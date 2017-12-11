₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 1:29am
One of the funniest Joke of the day
Lol…. I can’t stop laughing….
Oya guys share your alcohol drinking Experience
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/when-alcohol-hit-the-right-spot-u-start-reading-the-ingredients-pics/
13 Likes
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 1:29am
Lol
See more funny photos of the man here http://www.praizeupdates.com/when-alcohol-hit-the-right-spot-u-start-reading-the-ingredients-pics/
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by korrej(m): 1:34am
Lol... When it's(the drink) getting there, you start checking the alcohol percentage...
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by Keneking: 11:25am
Lol
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by registration(m): 11:25am
hehe
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by chibike69: 11:25am
he be like
dis one na Italian ogogoro
13 Likes
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by stonemind(m): 11:25am
hahahahhaa
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by KushyKush: 11:25am
This is why I drink responsibly. Trust me, you haven't seen people doing stupid things until they are high
9 Likes
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by tofolo(m): 11:25am
that guy by the door. looking at him like...kilode?
8 Likes
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by shawnpepe(f): 11:25am
"Why am I this high? "..BTW what's d alcohol content
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by twentyk(m): 11:25am
That man don cast..... Waste join....
Man be like:- "owa ku ba shay ma dele bayii.... Lol
6 Likes
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by pauldiamonds: 11:25am
lol na wa oo
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by cremedelacreme: 11:26am
This guy highness no be here. This is the kind of highness where you will be hearing colors and seeing sounds
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by wildcatter23(m): 11:26am
Q
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by bright007(f): 11:26am
OK
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by Mac2016(m): 11:26am
HAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHA
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by jude33084(m): 11:26am
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by orjikuramo(m): 11:26am
Lolz, I do agree
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by Angelb4: 11:27am
This is funnily funny
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by pawesome(m): 11:27am
Dt guy in d background sha
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by dinocy(m): 11:27am
if he really high, he nor go see eyes dey read.
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by YoungMILITANT(m): 11:27am
chai! This man must be a Yoruba o.
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by eulogy: 11:27am
Oba of benin na idiot na!
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by tegamarro(m): 11:27am
The man eye don roti
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by stevezuks: 11:27am
Hhh
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by Sirheny007(m): 11:27am
Omo.. I can relate!
I didnt even read the ingredients.
I was seeing through the bottle.
I saw visions!
2 Likes
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by tayooluwole: 11:28am
laff don almost kill me here...he they happen to me weller
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 11:28am
Lol
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by okechukwu16: 11:28am
hahaha! the guy will be like "is this alcohol or spirit?"
2 Likes
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by chinawapz(m): 11:28am
I don't take alcoholic drinks because am a Christian.... simple
|Re: When Alcohol Hits The Right Spot, You Start Reading The Ingredients (Photo) by jericco1(m): 11:28am
see as that nigga fold hand dey observe.
