
that guy by the door. looking at him like...kilode?

8 Likes

Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by shawnpepe(f): 11:25am
"Why am I this high? "..BTW what's d alcohol content
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by twentyk(m): 11:25am
That man don cast..... Waste join....

Man be like:- "owa ku ba shay ma dele bayii.... Lol

6 Likes

Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by pauldiamonds: 11:25am
lol na wa oo
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by cremedelacreme: 11:26am
This guy highness no be here. This is the kind of highness where you will be hearing colors and seeing sounds shocked shocked

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by wildcatter23(m): 11:26am
Q
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by bright007(f): 11:26am
OK
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by Mac2016(m): 11:26am
HAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHA
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by jude33084(m): 11:26am
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin cry cry cry cry cry cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by orjikuramo(m): 11:26am
Lolz, I do agree
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by Angelb4: 11:27am
This is funnily funny
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by pawesome(m): 11:27am
Dt guy in d background sha
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by dinocy(m): 11:27am
if he really high, he nor go see eyes dey read.
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by YoungMILITANT(m): 11:27am
gringringringringringringringringringringringringringringrin

chai! This man must be a Yoruba o.
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by eulogy: 11:27am
Oba of benin na idiot na!
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by tegamarro(m): 11:27am
The man eye don roti grin
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by stevezuks: 11:27am
Hhh
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by Sirheny007(m): 11:27am
grin grin grin
Omo.. I can relate!

I didnt even read the ingredients.
I was seeing through the bottle.
I saw visions!

2 Likes

Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by tayooluwole: 11:28am
laff don almost kill me here...he they happen to me weller
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 11:28am
Lol
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by okechukwu16: 11:28am
hahaha! the guy will be like "is this alcohol or spirit?"

2 Likes

Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by chinawapz(m): 11:28am
I don't take alcoholic drinks because am a Christian.... simple
Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by jericco1(m): 11:28am
see as that nigga fold hand dey observe.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Watch Free Hd Porn Movies / Blond Girl Show Herself / Mtn Blazing 10gb Cheat

Viewing this topic: Olusharp(m), makapella(m), africandemigods, Trone, kelvin1151(m), ogrin(m), yungbillionaire(m), Ermacc, wordsbase(m), Soknown, chuckjoshua(m), Shadeolad(f), purples25(f), Keywordconcept(m), Dubembiafra, deywarley(m), Omen100(m), Eleponblue, jetbomber17, Phylix76, toluwatos(m), CeejayCharles(m), IFNOTGOD(m), b4bola(m), abbeyboy2o15, abassmayowa24(m), factwriter(m), Bibitayo2, MrFly, gbosunz(m), myners007, Suprnov3r(m), freeman191(m), chemosupremo(f), pussyphilia(m), MRSHYCAT(m), Librakareem(m), angelkola(m), Samprestige, janga(m), Ewilonco, skizzypeters, Bari22(m), Nuellaluv(f), neonet(m), chiboy7(m), cutepoizin(m), sheenshin, Chartey(m), Bonjezee(m), Awoo88, simple87, samhay, helinues, hafs(f), Cyrilpac(m), Messibae, Nipplesfreak(m), chalsixtus(m), sylver1(m), Omoalaja99, abmendozer(m), BakireBulmaker, sunnymaja, wizzywisdom(m), YOUNGJOHN05, OlowoB(m), colly22boy, starlightRR(m), toluxa1(m), dontbothermuch, Mesopotamia(m), Objkings, Toay(m), Kunlexity(m), kazyhm(m), urvillagepeoplee(m), jnrbayano(m), micmaurice, Marshmallows, olarinreayobami, QsAbdul, d1ckr0man(m), ZACHIE, MrKodak(m), 3plet, kolaaderin, calculator1(m), NairalandSARS, olybob, DrGboy(m), mormoney85(m), dokunbam(m), demoreon, lovere, bboyZ, theophorus(m), Catalyst4real, oluwadeeboi(m), kaypower1(m), digitalheadline(m), coolfredo(m), KhalifArt, make9jagr8, szen(m), mrskillz, ofalu047(m), Jjc2000(m), Finstar, chemashie(m), lawngmahan(m), tex25, clasie, bash4us(m), tochukwuog(m) and 107 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.