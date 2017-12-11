Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) (9970 Views)

Lol…. I can’t stop laughing….



Oya guys share your alcohol drinking Experience





Lol... When it's(the drink) getting there, you start checking the alcohol percentage... 13 Likes 1 Share

he be like





dis one na Italian ogogoro he be likedis one na Italian ogogoro 13 Likes

This is why I drink responsibly. Trust me, you haven't seen people doing stupid things until they are high 9 Likes

that guy by the door. looking at him like...kilode? 8 Likes

"Why am I this high? "..BTW what's d alcohol content

That man don cast..... Waste join....



Man be like:- "owa ku ba shay ma dele bayii.... Lol 6 Likes

This guy highness no be here. This is the kind of highness where you will be hearing colors and seeing sounds 9 Likes 1 Share

Lolz, I do agree

This is funnily funny

Dt guy in d background sha

if he really high, he nor go see eyes dey read.





chai! This man must be a Yoruba o. chai! This man must be a Yoruba o.

Oba of benin na idiot na!

The man eye don roti

Omo.. I can relate!



I didnt even read the ingredients.

I was seeing through the bottle.

laff don almost kill me here...he they happen to me weller

hahaha! the guy will be like "is this alcohol or spirit?" 2 Likes

I don't take alcoholic drinks because am a Christian.... simple